Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
Nissan Is On Track To Become The First Automaker To Launch EVs With Solid-State Batteries
The talk about solid-state batteries coming into the electric vehicle (EV) market has been going on forever. Considered the holy grail of battery tech, solid-state batteries are seen as the turning point of making EVs mainstream. Companies like BMW and Ford believe in the potential of solid-state batteries so much, they've poured billions of dollars into the development of the tech by investing in a Colorado-based company called Solid Power. While these companies say that solid-state batteries are still a decade away, Nissan claims that it is ahead of the pack and is, in fact, ready to unveil its first EV with a solid-state battery in just a few years.
Top Speed
How The Electric Car Movement Will Kill Almost Everything We Love About Cars
There is no denying that the latest trends in the automotive industry are focused on minimizing production costs, maximizing profit, and sustainability. While the latter is worthy of an academic debate, one thing is certain, the car enthusiasts among us are in for sad times. By now, most manufacturers have worked out the kinks of electric vehicles and while many, rightfully, believe that the internal combustion engine still has untapped potential, it appears EVs will eventually become the “new normal”. Here’s how the EV movement will kill all we love about cars.
Top Speed
Fastest Charging Electric Vehicles In 2023
When you buy an electric vehicle for your daily commute a full charge should, in general, be enough to take you back and forth from work and around the city to do your daily errands. But every now and then, it happens that you need to take a longer trip, in which case the possibility to charge fast is a must. Every electric car out there comes with different charging options, including the option to charge it overnight at home. But, when on the road, this feature is not exactly handy, and you also can’t wait for hours at a time so that your EV gets a full battery. Luckily you don’t have to, as many electric vehicles these days offer the possibility of fast charging. Of course, you shouldn’t expect all the models out there to charge as fast as the Lucid Air which needs only 20 minutes to give you an additional 300 miles, but there are plenty of models that can be charged up to 80 percent in less than half an hour - this is the definitive list.
Top Speed
An Automotive Leader Believes EV SUVs Are Doomed
Particularly in North America, but also in international markets, the boom in SUVs knows no end. Since the turn of the millennium, their share of the overall market has been steadily increasing, at first more slowly, then more and more rapidly. And in recent years the first victims of this development have become visible as many well-known manufacturers, such as Ford, Toyota and Volkswagen, have parted with established mid-size sedans in order to be able to fully surf the growing SUV wave. Even though the growth in market share has slowed somewhat in recent years, SUV sales figures are still likely to shape the next few decades. So it would be a bold bet for an automaker to predict an end to the SUV craze. But the head of French carmaker Citroën is doing just that, and in doing so is also kicking off a debate about where SUV design is likely to go in the coming years.
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 2006 Mazda5 with manual transmission
One thing I always look for during my junkyard expeditions is a manual transmission in an unexpected vehicle. Say, a Mercury Mystique or a V6 Camry with three pedals. In the early days of the minivan boom, some Dodge Caravans and Plymouth Voyagers with manual transmissions were sold (not to mention Toyota Vans and even Previas), but the Forces of Slushboxification essentially conquered the American-market minivan world by the end of the 20th century. Then Mazda decided it made sense to make an Americanized version of the Premacy to sell over here, and that this minivan would have a five-speed manual transmission (and, a bit later, a six-speed manual) as base equipment. This was the Mazda5, and a few of them actually made it out of American Mazda showrooms without automatics. Here's one of those extremely rare vans, found in a Denver-area self-service car graveyard.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Latest Battery Breakthrough Will Change The Battery Game
In a groundbreaking revelation, researchers at the Tesla-funded battery research center at Dalhousie University have discovered the cause of lithium-ion batteries' tendency to self-discharge. This simple yet profound finding has the potential to increase the life expectancy of batteries and revolutionize the electric vehicle industry. Responding to reader comments regarding...
2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter EV Van: Up to 248 Miles of Range, US Launch This Year
Der neue Mercedes-Benz eSprinter // The new Mercedes-Benz eSprinter.Big range and big practicality should win the eSprinter plenty of customers looking to take their van fleets electric.
