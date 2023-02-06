ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State women's basketball score vs. Tennessee: Live updates

By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 2 days ago
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State women's basketball has had more than a week to sit on its two-game losing streak. The productivity of the time off will be put to the test Monday when Tennessee comes to Humphrey Coliseum.

The Lady Vols (17-8, 9-1 SEC) had a shaky start to their season, but the conference schedule has been kind to coach Kellie Harper's squad. Tennessee dropped its first SEC game Monday on the road to an undefeated LSU team.

Included in UT's success last month was a Jan. 5 home win against Mississippi State. Behind a strong first quarter and a 50-31 edge in rebounding, the Vols pulled out an 11-point win.

RICKEA JACKSON:Tennessee forward speaks out on end with Mississippi State women's basketball

FLASHBACK:Debreasha Powe, Jessika Carter shine in MSU's loss at Tennessee

ANASTASIA HAYES:Why the Mississippi State guard returned after season of tension, uncertainty

However, the emotions are bound to ramp up in Starkville. For the first time since her midseason departure last year, Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson returns to play at Humphrey Coliseum. In the first matchup, Jackson scored 18 points and collected six rebounds off the bench.

MSU center Jessika Carter and forward Debreasha Powe each scored 21 in Knoxville.

What time, channel is Mississippi State vs. Tennessee women's basketball game on?

Mississippi State takes on Tennessee at 6 p.m. Monday. The game is on SEC Network.

Mississippi State women's basketball vs. Tennessee: Live updates

