Alone on Valentine’s? Here Are 24 Places to Take Yourself on a Date in New Hampshire
You either love it or hate it. There's no in between. Some people enjoy the romanticism of Valentine's, and the opportunity to do something special for or with their significant other. Others feel that the holiday is overrated, and that you should always be finding ways to show your partner that you care about them, regardless of the time of year.
An Encounter With a Former Love at a Romantic New Hampshire Italian Restaurant
There’s just something romantic about a good Italian restaurant. I learned this not long ago while I was out on the town in Portsmouth. As it happened, I was with a lady friend, hoping to dazzle and impress. Perhaps set the tone for an evening of passion. That’s when...
Look at These Antique New Hampshire License Plates Over 115 Years Old
Antique things are pretty cool. My wife would go antique shopping every weekend if she could. Truth is, I am more apt to go antique shopping with her than any other kind of shopping. Historic antiques are always impressive, especially when well-kept. Take these, well over 100-year-old license plates found...
Mainers Tell Us Their Favorite 30 Local Beers to Enjoy During the Super Bowl
Are you ready for some football? Are you ready to have a few cool ones to enjoy during football?. Well, this is the weekend for it, because we have finally reached the biggest game there is, the Super Bowl. As we all know by now, the Super Bowl is much...
Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023
Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
Remember When ‘Selfie Kid’ Represented Maine During the Super Bowl?
I remember when I was watching the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show when Justin Timberlake performed. He went into the stands and something magical happened that we all witnessed. And when I say, "all" I mean millions of spectators. But even more magical, our beautiful state of Maine was featured...
Road Trip Worthy: Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Will Have Your Sundae Overflowing
There is nothing like a good ice cream sundae. I mean, you start off with your favorite ice cream flavor and add all your favorite toppings, what sweet treat is better than that (especially on a hot day)?. Well, one little restaurant and ice cream place in Newton, MA, may...
Mainers Spill Their Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show on Fox 23
The Super Bowl is always way more exciting when your team is in it. But it's not a total loss if they aren't. I mean, as New England Patriot fans, we're pretty used to watching and winning that ring. As you might recall, we've done it a half dozen times.
People Are Flocking to Maine to Catch a Glimpse of This Massive, Rare Eagle
I'm not a big bird guy, but some creatures you can't help but be mesmerized by. In order to spot a rare Stellar's Sea Eagle, you'd need to be in the right place at the right time. According to Wikipedia, this species of eagle is native to Northeast Asia and has a current population estimating at 5,000 and decreasing. Experts suspect that is due to climate change. The largest eagle in the world is said to be the Philippines Eagle, but this sucker outweighs them by an average of 2.2 pounds. Their wingspan ranges anywhere between 6 and 8 feet.
Who Cares About a Balloon When a Legendary Spy Lived Among Us on the New Hampshire Seacoast?
It’s hard to get wrapped up in a spy balloon when we used to have one running a convenience store right here on the Seacoast. Not a balloon, genius. A spy. In fact, one of the most famous spies in U.S. history. Born in Rye, Herb Philbrick was a...
thepulseofnh.com
Help Support NH Veterans This Thursday Evening
Harbor Care of Nashua, a leading veteran service organization, is proud to announce on Good Morning New Hampshire on The Pulse of NH this morning an event Thursday evening that will support Veterans in New Hampshire and Harbor Care in its mission. Pinnacle Mortgage formed the Pinnacle Foundation to support those who have served us all here in the Granite State. Hear the full interview here:
New England State Wins the Award for Drinking the Most Booze in the Country
There's no doubt New Englanders love their booze. Sam Adams, Allen's Coffee Brandy, Fireball, Twisted Tea, and anything from the hundreds of local breweries in all six of the New England States, we've got it covered. But one New England State is the grand champ in the entire country for the amount of alcohol they consume.
‘Happy-Go-Lucky’ Maine Dog Waiting for a Forever Home for Over 76 Days
There's a good boy out there who has been waiting way too long to find his forever home. Folks, I want you to look at this face and try and explain to me why Chip doesn't have a home. He looks like the jolliest fella on the street. He is going to make a family so much more wholesome.
laconiadailysun.com
More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good
It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
Maine Forecast Called “February Blowtorch from Hell” after Meteorologist Tweet
"If you don't like the weather, wait five minutes." It's a quote that no one really knows the origin of or when it started (although, fun fact, according to Quote Investigator, it's traced back to either Mark Twain or Will Rogers.) Regardless of where it came from, it's pretty much...
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
OnlyInYourState
14 Quirky Facts About New Hampshire That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
Facts and sometimes be unexciting, but local legends are often much more colorful. What if there were interesting items in history that were a bit of both? Here are some unusual things about New Hampshire that you may not know about. If all of that wasn’t unusual enough, there’s plenty...
Watch Comedian in California Roast Maine Couple Found in Audience
A couple with ties to Maine went to see comedian Nate Jackson at one of his shows in Sacramento and they probably weren't expecting to be picked out of the crowd and be roasted for the state they met in. Nate Jackson has played for three seasons as The Junkyard...
thepulseofnh.com
Four NH Communities Ranked For Safety
A new report finds four New Hampshire communities on a list of the safest places in the U.S. According to MoneyGeek, a financial advice site, Salem is ranked 49th, Derry is 273rd, Nashua 289th and Concord is 426th. The ranking of 660 communities nationwide is based on FBI crime statistics from 2021, the most recent year of available data.
