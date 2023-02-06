GROVETOWN, Ga. (WFXG) - Columbia County deputies arrested a Waynesboro City Councilmember Sunday morning after he allegedly pulled a firearm at a local restaurant. Deputies responded to the restaurant on Park West Dr. shortly after 11 a.m. for reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, deputies spoke with the victim who told them Maurice McBride-Owens, a city council member in Waynesboro, followed her to the restaurant and started an altercation. She says McBride-Owens pulled a Smith & Wesson handgun, fired once into the ground, then pointed the gun at her chest. She told deputies he then choked her with his bare hands. A witness corroborated the victim's account of what happened.

WAYNESBORO, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO