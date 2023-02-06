Burgum signs law changing workers' comp rules for police officers, firefighters

(The Center Square) - When West Fargo, North Dakota, police officer Tim Brown suffered a heart attack while working in November 2021, he could not collect workers' compensation because he had only joined the force in January.

The law required five years of service in North Dakota before a police officer or firefighter could be eligible for the benefit. Brown was not eligible even though he had previous experience in another state, according to North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

The governor signed a bill Monday that removed the five years of employment clause and added a provision that allows police officers and firefighters to collect workers' compensation if they have a heart attack or stroke within 48 hours of a stressful event while on the job.

The bill is retroactive to claims filed in October 2021 and after.

"The signing of this bill is historic," said Art Thompson, director of North Dakota Workforce Safety and Insurance, the state's workers' compensation agency in a news release from the governor's office. "Currently, 30 states of 52 jurisdictions in the United States provide presumption clause coverage for full-time law enforcement and firefighters – all require a years-of-service trigger ranging from two years to 12 years. North Dakota will now be the only state in the country to provide this level of coverage."

Burgum said the new law would help attract people from other states.

"House Bill 1279 lets every full-time firefighter and law enforcement officer in North Dakota – and every prospective officer and firefighter from across the country – know that if you serve in North Dakota, from the first day on the job we will stand with you, your family and all of your brothers and sisters in uniform," Burgum said in a statement. We're grateful to the Legislature for its decisive action on this bill, which will provide the coverage these officers and firefighters deserve while helping to address our workforce challenges and ensure our police and fire departments are fully staffed to keep the public safe."