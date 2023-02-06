Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
2 people killed after their SUV is struck by Brightline train in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were killed after a Brightline train collided into their SUV on Wednesday night. The Delray Beach Police Department said Lindell Boulevard is shutdown at Old Dixie Hwy in all directions for further investigation. Witnesses told police that the SUV was on the...
WPBF News 25
cw34.com
1 person killed, another injured in crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is dead, another injured following a crash in West Palm Beach. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at around 12:25 p.m., units were dispatched to Military Trail and Shenandoah Drive after reports of a crash. When crews...
cw34.com
Car crash leads to brush fire in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A single car crash led to a brush fire on Wednesday afternoon. On Feb. 8, around 2:30 p.m., crews with the Martin County Sheriff's Office stopped a small brush fire at the corner of Cove Rd and Willoughby Blvd in Stuart. According to Fire...
Deerfield News
ALBERTO CAPONE PEDESTRIAN DIES IN POMPANO CAR CRASH
Intersection of Northeast Seventh Place and North Riverside Drive, Pompano Beach. Alberto Capone, 76, 6/24/1946, male, 301 N. Ocean Blvd., Pompano Beach (DECEASED) The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that left a man dead in Pompano Beach. According to investigators, at...
cbs12.com
Elderly couple at the center of death investigation in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Riviera Beach police are investigating a death related to a suspicious incident involving an elderly couple. On Feb. 8, at approximately 9:40 a.m., police received a call from a concerned citizen near East 24th Street. The Criminal Investigations Section have begun investigating, and police...
cbs12.com
Man's body found on Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An adult male's body was found on Delray Beach around 6:40 a.m., Wednesday. Ted White, spokesperson for the Delray Beach Police Department, said the body was found by civilians who immediately called it in. The Delray Beach Police Department is investigating the cause of...
cw34.com
Hazmat team and firefighters contain gas leak in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A gas leak closed a busy road in Delray Beach leaving hazmat teams and firefighters to quickly contain it. Delray Beach Fire Rescue said on Monday afternoon, crews had to close parts of W Atlantic Avenue through Military Trail after worker struck and hit a 2-inch, underground gas line outside of a Jiffy Lube gas station.
cbs12.com
Video captures man near homicide scene in Ft. Lauderdale, police trying to identify
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are trying to identify a man spotted near a homicide scene in South Florida. During the early hours of Jan. 6, a man was shot and killed near 800 NE 14th Place in Fort Lauderdale. According to detectives, surveillance camera footage captured an...
I-95 To Close Again In Boca Raton, Make Plans Now
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Transportation is again set to close part of I-95 in Boca Raton. The closure will affect all southbound lanes. The good news: if you only drive during daylight hours, the closure is unlikely to affect […]
Man Killed By Brightline Train In Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton Police, Crime Scene Investigators, and Boca Raton Fire Rescue professionals are all on the scene of what appears to be a suicide by train situation in the City of Boca Raton. According to sources with knowledge of […]
Gary Levin kept gun under car dashboard, girlfriend says
The girlfriend of Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin told WPTV that Levin owned a small gun and "had it Velcroed under his dashboard."
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Bicyclist killed in Pompano Beach crash
Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a fatal crash in Pompano Beach. A bicyclist was killed over the weekend after colliding with a car. According to investigators, at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, Broward County Regional Communications received reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist in the 700 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Pompano Beach.
Body found floating at Intracoastal Waterway
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police were trying to determine if foul play was involved after a man's body was found floating in the Intracoastal Waterway Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.Investigators were called around 3:15 p.m. to the Intracoastal Waterway and E. Sunrise Blvd. after receiving a report of a body in the water.Officials said the scene was active as they searched for clues.Officials did not immediately provide more information about the body.
cw34.com
West Palm Beach Police searching for missing 28-year-old man
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — West Palm Beach Police Department has reported a man missing. John Degance, 28, was last seen near 45th St. and South Pl. on Jan. 29. See more also: Missing Lyft driver Gary Levin is dead, family says. According to West Palm Beach Police,...
WSVN-TV
Surveillance video shows 2 French bulldogs struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video showed the moment two dogs were stuck in the street and left to die. The pets were hit just outside their own home, and now, a heartbroken family is searching for the driver. “I’ve never, ever have been through something like this in...
Details remain murky how Matthew Flores took possession of Lyft driver's car
WPTV is learning more about the whereabouts of the man last seen driving the car of Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin.
'Not your father's Boca:' Goodbye Del Boca Vista, hello Midtown Boca
There's an appetite for new sights, new restaurants and new concepts in Boca Raton. In Midtown Boca, major change is happening to cater to a younger city.
