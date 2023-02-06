ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Texas RB Bijan Robinson lands within the top 10 of Matt Miller's latest NFL mock draft

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Jp4O_0keRjSQx00

Where Texas running back Bijan Robinson could land in the 2023 NFL draft has been a popular debate over the last few weeks.

Robinson is the clear No. 1 running back prospect in the draft, but he’s been projected to land anywhere from the early first round to the back end of the first round in recent mock drafts. Therefore it’s likely Robinson will land somewhere between the two extremes.

ESPN’s Matt Miller is high on Robinson as his No. 5 overall player in the draft. Miller recently projected the Philadelphia Eagles to select the former Longhorn with the No. 10 overall pick.

Here’s his reasoning on why the Eagles could take a chance on Robinson with a top-10 pick.

Hear me out! The Eagles have few needs on a roster that has been beautifully built by general manager Howie Roseman, and they do not have a ton of draft capital overall with only two picks on Day 3. With Miles Sanders hitting free agency, the Eagles need a true RB1 to work with quarterback Jalen Hurts. Robinson can be that guy. He’d also be very affordable as the No. 10 pick compared with signing a Josh Jacobs or Saquon Barkley in free agency — or even franchise-tagging Sanders. And no team came close to the Eagles’ No.-1 ranked expected points added via the run in 2022 (29.5). I’ve spoken to say Robinson’s best football is still ahead of him, too, as Texas didn’t use him much in the passing game (19 catches in 2022). With over 2,600 yards and 29 touchdowns in the past two years, he is without a doubt this draft’s best back and is my No. 5 overall player.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Travis Kelce showed he has his priorities right with answer about his brother’s wife's near full-term pregnancy

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce used a movie reference to help describe what might happen if his brother’s wife goes into labor during Super Bowl 57. As you’ve heard, Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off against Travis Kelce and the Chiefs on Sunday for the Lombardi. However, much more important is the fact that Kylie Kelce is expecting her and Jason Kelce’s new baby.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos coach Sean Payton kicks Russell Wilson's personal coaches out of facility

When quarterback Russell Wilson arrived at the Denver Broncos’ UCHealth Training Center last spring, he brought an entourage with him. Wilson was accompanied by Jake Heaps, his personal quarterback coach, and other members of his personal staff. Nathaniel Hackett, who served as Denver’s head coach at the time, allowed Wilson’s personal crew in the facility.
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UGA football offers 5-star Alabama commit

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to five-star Alabama wide receiver commitment Ryan Williams. Williams is a member of the class of 2025. He plays high school football for Saraland High School in Saraland, Alabama. Kirby Smart and Georgia joins programs like Georgia Tech, Colorado, and Miami in offering...
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Christian McCaffrey had the pettiest response after being asked for Super Bowl analysis

One underlying storyline this Super Bowl week seems abundantly clear: the San Francisco 49ers really wish they were playing. After quarterback injuries may have sunk their chances of winning the NFC title game, receiver Brandon Aiyuk already revealed he thought the Kansas City Chiefs would “expose” the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. As such, while totally not salty, he said he’d bet everything on the Chiefs to win.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Saints, Raiders have agreed on potential Derek Carr trade compensation

This was the implication, but now it’s been put out in public. The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders have already agreed on compensation should Derek Carr waive his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a move, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Now it’s on New Orleans to sell Carr on what they have to offer and reach an agreement on how his hefty contract will be restructured should he wish to join them, likely through an extension.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints mock draft: Trading up for QB after missing on Derek Carr

While the potential for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to end up in New Orleans continues to pick up steam, it’s important to remember that nothing is guaranteed. Much like last year’s Deshaun Watson pursuit, the Saints could wind up empty-handed at quarterback while Carr agrees to be traded or agrees to free agency terms with another team. If that happens, the Saints would likely have to turn back to Andy Dalton, the passer that started the majority of the team’s games in 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans grab Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt in latest NFL.com mock draft

The Houston Texans have a variety of directions they can go in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. Even with the Texans using their No. 2 overall pick to take Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, the No. 12 overall selection — obtained via 2022 offseason trade with the Cleveland Browns — gives Houston options. Do they take an edge defender, a cornerback, or even a receiver?
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

213K+
Followers
266K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy