Augusta, GA

WJBF.com

#strongAugusta2.0

AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Boathouse problems grow worse as repair cost estimates grow higher

AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

State-of-the-art school coming to Aiken County causing concerns for parents

AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

City of Augusta hosting hiring fair

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta is hosting a hiring event for jobs in the local government. The event will take place Thursday, Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Linda Beazley Room in the Augusta Municipal Building on Telfair St. The city is hiring...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Two shot at Aiken Burger King in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting in Aiken. Authorities say on Wednesday, February 8 at approximately 8:40 pm., officers responded to a call of a shooting at Burger King at 1110 York Street NE. Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF.com

Bed Bath & Beyond closing in Aiken

AIKEN, SC
WJBF.com

EG Tax's Esther Gulyas on earthquake

AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Gas leak blocks traffic on Washington Road in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3000 block of Washington Road in reference to a gas leak Wednesday. Officials said both eastbound lanes were closed. By 5:30 p.m., our News 12 crew on scene says the lanes were back open. The leak was...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds prepare to bring air show to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The hype around the thunderbirds coming to Augusta is building after Tuesday’s live interview on News 12 with the pilot of the F-16. WATCH HERE:. We sat down with one of the organizers to see what we can expect in May. “It’s a rush. Think...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Waynesboro councilmember arrested for firing gun outside Grovetown restaurant

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WFXG) - Columbia County deputies arrested a Waynesboro City Councilmember Sunday morning after he allegedly pulled a firearm at a local restaurant. Deputies responded to the restaurant on Park West Dr. shortly after 11 a.m. for reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, deputies spoke with the victim who told them Maurice McBride-Owens, a city council member in Waynesboro, followed her to the restaurant and started an altercation. She says McBride-Owens pulled a Smith & Wesson handgun, fired once into the ground, then pointed the gun at her chest. She told deputies he then choked her with his bare hands. A witness corroborated the victim's account of what happened.
WAYNESBORO, GA
wfxg.com

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony to be held for New Goodwill in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WFXG) - North Augusta, SC (WFXG) - A new Goodwill location will soon open its doors in the CSRA. Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia Inc. says a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Friday, Feb. 17, for its new facility located at 1117 Knox Ave. at 9 a.m. The store doors will open to the public immediately after the ceremony, which the North Augusta Chamber of Commerce will host.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF

South Carolina woman speaks out about medical ID mix-ups

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — An Edgefield County woman is having problems with medication mix-ups and misdiagnoses because she shares the same information as another woman. “So, what happens if something should happen to me out there in that street and my children are not there, or my family members are not there, and they […]
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WJBF.com

9-Year-Old Graduates from High School, Enters College

AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

SUV sought after deadly hit & run in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck on I-20. The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Tanya Rogers of Augusta. The incident occurred Monday evening just before 5:45 p.m. in the eastbound lane of I-20 at the […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

