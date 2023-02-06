Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJBF.com
#strongAugusta2.0
Wagner residents express concerns about damages to …. Woman beats rare leukemia, helps national clinical …. A Georgia woman beat a rare and aggressive form of leukemia. She took part in clinical trial that dramatically decreased the number of cancer deaths. Boathouse problems grow worse as repair cost estimates …
WJBF.com
Boathouse problems grow worse as repair cost estimates grow higher
Maintenance problems growing worse at the Augusta Boathouse, as the cost of making repairs goes up commissioners are looking for a path forward. Boathouse problems grow worse as repair cost estimates …. Maintenance problems growing worse at the Augusta Boathouse, as the cost of making repairs goes up commissioners are...
WJBF.com
State-of-the-art school coming to Aiken County causing concerns for parents
State-of-the-art school coming to Aiken County causing concerns for parents. State-of-the-art school coming to Aiken County causing …. State-of-the-art school coming to Aiken County causing concerns for parents. Congestive heart failure survivor holding fundraiser …. Congestive heart failure survivor holding fundraiser to help others. South Carolina woman speaks out about...
wfxg.com
City of Augusta hosting hiring fair
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta is hosting a hiring event for jobs in the local government. The event will take place Thursday, Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Linda Beazley Room in the Augusta Municipal Building on Telfair St. The city is hiring...
WJBF.com
Drop in mortgage interest rates means it's a good time to buy a home
Anyone scratching their head trying to figure out when to buy a home has not been alone. Drop in mortgage interest rates means it’s a good …. Anyone scratching their head trying to figure out when to buy a home has not been alone. Woman beats rare leukemia, helps...
Two shot at Aiken Burger King in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting in Aiken. Authorities say on Wednesday, February 8 at approximately 8:40 pm., officers responded to a call of a shooting at Burger King at 1110 York Street NE. Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a […]
WJBF.com
Bed Bath & Beyond closing in Aiken
South Carolina woman speaks out about medical ID …. Organizations and local restaurants urging donations …. Augusta’s David Perry named finalist to be the next …. Augusta native David Perry could be the next "Voice of the Braves" Forces United dissolving. Commissioners say they want information on all bids...
WJBF.com
EG Tax's Esther Gulyas on earthquake
Drop in mortgage interest rates means it’s a good …. Anyone scratching their head trying to figure out when to buy a home has not been alone. Three companies submit proposals for Augusta ambulance …. Proposals are opened from companies seeking Augusta's ambulance business. Daniel Bagi wins Buckle Up...
wfxg.com
Mother of Columbia County boy injured in dog attack files report for theft
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The mother of Justin Gilstrap, who was severely hurt in a dog attack, claims she's been a victim of theft and is alerting others so they don't get scammed. Ericka Gilstrap told the Columbia County Sheriff's Office that she's seen fake Facebook and Cash App...
WRDW-TV
Gas leak blocks traffic on Washington Road in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3000 block of Washington Road in reference to a gas leak Wednesday. Officials said both eastbound lanes were closed. By 5:30 p.m., our News 12 crew on scene says the lanes were back open. The leak was...
Local military organization Forces United set to dissolve
A local woman is wondering where her church’s recent donations may have gone after finding out the non-profit that they sent money to is going out of business.
WRDW-TV
1 dead after shooting at Aiken Burger King
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to the scene of a shooting at Burger King on York Street. According to dispatch, the incident was called in at 8:38 p.m. on Wednesday. Two victims were taken to Aiken Regional Medical Center suffering from gunshot wounds. One...
WRDW-TV
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds prepare to bring air show to Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The hype around the thunderbirds coming to Augusta is building after Tuesday’s live interview on News 12 with the pilot of the F-16. WATCH HERE:. We sat down with one of the organizers to see what we can expect in May. “It’s a rush. Think...
wfxg.com
Waynesboro councilmember arrested for firing gun outside Grovetown restaurant
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WFXG) - Columbia County deputies arrested a Waynesboro City Councilmember Sunday morning after he allegedly pulled a firearm at a local restaurant. Deputies responded to the restaurant on Park West Dr. shortly after 11 a.m. for reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, deputies spoke with the victim who told them Maurice McBride-Owens, a city council member in Waynesboro, followed her to the restaurant and started an altercation. She says McBride-Owens pulled a Smith & Wesson handgun, fired once into the ground, then pointed the gun at her chest. She told deputies he then choked her with his bare hands. A witness corroborated the victim's account of what happened.
wfxg.com
Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony to be held for New Goodwill in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WFXG) - North Augusta, SC (WFXG) - A new Goodwill location will soon open its doors in the CSRA. Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia Inc. says a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Friday, Feb. 17, for its new facility located at 1117 Knox Ave. at 9 a.m. The store doors will open to the public immediately after the ceremony, which the North Augusta Chamber of Commerce will host.
South Carolina woman speaks out about medical ID mix-ups
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — An Edgefield County woman is having problems with medication mix-ups and misdiagnoses because she shares the same information as another woman. “So, what happens if something should happen to me out there in that street and my children are not there, or my family members are not there, and they […]
WJBF.com
9-Year-Old Graduates from High School, Enters College
9-Year-Old Graduates from High School, Enters College. 9-Year-Old Graduates from High School, Enters College. Wagner residents express concerns about damages to …. Woman beats rare leukemia, helps national clinical …. A Georgia woman beat a rare and aggressive form of leukemia. She took part in clinical trial that dramatically decreased...
SUV sought after deadly hit & run in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck on I-20. The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Tanya Rogers of Augusta. The incident occurred Monday evening just before 5:45 p.m. in the eastbound lane of I-20 at the […]
WRDW-TV
Fire departments responding to structure fire in North Augusta
North Augusta, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -Fire crews are responding to a fire on 842 East Buena Vista Avenue early Thursday morning. Dispatch says the call came in at 11:34 Wednesday night and says power crews are on the way to the scene. It is unknown if anyone is hurt or what...
Three companies submit proposals for Augusta ambulance service
Proposals are opened from companies seeking Augusta's ambulance business
Comments / 0