Aviation International News
AIN Media Group Hires President, Forms Board of Directors
AIN Media Group is pleased to announce the hiring of Ruben Kempeneer as president. Kempeneer comes to AIN from aviation analytics business Cirium. He joined Cirium in January 2017 as v-p of sales for Asia and was based in Singapore. Kempeneer served on Cirium’s executive leadership team as head of sales for the Americas since September 2018.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Greif Announces Rebrand of Product Circularity Program
Greif announces the rebrand of its product circularity program, now known as Life Cycle Services by Greif. Backed by one of the most comprehensive sustainability programs in industrial packaging, Greif has a proven history of helping customers meet and exceed their sustainability goals. This initiative aligns with its recently announced 2030 Sustainability Targets, including a broader focus on advancing a circular economy, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and championing diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Under the new Life Cycle Services brand, Greif has aligned these end-of-life services offered by its Global Industrial Packaging (GIP) and Paper Packaging and Services (PPS) businesses.
Pfizer’s former CFO says you should ask yourself these questions if you want to become a finance chief
When I last spoke with Frank D’Amelio in July, we talked about his plans to retire at the end of the year from his position of EVP and CFO at Pfizer, Inc., where he was finance chief for 15 years. D’Amelio has served a total of 20 years in CFO roles, and he’s had more than 20 mentees that have gone on to CFO or CEO roles. Yes, 20. Now in his retirement, this month he started serving as “CFO-in-residence” and independent senior advisor for Deloitte’s U.S. CFO Program providing his strategic guidance on the finance function.
7 Industries Doing the Most Hiring This Month
The economic ups and downs of the past few years have shaken up many people's professional lives and careers. People have left industries they used to work in, worked remotely for chunks of time and...
Ariel Investments’ $1.45 Billion “Project Black” Fund Aimed To Help Minority Firms Become Fortune 500 Suppliers
Ariel Alternatives has closed its $1.45 billion Project Black fund, allowing it to help minority firms grow. The private equity business of Ariel Investments, Ariel Alternatives will use its inaugural fund to acquire minority owned businesses and help them become diverse suppliers for Fortune 500 companies. Ariel Investments, No. 1...
Zach Buchwald to lead Russell Investments as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Russell Investments announced today that Zach Buchwald has been selected to serve as Chief Executive Officer and as Chairman of the firm’s board of directors. Based in the firm’s global headquarters in Seattle, Buchwald will take the helm effective May 1 as Russell Investments’ eighth CEO in 87 years. He will succeed Michelle Seitz, who departed the firm late last year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005697/en/ Zach Buchwald selected as CEO for Russell Investments (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Former Affirm exec Silvija Martincevic to lead shift work management platform Deputy
As part of her work at Affirm, Martincevic oversaw sales and strategic partnerships, growing the number of merchants that offer Affirm as a payment option from about 5,000 to more than 200,000 and onboarding companies like Walmart, Shopify and Amazon. Before joining Affirm in 2019, Martincevic led Groupon’s international business in Europe, Asia and Australia as chief operating officer and chief marketing officer. She is also a board member of Lemonade and Kiva.
Endeavor Hires IMG’s Maura McGreevy for Top Communications Role
Endeavor has named Maura McGreevy, most recently the head of communications at Endeavor subsidiary IMG, to the company’s top communications role. McGreevy will take over the position from longtime executive Christian Muirhead, who oversaw communications for Endeavor since 2014. In September, Muirhead was promoted to co-chairman of WME, along with WME partner Richard Weitz. The two succeeded Lloyd Braun, who joined Endeavor in 2019 and stepped down as chairman at the end of 2022.More from The Hollywood ReporterFTX Bankruptcy: Endeavor, Tom Brady Among Investors Caught In FalloutWME Promotes Five Across Film Sales, Production (Exclusive)Endeavor to Pause New Hires Until End of...
marketscreener.com
Delivery Hero reports 2022 GMV below expectations
(Reuters) - German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero on Thursday reported slightly lower-than-expected gross merchandise value (GMV) for 2022, citing foreign currency effects and its intensified focus on profitability. It reported a GMV of 44.6 billion euros ($47.90 billion) for the year, up from 37.97 billion a year ago...
Zoom laying off 1,300 employees, CEO to reduce salary by 98%
Video conferencing company Zoom announced Tuesday it will lay off around 1,300 employees to counter changing economic conditions and work habits.
