Texas RB Bijan Robinson lands within the top 10 of Matt Miller's latest NFL mock draft

Where Texas running back Bijan Robinson could land in the 2023 NFL draft has been a popular debate over the last few weeks.

Robinson is the clear No. 1 running back prospect in the draft, but he’s been projected to land anywhere from the early first round to the back end of the first round in recent mock drafts. Therefore it’s likely Robinson will land somewhere between the two extremes.

ESPN’s Matt Miller is high on Robinson as his No. 5 overall player in the draft. Miller recently projected the Philadelphia Eagles to select the former Longhorn with the No. 10 overall pick.

Here’s his reasoning on why the Eagles could take a chance on Robinson with a top-10 pick.

Hear me out! The Eagles have few needs on a roster that has been beautifully built by general manager Howie Roseman, and they do not have a ton of draft capital overall with only two picks on Day 3. With Miles Sanders hitting free agency, the Eagles need a true RB1 to work with quarterback Jalen Hurts. Robinson can be that guy. He’d also be very affordable as the No. 10 pick compared with signing a Josh Jacobs or Saquon Barkley in free agency — or even franchise-tagging Sanders. And no team came close to the Eagles’ No.-1 ranked expected points added via the run in 2022 (29.5). I’ve spoken to say Robinson’s best football is still ahead of him, too, as Texas didn’t use him much in the passing game (19 catches in 2022). With over 2,600 yards and 29 touchdowns in the past two years, he is without a doubt this draft’s best back and is my No. 5 overall player.

