FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police were trying to determine if foul play was involved after a man's body was found floating in the Intracoastal Waterway Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.Investigators were called around 3:15 p.m. to the Intracoastal Waterway and E. Sunrise Blvd. after receiving a report of a body in the water.Officials said the scene was active as they searched for clues.Officials did not immediately provide more information about the body.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO