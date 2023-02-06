Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
C9 Corvette Set For 2029 Model Year Debut
There’s certainly no shortage of interest and enthusiasm when it comes to the latest eighth-generation C8 Corvette, with GM recently pulling the wrapper off the new hybrid, all-wheel-drive C8 Corvette E-Ray. Time, however, waits for nothing and no one, and that includes sports cars. With that in mind, GM Authority has learned new details on the forthcoming ninth-generation C9 Corvette, including when it’s scheduled to debut.
MotorTrend Magazine
GM’s Vortec 8100 Engine: The 454’s Forgotten Big Brother
The General Motors Vortec 8100 V-8 engine was introduced in 2001 fullsize Chevy and GMC pickup trucks, RVs, vans, and SUVs as an alternative to the then-new Duramax diesel for customers seeking maximum hauling capability without the sourcing hassles and cost of diesel fuel. Also popular in maritime applications, the nautical version marketed by Crusader was branded Captains Choice, a great name if ever there was one. Of concern to car crafters, the Vortec 8100 (also known by its RPO number L18) was never offered in Chevrolet passenger cars because its hefty cast-iron heads and block bring total engine weight to 761 pounds.
Top Speed
Is This A First Glimpse At The New Chevrolet Camaro?
While the Ford Mustang will enter its seventh generation next year and Dodge will also launch a new Charger, the future of the third Musketeer in the realm of muscle cars has so far remained a well-kept secret. In fact, many were already speculating about the end of production without a direct successor; after all the current generation Camaro has almost a decade and a half under its belt and so far, no successor has been visible even in the far distance.
Top Speed
New Rendering Exposes Chevy's Answer To The Ford Bronco And Jeep Wrangler
In recent years, the growing global demand for SUVs has also benefited a closely related vehicle category — that of genuine off-roaders. It's good when a manufacturer has had the right product in its model range for some time and can therefore respond quickly to the growing demand. This is what happened with Jeep, which has been offering its Wrangler off-roader — unrivaled for most of its range — since 1987 and is now selling it in its fourth generation with growing success. For a long time, potential competitors kept a low profile before Ford seized the opportunity in 2020 and brought the Bronco back to North America with great success. But if General Motors has its way, the two big rivals may not be left alone with their offerings for much longer. In any case, the in-house design studio has now published a sketch of an off-roader from Chevrolet that definitely whets the appetite for a production version - probably even all-electric.
Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023
Several automakers offer entry-level 4x4 pickup trucks. Find out the most affordable three. The post Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
BBC
Museum puzzled by 1970s classic car in pristine condition
A 50-year-old classic car has left museum staff puzzled after being discovered in pristine condition with fewer than 100 miles on the clock. The Great British Car Journey museum in Ambergate, Derbyshire, has unveiled the model - a 1974 Vauxhall Victor FE. The attraction said the "mystery" car was unearthed...
Why Dealerships Now Want Older High-Mileage Used Cars
Car dealers are doing things they wouldn't normally do to keep sales volume and profits up for what is expected to be a bad 2023. The post Why Dealerships Now Want Older High-Mileage Used Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
These Two Cars Are Stolen So Often Insurance Won't Cover Them
Progressive and State Farm have dropped some older Hyundai and Kia models after learning that a design flaw makes them easy to start without a key.
Top Speed
What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?
If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
Utah man tests limits of electric truck by towing 10,000lbs until it dies
A YouTuber in Utah documented his Rivian truck towing 10,000 pounds for 100 miles during the winter.
Autoweek.com
This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8
General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
Here's What Made Ford's Flathead V8 Engine So Special
The mighty V8 engine is still exceptionally popular despite being century-old tech. Here's why Ford's Flathead V8 is the granddaddy of them all.
Avoid Ford F-150 Pickups From These Years: Here’s Why
While the Ford F-150 is the best-selling vehicle in America, there are years to avoid with common problems throughout those years. The post Avoid Ford F-150 Pickups From These Years: Here’s Why appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Bicyclist Pedal for His Life as a Relentless Grizzly Chases Him
Watch a Bicyclist Pedal for His Life as a Relentless Grizzly Chases Him. A video with over 41 million views shows just how intense interactions between humans and beasts can be! A Youtube account by the name of “McGregor” was enjoying one of his regular bike rides through the forest.
C8 Corvette Rockets Off Dyno And Crashes Into Wall
Graphic designers have started getting just a little bit too good in recent years. Maybe it’s the fact that pretty much everyone had a lot of free time with the global shut down a few years ago and all. But whatever the case, these skilled artists have created some incredibly realistic photos and videos. One such motion picture featured a C8 Corvette running test on the dyno, what happens next you might not expect.
Cheapest New Toyota Car Offers Serious Bang for Your Buck
The 2023 Toyota Corolla brings hybrid fuel economy and optional AWD to Toyota's cheapest new car. The Corolla has top-tier value in the segment. The post Cheapest New Toyota Car Offers Serious Bang for Your Buck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Detroit News
Ford bids farewell to a best-seller in move epitomizing disruption
Rationalizing your business in an already high-cost, low-return industry in the midst of multiple paradigm shifts is no picnic. Look no further than Ford and its Fiesta. The almost 50-year-old subcompact has been one of Europe’s most popular models. Less than a decade ago, the automaker was celebrating it becoming the UK’s best-selling car of all time.
What Do the Letters GMC Stand For?
Here's a look at the history behind the GMC automaker, and what the letters of the brand's name actually mean and stands for. The post What Do the Letters GMC Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Why E-Fuels Could Stop Electric Cars In Their Tracks
The future of classic fossil fuels seems to be just about settled. The negative effects that come from tens of millions of drivers burning gasoline on a daily basis have serious effects on the ecosystem. Because of this, government is looking to regulate the automotive industry to prevent further damage being done to the Earth’s climate. It’s a commonly held belief that electric cars are the future, and because of this, many car manufacturers are looking to electrify their lineups to follow suit with what seems to be the wave of the future, but e-fuels might shake up the current picture.
MotorTrend Magazine
Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver
Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
Comments / 0