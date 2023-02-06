ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

CBS New York

Long Island GOP leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos admitted to crimes in Brazil

NEW YORK -- A Long Island Republican party leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos, who lied about much of his resume and life story, admitted to crimes in Brazil.Meantime, the Santos campaign office in Douglaston, Queens appeared to be closed again Monday as new videos of the embattled congressman emerged. One video involved Baruch College, a school Santos never attended. "I actually went to school on a volleyball scholarship. We went to play against Harvard, Yale, and we slayed them. Look, I sacrificed both my knees and got very nice knee replacements from HSS playing volleyball. That's how serious I took the...
Washington Examiner

McCarthy says Santos will be removed from Congress if investigation finds he broke law

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) will be removed from Congress if an investigation finds that he broke the law. Santos is currently under investigation by the House Ethics Committee. The investigation resulted from revelations that the freshman congressman had lied about numerous parts of his life and career. In addition to the Ethics Committee inquiry, Santos is currently under investigation by a variety of federal and state entities.
msn.com

Brazilian homemaker claims George Santos ruined her life

A Brazilian homemaker accused controversial Republican Congressman George Santos of draining her bank account and stealing her jewelry in an interview with the country’s largest broadcaster this week. Adriana Damasceno told Globo’s “O Fantastico” program that she met Santos and his mother, Fatima Devolder, at a bingo hall in...
The Independent

George Santos inundated with offers after bizarrely saying he’ll resign if 142 people ask him to

Embattled New York Congressman George Santos has so far refused to bow to pressure to step aside after fabricating major parts of his resume.New York Republicans called on Mr Santos to resign on Wednesday, with Nassau County Republican Party chairman Joseph Cairo telling a press conference, “He’s disgraced the House of Representatives and we do not consider him one of our congresspeople.” Mr Santos remained defiant, but on Thursday, he told reporters that he would step down if “142 people ask for me to resign”.The significance of the number seemed random, but Mr Santos told Semafor reporter Kadia Goba...
The Independent

George Santos – news: Secret tapes reveal bizarre exchanges in Santos office, as FBI probes dead dog claims

Embattled GOP congressman George Santos says “I’ve obviously f***** up and lied to him, like I lied to everyone else” in a recording of his conversation with a prospective staffer that was obtained and reported on Thursday evening by Talking Points Memo.In the recording, reportedly made in Mr Santos’ office without his permission, the congressman discusses botox and Brazilian candy in addition to making several candid remarks about his current situation. Mr Santos is also facing yet another issue over his finances after it emerged that the FBI is investigating a claim he stole money from a GoFundMe set...
TheDailyBeast

The Shadow Race to Replace George Santos Has Already Begun

Rep. George Santos hasn’t resigned. He hasn’t even publicly said that he won’t run for re-election in 2024. But the shadow race to replace him has already begun.In New York’s 3rd Congressional District, which Santos continues to represent despite growing calls to step down, political operators on both sides of the aisle are plotting their next moves.Republicans are clamoring to find a candidate with an immaculate, bulletproof résumé who can patch up the Long Island GOP’s scarred reputation. Democrats are looking for someone who can lead their comeback—an emboldened move to flip the district back to blue after Santos dyed...
The Independent

Brazilian claiming to be Santos’ ex-boyfriend says congressman only ever cared about ‘fame and power’

A Brazilian individual claiming to be Rep George Santos’ ex-boyfriend appeared on CNN and said that Mr Santos only ever cared about “fame and power” and that he expects him to continue to reject calls for his resignation. Pedro Vilarva has previously said that he entered into a romantic relationship with Mr Santos in 2014 when he was just 18 years old and the future Congressman was 26 — and that their relationship was full of dishonesty on Mr Santos’ part.The Republican, elected to the US House in November and sworn in earlier this month, is facing an avalanche...
The Independent

George Santos’ State of the Union guest admits he’s wary of being ‘sullied’ by congressman’s 9/11 lie

The former firefighter and veteran of 9/11 who is set to be the guest of embattled New York Republican George Santos at Joe Biden’s State of the Union address has admitted he is wary of being “sullied” by the congressman’s lies.Mr Santos - still facing multiple investigations over a series of lies he is alleged to have told about his background - will be accompanied by Michael Weinstock, a lawyer who served as a volunteer firefighter in the Big Apple between 1990 and 2001 and is understood to have helped rescue people trapped under rubble at Ground Zero after...
