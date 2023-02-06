When you buy an electric vehicle for your daily commute a full charge should, in general, be enough to take you back and forth from work and around the city to do your daily errands. But every now and then, it happens that you need to take a longer trip, in which case the possibility to charge fast is a must. Every electric car out there comes with different charging options, including the option to charge it overnight at home. But, when on the road, this feature is not exactly handy, and you also can’t wait for hours at a time so that your EV gets a full battery. Luckily you don’t have to, as many electric vehicles these days offer the possibility of fast charging. Of course, you shouldn’t expect all the models out there to charge as fast as the Lucid Air which needs only 20 minutes to give you an additional 300 miles, but there are plenty of models that can be charged up to 80 percent in less than half an hour - this is the definitive list.

