Ford 4Q profit drops 90%, CEO pledges better execution
Ford Motor Co.'s fourth-quarter net income fell 90% from a year earlier as shortages of computer chips and other parts slowed factories and cut vehicle sales.
GM Posts Record Earnings In 2022, Plans $2B In Cost Cuts By 2024
GM had record earnings of $14.5 billion in 2022 and total revenue of $156.7 billion, according to its newly released full-year financial statement. The automaker also announced a plan to cut $2 billion in costs over the next two years. It intends to make 30 to 50 percent of those reductions in 2023.
Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Plummets As Retailer Rolls Dice On $1 Billion Capital Raise; Wedbush Cuts to 'Zero'
"We expect that we will likely file for bankruptcy protection if the the Transactions are not consummated," Bed Bath & Beyond said.
General Motors, Bank of America And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq dropped by more than 100 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
marketscreener.com
Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exits Madrid stock market after 22 years
MADRID (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exited the Madrid stock market after 22 years on Tuesday, ending its last day of trading at 18.05 euros ($19.3), the same price per share its parent company offered to pay to take it private. The stock market regulator CNMV on Friday...
marketscreener.com
Delivery Hero reports 2022 GMV below expectations
(Reuters) - German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero on Thursday reported slightly lower-than-expected gross merchandise value (GMV) for 2022, citing foreign currency effects and its intensified focus on profitability. It reported a GMV of 44.6 billion euros ($47.90 billion) for the year, up from 37.97 billion a year ago...
Capri Holdings Reports Q3 Earnings Below Street View; Cuts Q4, FY23 Outlook
Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI reported a third-quarter FY23 sales decline of 6% year-on-year to $1.51 billion, missing the consensus of $1.53 billion. Versace revenue decreased 0.8% Y/Y to $249 million, Jimmy Choo revenue fell 5.6% to $168 million, and Michael Kors revenue contracted 7.2% to $1.095 billion. Gross profit was...
ValueWalk
Dodge Momentum Index Dips in January
HAMILTON, N.J. – February 7, 2023 — The Dodge Momentum Index (DMI), issued by Dodge Construction Network, fell 8.4% in January to 201.5 (2000=100) from the revised December reading of 220.0. In January, the commercial component of the DMI fell 10.0%, and the institutional component receded 4.7%. Gates...
kalkinemedia.com
Revenio Group Q4 Oper Profit Rises To EUR 9.3 Mln
* Q4 NET SALES TOTALED EUR 28.3 (23.8) MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 18.8%. * Q4 OPERATING PROFIT WAS EUR 9.3 (7.1) MILLION, OR 33.1% OF NET SALES, UP BY 31.3%. * BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MARCH 23, 2023, THAT A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.36 PER SHARE BE PAID.
NASDAQ
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 9th:. Robinhood Markets HOOD: This registered broker dealer company which provides brokerage clearing services and crypto currency trading, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.3% over the last 60 days.
Walt Disney Attracts Bullish Traders Ahead Of Q1 Earnings: Here's How Big Of A Move They're Expecting
Shares of Walt Disney Co. DIS rose during Tuesday’s trading session and continued to advance in the after-hours session. On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said Walt Disney traded at 1.5 times its average daily call volume on Tuesday, implying a move of 6.1%, higher than the 5.4% average in the last eight reported quarters.
freightwaves.com
Werner’s Q4 beats, 2023 guidance has some hurdles
Like other carriers that have reported fourth-quarter results, Werner Enterprises expects to see a better freight market by the back half of 2023. The company’s outlook calls for a “relatively muted economic backdrop,” but management believes that as customers work through excess inventories and truck capacity continues to leave the market, truckload fundamentals will firm.
Zacks.com
Inspire Medical (INSP) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates
INSP - Free Report) delivered earnings per share (EPS) of 10 cents in the fourth quarter of 2022 against the year-over-year loss of 9 cents per share. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 54 cents per share. Full-year loss per share was $1.60, wider than...
AbbVie Posts an Earnings Beat but Forecast Misses as Competition Intensifies
AbbVie says international sales of Humira in the fourth quarter fell 26.5% from a year earlier.
Happi
Q2 Sales Decrease 3% for Coty
Q2 sales for Coty decreased 3% the company reported, fully driven by a 7% headwind from FX, with sales up 4% on a like-for-like basis, which includes approximately 300 basis points of negative impact from the Russia business exit. The beauty company's Q2 sales performance came in ahead of expectations,...
Why Treace Medical Concepts Stock Is Trading Lower
Treace Medical Concepts Inc TMCI shares are trading lower by 8.48% to $21.05 Wednesday morning after the company announced a proposed $100 million common stock offering. Treace Medical Concepts said the proposed offering was subject to market and other conditions, and there could be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering.
marketscreener.com
Hera unveils Plan to 2026; expected dividend up 25%
(Alliance News) - Hera Spa announced Wednesday that it has approved its Business Plan to 2026, a year in which it expects a dividend to grow to EUR15 cents per share, 25 percent higher than the last dividend paid. EBITDA to 2026 is expected to be around EUR1.5 billion up...
Benzinga
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Sonos SONO stock moved upwards by 12.8% to $20.15 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 301.2K, accounting for 15.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
NASDAQ
Blue Bird (BLBD) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Blue Bird (BLBD) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.30 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.25. This compares to loss of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -20%....
NASDAQ
Flex's Nextracker Prices Upsized IPO Of 26.60 Mln Shares At $24.00/shr
(RTTNews) - Flex Ltd. (FLEX) announced that its subsidiary, Nextracker Inc., priced its upsized initial public offering of 26.60 million shares of its Class A common stock at an initial public offering price of $24.00 per share. The common Stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select...