Top Speed
GM's Next EV Reveal Could Be A Chevrolet El Camino Revival
It didn't take long for the Chevy El Camino, which debuted in 1959, to become a beloved classic among automobile fanatics because of its innovative combination of sleek design and practicality. The pickup truck was built on the same basis as the Chevrolet Chevelle but looked and drove differently than anything else available at the time. With its elegant appearance and roomy cargo compartment, the El Camino was a favorite among many. Despite its widespread acclaim, General Motors discontinued the El Camino in 1987 because of falling sales and shifting market tastes. There have been whispers, though, that the business is thinking about bringing back the legendary model, as an electric car! Since GM has been spending a lot of money on electric and autonomous tech in recent years, this is a logical step for them to take. More and more electric variants of established vehicle types may be expected as the auto industry continues its transition toward electrification.
Top Speed
Here's Why You Can't Order The 2024 Ford Mustang
The seventh-generation Mustang, dubbed the S650, is one of the most highly anticipated vehicles in the marketplace right now. In a world of EVs, hybrids, and boosted small-displacement combustion engines, the Mustang promises to be the most affordable way to get a traditional V8 powerplant in 2024. But according to YouTuber RacerX, gearheads will have to wait a little while longer to find out the full specs, pricing, and options for the new car.
Top Speed
10 Forgotten Things About The Once Great 1970 Ford Torino Cobra
All muscle car lovers are all too well aware of how impressive the 1968 Ford Mustang Cobra Jet was when it came out onto the market for the first time. It changed the name of the game for Ford by offering an engine that could stand up to the best that its rivals could muster. Some die-hard Ford fans may even know that the Cobra Jet engine could be found in numerous other cars, such as the 1970 Ford Torino Cobra. Unfortunately, since the Mustang overshadows almost every other performance car that Ford has ever made, the Torino Cobra did not get nearly the recognition it deserved. Let's take a deeper look into this extraordinary car and discover some things that made it just as great as the Ford Mustang Cobra Jet, or maybe even a little bit better.
Top Speed
How The Evolution Of Electric Cars Will Flip The Auto Industry Upside Down
With electric cars becoming mainstream, the auto industry is in a spot it's never been in before. Tesla rose from relative obscurity to become the leader of the pack in the electric car industry. This comes at a time when electric vehicles may soon become the most common form of car sold across the world, due in large part to Tesla’s innovation. The large-scale manufacture of electric cars seemed to be a fantasy before Tesla stunned the world with the Tesla Roadster in 2008. Since then, the company seemed to have skyrocketed to stratum, so much so that government officials seem to be deciding that gasoline-powered cars should be a thing of the past, in favor of cars fueled by gas alternatives. This decision will likely lead to a renaissance in the automotive industry, as companies compete to see who can make the fastest and best-looking EVs with the longest-lasting range of battery life. In the new automotive landscape, car brands known for their reliability and mass production capabilities can compete with the likes of Porsche, Ferrari, and just about every other luxury car brand out there.
Top Speed
BMW Introduces An Electrifying Update For The 2024 X5 and X6
The current generations of the BMW X5 and X6 have been with us since 2019 and 2020, respectively. This means that the two midsize crossover SUVs are ripe for a mid-cycle update. Thankfully, BMW has done just that for the 2024 X5 and X6, and it comes with a host of exterior, interior, tech, and powertrain updates to keep the German automaker's two midsize crossover SUVs competitive.
Top Speed
Here's Why The Genesis Electrified G80 Will Take The World By Storm
The Korean maker Genesis is relatively new to this all-electric game, but it surely does an amazing job even with the few models it has. Its first dedicated EV was the GV60 SUV, but it also has electrified versions of the G80 and the GV70. Unlike the GV60, these two models do not ride on their own dedicated platform, but are built on the same platforms as the 2022 Genesis G80 and the GV70. This, however, doesn't make them less impressive electric vehicles, but on the contrary, they are both serious threats on their segment of the market. The electric 2023 Hyundai Genesis G80 is new to the market, and very few people pay attention to it, but the electric luxury sedan is loaded with features that will make it a serious competitor on the market. And, while the range may not be as impressive as it is for Tesla, its relatively smaller price and better equipped interior could make you change you mind when it comes about buying the best electric vehicle.
