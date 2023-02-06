Tennessee Lady Vols basketball score vs. Mississippi State: Live updates

Lady Vols basketball has a rematch in Starkville on Monday night.

Tennessee (17-8, 9-1 SEC) faces Mississippi State (15-7, 4-5) in Rickea Jackson's first game at Humphrey Coliseum since transferring. Tennessee won the first matchup at home against the senior forward's former team 80-69.

The Lady Vols won the most recent matchup by dominating the boards, especially on the offensive glass. Tennessee grabbed 25 offensive rebounds to score 23 second-chance points.

All eight of Tennessee's losses are to teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 of Feb. 6 and USA TODAY coaches poll of Jan. 31. The Lady Vols are ranked No. 19 in the NCAA NET rankings, which is higher than three of the teams to which they have lost. Four of Tennessee's losses are ranked in the top five of the NET behind No. 1 South Carolina.

Tennessee Lady Vols basketball vs. Mississippi State: Game time, TV info

The game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET and be televised on SEC Network.