Zacks.com
Fluor's (FLR) JV ALSEEN Wins A27 Roadway Extension Project
FLR - Free Report) announced that its joint venture company, ALSEEN, received a design, construction and maintenance services contract from the Ministry of Public Works and Water Management (Rijkswaterstaat). Fluor will book its share of this $436-million A27 motorway project contract in the first quarter of 2023. Per the contract,...
E Ink Is Selected For the 2023 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook; Awarded a Top 10% S&P Global ESG Score and Listed as an Industry Mover
BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- E Ink (8069.TW) the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in digital paper technology, today announced that it has been selected to appear in the S&P Sustainability Yearbook 2023 Rankings. E Ink was rated as one of the top 10% enterprises in the ITC Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components sector. E Ink was also recognized as an Industry Mover, showing an improvement in the Company’s Global ESG Score of at least 5% over last year, and having achieved the strongest improvement in the defined industry category. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005560/en/ E Ink was selected in the 2023 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
ThroughPut Inc. Appoints Award-winning Supply Chain and Operations Expert Steve Robinson to Advisory Board
Stalwart with two decades of experience spearheading multi-billion dollar supply chain transformations at leading global companies joins ThroughPut Advisory Board. ThroughPut Inc., the Industrial AI Supply Chain pioneer, announced the addition of Steve Robinson to its Board of Advisors. Steve is an award-winning supply chain and operations expert with over 20 years of experience heading multi-billion dollar global strategy, operations, and supply chain transformations for some of the world’s largest, most complex organizations.
salestechstar.com
Xactly Welcomes Jason Godley as New Chief Financial Officer
Xactly, the leader in intelligent revenue solutions, announced that Jason Godley will join the C-Suite as Chief Financial Officer. Godley brings over 25 years of financial industry experience to his new role. “We are excited to have Jason join us as we start our new fiscal year. Our team is...
DIA Appoints Marwan Fathallah as President and Global Chief Executive
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- DIA, founded as the Drug Information Association, announced today that it has named Marwan Fathallah as President and Global Chief Executive. Mr. Fathallah will lead the organization to help drive thought leadership and innovation in therapeutic development to improve the health of people worldwide. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005697/en/ Marwan Fathallah, DIA President and Global Chief Executive (Photo: Business Wire)
Packaging industry outlook highlights sustainability trend, supply chain challenges
Looking ahead this year, experts in the packaging industry are on common ground when it comes to naming the most-notable trends, the common challenges, and the best solutions for managing the landscape. Demand for sustainable packaging, for instance, will continue driving the industry, as companies work to produce and use recyclable materials, as well as […] The post Packaging industry outlook highlights sustainability trend, supply chain challenges appeared first on Transportation Today.
marketscreener.com
Hera unveils Plan to 2026; expected dividend up 25%
(Alliance News) - Hera Spa announced Wednesday that it has approved its Business Plan to 2026, a year in which it expects a dividend to grow to EUR15 cents per share, 25 percent higher than the last dividend paid. EBITDA to 2026 is expected to be around EUR1.5 billion up...
Rovensa Group Launches Rovensa Next, a New Global Biosolutions Business Unit to Shape a Sustainable Future for Agriculture
BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Faced with global challenges due to a growing population and climate change, among others, farmers need a solution to feed the planet through healthy and safe solutions. Today, Rovensa Group, a global leader of agricultural inputs for sustainable agriculture, answers that need with Rovensa Next, a new global business unit dedicated to biosolutions for agriculture that aims to give back to the Earth what the Earth gives to us. Rovensa Next makes its debut this week at Fruit Logistica Berlin (Hall 1.2, Stand B-50), the leading trade fair for the fresh fruit industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005486/en/ José Alfredo García, Co-COO Rovensa Next, Javier Calleja, incoming CEO Rovensa Group, Eric van Innis, CEO Rovensa Group and Carlos Ledó, Co-COO Rovensa Next (Photo: Business Wire)
What's Going On With Lumen Technologies Stock?
Lumen Technologies Inc LUMN shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter results and issued weak guidance. What Happened: Lumen reported fourth-quarter revenue of $3.80 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $3.78 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company's top-line results were down from $4.847 billion year-over-year.
PE-CXO and Falcon Recognize the Top 50 Private Equity Firms for Executives
CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- PrivateEquityCXO ( PE-CXO ), the world’s largest community of private equity-backed executives, in collaboration with Falcon Partners, a recognized executive search firm exclusively serving private equity, today released the inaugural Top 50 Private Equity Firms for ExecutivesReport. The data-driven findings include a framework known as TheNine Dimensions of Governance Fit®. This framework enables both executives and sponsors with a strategic and intentional framework by which to assess fit at a level that can better predict successful outcomes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005242/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