Top Speed
2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400: Performance, Price, And Photos
Kawasaki carries its Ninja 400, Ninja 400 ABS, and KRT Edition into MY2023 with the same package of goodies that has held it in good stead globally, just with some new colorways. The proven 399 cc engine reprises its role, while the rest of the build comes centered around aerodynamic performance.
Top Speed
Why The Kawasaki KLR 650 S Is The Ultimate Dual-Sport Motorcycle
It has never been a better time to be a dual-sport fan. The growth of the adventure motorcycle market has been smashing through every ceiling for the past several years, with no signs of stopping. The darn things are just way too popular. And if you're a major motorcycle manufacturer, you best have an option or two available, lest your showrooms overgrow with cobwebs from the lack of foot traffic. One company, though, has always been ahead of the game.
Top Speed
CFMoto Drops The 800NK To Shake Up The Honda Hornet’s Hive
There’s been a lot of speculation about a new CFMoto streetfighter based on the KTM 790 Duke platform. First, the Chinese company presented the flamboyant NK-22 concept, and then the production variant was leaked via type-approval documents. Now, putting all this to rest, CFMoto has taken the wraps off the new 800NK streetfighter, a wildcard entry in the heated middleweight naked segment. It's a direct threat to the new Japanese streetfighters - Honda Hornet, Suzuki GSX-8S - and has a lot going for it, as you’re about to find out.
Top Speed
Ferrari's Plans For 2023 Exposed: What You Need To Know
Ferrari is undoubtedly one of the most well-known brands in the world when it comes to cars, and as 2023 gets going, so does the luxury automaker. From upcoming models in their already notable lineup to plans for the nearing Formula One season, Ferrari has a few powerful cards up their sleeve with an already stacked deck - and the hand has just been dealt. So allow us here at TopSpeed to let you into the world of Ferrari 2023, and try not to get too excited as you read on.
Top Speed
10 Things About The 1999 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning That Makes You Wonder If It Was A Truck At All
The trucks on the market today are meant for more than just working since many families have chosen to use them for all their daily driving needs. But, back in the '90s, things were a little bit different. The farther back in time, the truck was built, the more likely it was made to work and haul. Every now and then, a manufacturer took things to a whole other level, such as in 1978 when Dodge offered the amazing Lil Red Express to the power-hungry public.
Top Speed
Have You Heard Of The Munro MK_1 Electric Off-Roader?
Anyone in the market for a monstrous all-electric off-roader, who doesn't have $100,000-plus for a GMC Hummer EV, may want to check out the Mk_1 from Scotland-based Munro Vehicles. Built like a tank, both in terms of toughness and styling, the company touts it as "the world's most capable all-electric 4x4." That's quite a boast to make, but it may actually be true. With all the power, torque, and clearance anyone could hope for in a 4x4, the Mk_1 is a more than capable off-road beast. If performance is more important than looks, this Munro offering is a great alternative to the Rivian R1S.
Top Speed
The Max-Out Concept Previews What Nissan's Convertible EVs Will Look Like In The Future
Last year, Nissan surprised fans and the trade press alike with its new Z sports car and at the same time successfully revived its sports car series, which had been languishing somewhat for the past decade. However, the electric car age is also getting closer and closer for sports cars, which is why Nissan naturally does not want to fall back into the second tier in this area either. As early as 2021, Nissan therefore showed the Max-Out Concept in purely digital form and thus gave a first glimpse of how the Japanese automaker envisions the one purely electric sports car of the future. Now Nissan has followed up once again and presented the Max-Out convertible concept to the global public in physical form as part of its series of events called Nissan Futures.
Comments / 0