Read full article on original website
Related
Long Island GOP leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos admitted to crimes in Brazil
NEW YORK -- A Long Island Republican party leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos, who lied about much of his resume and life story, admitted to crimes in Brazil.Meantime, the Santos campaign office in Douglaston, Queens appeared to be closed again Monday as new videos of the embattled congressman emerged. One video involved Baruch College, a school Santos never attended. "I actually went to school on a volleyball scholarship. We went to play against Harvard, Yale, and we slayed them. Look, I sacrificed both my knees and got very nice knee replacements from HSS playing volleyball. That's how serious I took the...
Watch George Santos Bizarrely Mislead About His Name In Startling Video
He has called himself Anthony Devolder, George Devolder and “George Anthony Devolder Santos, commonly known as Anthony," on video and social media.
George Santos claims financial firm made millions. It’s in a Florida mailbox store.
The financial management firm that Rep. George Santos claims funded his campaign and manages tens of millions in assets is headquartered in a Florida mailbox store. The Devolder Organization, which the GOP congressman now says is the source of his newfound wealth and campaign spending, lists its address as a Fast Mail N More shop in Melbourne, Florida.
Hear Santos respond to constituents calling for his resignation
A group of constituents from Rep. George Santos' New York district traveled to Capitol Hill calling for his resignation. Hear the freshman congressman's response.
Washington Examiner
McCarthy says Santos will be removed from Congress if investigation finds he broke law
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) will be removed from Congress if an investigation finds that he broke the law. Santos is currently under investigation by the House Ethics Committee. The investigation resulted from revelations that the freshman congressman had lied about numerous parts of his life and career. In addition to the Ethics Committee inquiry, Santos is currently under investigation by a variety of federal and state entities.
Rep. George Santos Reportedly Told Campaign Donors He Produced 'Spider-Man' Musical
Spoiler alert: He lied.
msn.com
Brazilian homemaker claims George Santos ruined her life
A Brazilian homemaker accused controversial Republican Congressman George Santos of draining her bank account and stealing her jewelry in an interview with the country’s largest broadcaster this week. Adriana Damasceno told Globo’s “O Fantastico” program that she met Santos and his mother, Fatima Devolder, at a bingo hall in...
George Santos inundated with offers after bizarrely saying he’ll resign if 142 people ask him to
Embattled New York Congressman George Santos has so far refused to bow to pressure to step aside after fabricating major parts of his resume.New York Republicans called on Mr Santos to resign on Wednesday, with Nassau County Republican Party chairman Joseph Cairo telling a press conference, “He’s disgraced the House of Representatives and we do not consider him one of our congresspeople.” Mr Santos remained defiant, but on Thursday, he told reporters that he would step down if “142 people ask for me to resign”.The significance of the number seemed random, but Mr Santos told Semafor reporter Kadia Goba...
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
George Santos – news: Secret tapes reveal bizarre exchanges in Santos office, as FBI probes dead dog claims
Embattled GOP congressman George Santos says “I’ve obviously f***** up and lied to him, like I lied to everyone else” in a recording of his conversation with a prospective staffer that was obtained and reported on Thursday evening by Talking Points Memo.In the recording, reportedly made in Mr Santos’ office without his permission, the congressman discusses botox and Brazilian candy in addition to making several candid remarks about his current situation. Mr Santos is also facing yet another issue over his finances after it emerged that the FBI is investigating a claim he stole money from a GoFundMe set...
The Shadow Race to Replace George Santos Has Already Begun
Rep. George Santos hasn’t resigned. He hasn’t even publicly said that he won’t run for re-election in 2024. But the shadow race to replace him has already begun.In New York’s 3rd Congressional District, which Santos continues to represent despite growing calls to step down, political operators on both sides of the aisle are plotting their next moves.Republicans are clamoring to find a candidate with an immaculate, bulletproof résumé who can patch up the Long Island GOP’s scarred reputation. Democrats are looking for someone who can lead their comeback—an emboldened move to flip the district back to blue after Santos dyed...
Brazilian claiming to be Santos’ ex-boyfriend says congressman only ever cared about ‘fame and power’
A Brazilian individual claiming to be Rep George Santos’ ex-boyfriend appeared on CNN and said that Mr Santos only ever cared about “fame and power” and that he expects him to continue to reject calls for his resignation. Pedro Vilarva has previously said that he entered into a romantic relationship with Mr Santos in 2014 when he was just 18 years old and the future Congressman was 26 — and that their relationship was full of dishonesty on Mr Santos’ part.The Republican, elected to the US House in November and sworn in earlier this month, is facing an avalanche...
George Santos’ State of the Union guest admits he’s wary of being ‘sullied’ by congressman’s 9/11 lie
The former firefighter and veteran of 9/11 who is set to be the guest of embattled New York Republican George Santos at Joe Biden’s State of the Union address has admitted he is wary of being “sullied” by the congressman’s lies.Mr Santos - still facing multiple investigations over a series of lies he is alleged to have told about his background - will be accompanied by Michael Weinstock, a lawyer who served as a volunteer firefighter in the Big Apple between 1990 and 2001 and is understood to have helped rescue people trapped under rubble at Ground Zero after...
Ex-roommate: George Santos used fake Jewish name on GoFundMe because he said "Jews would give more"
New York Congressman George Santos speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Annual Leadership Meeting at the Venetian Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 19, 2022. (David Becker for the Washington Post via Getty Images) A former acquaintance of Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., on Tuesday added some new...
Republican George Santos finishes month in Congress with fewer friends, more questions
GOP Speaker Kevin McCarthy has shifted from defending Republican George Santos to saying he has "new questions" about the freshman House lawmaker.
George Santos Wanted To Win Election for Lifetime Healthcare: Ex-Roommate
The House Republican thought he would get "a pension and healthcare for the rest of my life" if elected to Congress, according to a former housemate.
George Santos Should Be The New Face Of The GOP
Instead of running away from the newly elected congressman and his lies, the Republican Party should embrace the monster they’ve created.
Will George Santos Resign? His Ex Says No, Because 'His Ego Is Too Big'
New York Rep. George Santos' ex-boyfriend said the Republican, who is under investigation for deliberately lying about his history, will never resign, despite the fact that he is facing various investigations, including one into his finances.
Rep. Santos' State of the Union guest aims to raise awareness for neurological disorder
Michael Weinstock tells News 12 he decided to accompany the congressman, despite their political differences, to raise awareness for a neurological disorder.
'You are unfit for office': Constituents call for Santos' removal
CNN's Eva McKend speaks with a number of Rep. George Santos' constituency about their decision to deliver a petition to his DC office.
Comments / 0