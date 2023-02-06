Read full article on original website
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Tyson Foods, PayPal, Children's Place and more
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. – Shares of the food processing giant suffered a 6% drop in premarket trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for the first quarter. Earnings came in at 85 cents per share excluding items on revenues of $13.26 billion. Analysts expected $1.34 per share in earnings and revenue of $13.52 billion, according to Refinitiv.
MetLife profit falls 33% as market turmoil hits investment income
Feb 1 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc (MET.N) reported a 33% drop in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday as a global market rout hurt the U.S. insurer's investment returns. Lower private equity returns sent MetLife's net investment income down 15% to $4.5 billion in the final quarter of a year that saw rising interest rates and growing recession risks pummel global markets across asset classes.
ValueWalk
Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Third Week Of Feb 2023
We are now midway into the fourth quarter earnings season. Of the 50% of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported their fourth quarter actual results (as of last week), 70% have reported EPS above estimates, below the 5-year and 10-year average of 77% and 73%, respectively. Coming...
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Increases Position in Plexus (PLXS)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.23MM shares of Plexus Corp. (PLXS). This represents 11.68% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 3.12MM shares and 11.15% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.43% and an increase in total ownership of 0.53% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
freightwaves.com
Werner’s Q4 beats, 2023 guidance has some hurdles
Like other carriers that have reported fourth-quarter results, Werner Enterprises expects to see a better freight market by the back half of 2023. The company’s outlook calls for a “relatively muted economic backdrop,” but management believes that as customers work through excess inventories and truck capacity continues to leave the market, truckload fundamentals will firm.
Ford 4Q profit drops 90%, CEO pledges better execution
Ford Motor Co.'s fourth-quarter net income fell 90% from a year earlier as shortages of computer chips and other parts slowed factories and cut vehicle sales.
GM Posts Record Earnings In 2022, Plans $2B In Cost Cuts By 2024
GM had record earnings of $14.5 billion in 2022 and total revenue of $156.7 billion, according to its newly released full-year financial statement. The automaker also announced a plan to cut $2 billion in costs over the next two years. It intends to make 30 to 50 percent of those reductions in 2023.
General Motors, Bank of America And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq dropped by more than 100 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
NASDAQ
State Street Cuts Stake in Nucor (NUE)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.27MM shares of Nucor Corporation (NUE). This represents 5.17% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 15.45MM shares and 5.41% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.09% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.24% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
H&R Block Inc. Q2 Loss Increases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - H&R Block Inc. (HRB) announced Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year but beat the Street estimates. The company's bottom line totaled -$223.6 million, or -$1.45 per share. This compares with -$190.6 million, or -$1.10 per share, in last year's second quarter. Excluding items, H&R...
CNBC
Uber beats estimates and the stock is up
Reported fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday that beat analysts' estimates. Shares closed up 5% for the day. Earnings per share: 29 cents vs. 18 cent loss expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $8.6 billion vs. $8.49 billion expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue for the quarter was up 49% year...
NASDAQ
American Century Investment Management Increases Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.71MM shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB). This represents 6.66% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.14MM shares and 5.21% of the company, an...
Industrial Distribution
Rivian, FedEx Shed Jobs
FedEx and Rivian Automotive have joined a growing list of U.S. corporations announcing job cuts. FedEx sent an announcement to employees Wednesday informing them that the package delivery company is reducing the size of its officer and director team by more than 10% and consolidating some teams and functions. "Unfortunately,...
NASDAQ
Blue Bird (BLBD) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Blue Bird (BLBD) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.30 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.25. This compares to loss of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -20%....
CVS Health Earnings Top Forecasts as Health-Care-Benefits Revenue Surges
"Last year was defined by outperformance across our foundational businesses," said CEO Karen Lynch.
Benzinga
Preview: Mr. Cooper Group's Earnings
Mr. Cooper Group COOP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2023-02-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Mr. Cooper Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69. Mr. Cooper Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
Zacks.com
Will Low Demand Mar Zebra Technologies' (ZBRA) Q4 Earnings?
ZBRA - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 16, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZBRA’s fourth-quarter earnings has remained steady in the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters while missing in one.
NASDAQ
Emerson (EMR) Q1 Earnings Miss, Soar Y/Y on Higher Revenues
Emerson Electric Co. EMR reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2023) adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as our estimate of 88 cents. The bottom line declined by double digits in the reported quarter. Emerson’s net sales of $3,373 million,...
New York Times Q4 Earnings: 12% Sales Growth, Subscriber Additions, 22% Dividend Boost And $250M Buyback
New York Times Co NYT reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 12.3% year-on-year, to $667.54 million, beating the consensus of $646.44 million. Revenue from Subscriptions rose 17.9%, and Advertising grew 1.4%. Digital-only subscription revenue increased 31% Y/Y to $269.2 million. Digital advertising revenue rose 0.6% to $111.9 million. Total operating...
Uber Stock Climbs as Quarterly Sales Jump 49%. Demand Has Returned.
Uber posts fourth-quarter sales of $8.61 billion. Gross bookings in the period gain 19%.
