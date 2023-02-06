REPUBLIC FIRST BANCORP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)

Read full article on original website
How Long $750K in Retirement Will Last in Every State
Many Americans target $1 million as their "dream nest egg" for retirement, but the truth is that in many states, even $750,000 can be more than enough. Although your longevity and your lifestyle can...
I'm Microsoft's former VP of HR. Here are the 3 types of employees most at risk during layoffs — and the 2 that are safest.
Chris Williams ranks employees who are most likely to get laid off in a recession and advises keeping your résumé updated regardless of your risk.
The Great Resignation was fueled by workers’ obsession with flexibility. Big Tech layoffs have scared employees reprioritizing what they need
Layoff announcements are rattling U.S. workers' confidence in their ability to secure and retain employment.
Loans you can apply for in 2023 in the United States
At the beginning of 2023, U.S. citizens are required to pay their taxes on time. The objective is to avoid incurring penalties and also to be favored with government refunds. Since the beginning of the Coronavirus, taxpayers have been receiving large amounts of tax refunds. The financial support has been related to the desire for families to resolve an economic situation exacerbated by the pandemic.
marketscreener.com
Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
marketscreener.com
Delivery Hero reports 2022 GMV below expectations
(Reuters) - German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero on Thursday reported slightly lower-than-expected gross merchandise value (GMV) for 2022, citing foreign currency effects and its intensified focus on profitability. It reported a GMV of 44.6 billion euros ($47.90 billion) for the year, up from 37.97 billion a year ago...
marketscreener.com
Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exits Madrid stock market after 22 years
MADRID (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exited the Madrid stock market after 22 years on Tuesday, ending its last day of trading at 18.05 euros ($19.3), the same price per share its parent company offered to pay to take it private. The stock market regulator CNMV on Friday...
investing.com
Column-Where to park the 401(k) when you switch jobs or retire
(Reuters) - The old line that “you can’t take it with you” does not apply when it comes to your 401(k). When you change jobs or retire, you have three basic choices: leave your retirement account where it is, roll it over to a new employer or move it to a standalone individual retirement account (IRA).
TikToker Claims Retailers Save “Billions” a Year by Giving Employees Fake Manager Titles
TikToker @dannycog411212 stitched a video with a fellow user on the platform, @cagedbirdhr who highlighted a story published by CBS News in 2019 that claims companies save billions of dollars every single year because of the fake manager titles that they give to some of their workers. Article continues below...
The Basics of Estate Tax Planning
Estate planning matters if you're hoping to preserve as much of your wealth and assets as possible for future generations. One of the biggest challenges is finding ways to minimize your tax liability, as taxes can shrink the value of … Continue reading → The post The Basics of Estate Tax Planning appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
marketscreener.com
Hera unveils Plan to 2026; expected dividend up 25%
(Alliance News) - Hera Spa announced Wednesday that it has approved its Business Plan to 2026, a year in which it expects a dividend to grow to EUR15 cents per share, 25 percent higher than the last dividend paid. EBITDA to 2026 is expected to be around EUR1.5 billion up...
marketscreener.com
Gold crawls higher on muted dollar; outlook weak on Fed official comments
(Reuters) - Gold prices rose for the fourth straight session on Thursday as the dollar faltered, but bullion's outlook remained cloudy as several U.S. Federal Reserve officials said more interest rate increases were needed to rein in inflation. Gold is sensitive to high interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost...
marketscreener.com
Bank of Canada says it published governor's speech early due to 'error'
(Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Tuesday it had inadvertently published a speech by Governor Tiff Macklem to its website 12 minutes early, calling it a mistake and saying it was reviewing publishing procedures. The text of the Tuesday speech, in which Macklem said no further interest rate...
kalkinemedia.com
Arab Company For Paints Products FY Income Falls
* FY NET INCOME AFTER TAX JD 568,025 VERSUS JD 1 MILLION YEAR AGO. * FY SALES JD 6.7 MILLION VERSUS JD 5.6 MILLION YEAR AGO Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
marketscreener.com
How the Adani Empire Crumbled So Quickly
(MT Newswires) -- Indian policy makers and regulators stepped in over the weekend to try and contain the turmoil surrounding the collapse of billionaire Gautam Adani's empire. They want to make sure investor sentiment in India is not curtailed. Bloomberg's Senior Editor Menaka Doshi explains how Adani's crisis is shaking the faith of foreign investors.
fitsmallbusiness.com
Employment Probation Period: Small Business Guide (+ Policy Template)
An employment probation period, referred to as a probationary period, is a time frame used to determine if the new hire is the right fit for the position and the company is right for the employee. A typical time frame for a probation period is around 30/60/90 days. Once you’ve determined your time frame and what benefits will be available during that time, you should document your policy and share it with your team via the employee handbook and other documentation.
The End Is Near for Outdated Government Financial Reporting
By way of a few paragraphs inserted into the recently enacted 4,000-page 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, Congress mandated that state and local governments prepare their annual financial statements in a standardized format that is electronically searchable. The provision effectively drags state and local governments kicking and screaming into the 20th century, if not the 21st.
marketscreener.com
Henkel CEO: plan significant expansion of consumer goods business
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Henkel wants to significantly expand its consumer goods business after merging its cosmetics and detergents divisions, Chief Executive Carsten Knobel told WirtschaftsWoche in an interview. "We have a clear strategy to grow in the consumer business both organically and through acquisitions," he said in the interview...
marketscreener.com
Trafigura to record $577 million charge after nickel fraud
(Reuters) -Global commodity trader Trafigura said on Thursday it booked a $577 million charge in the first half of 2023, after discovering that some nickel cargoes it received did not contain the metal in a case of "systematic fraud". Geneva-based Trafigura said the fraud was committed by a group of...
smallbiztrends.com
Ways to Recognize Employees: Their Tax Implications
It doesn’t cost you anything to say “thank you” to employees who do a good job for your company, and there are no tax implications here. But if you want to do more to recognize their accomplishments and retain them as valued employees, there are many things you can do.
