WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Ken & Jayne’s Burgers and Dogs
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With spring on the horizon, people start thinking about festivals. What goes with festivals? Food trucks! One you need to be on the lookout for is Ken & Jayne’s Burgers and Dogs in the Roanoke Valley. We check them out in this week’s Hometown Eats!
WSLS
Hidden History: Explore once-undiscovered hidden elements of Black history in Southwest Virginia
Celebrate our region’s Black History in Hidden History, narrated by Brittny McGraw and Duke Carter. This WSLS 10 News special presentation, in documentary style, explores once-undiscovered hidden elements of Southwest Virginia. Discover why the way of life for the enslaved people at Buffalo Forge in Virginia’s Rockbridge County stood...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources rescues Bobcat kitten
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke welcomed a new fur baby to its home on February 10 – a baby Bobcat. She weighs 2.4 kilograms and is described as a little feisty. The kitten was found dazed in Giles County circling on the...
chathamstartribune.com
Coach Haymore: “Heaven gained a good friend”
One of Pittsylvania County’s most beloved coaches passed away Saturday at the age of 75. Ronnie Haymore coached baseball at Chatham High School for years, along with county youth leagues, George Washington High School and Hargrave Military Academy. His love of the game, and the kids, was one reason...
Mount Airy News
Project Cobra strikes Mount Airy
Secretive no more, Project Cobra has been uncoiled and brought forward from the shadows to be revealed. Surry County will be the beneficiary of its snakebite as it was announced Friday that it is Renfro Brands who will be the beneficiary of tax incentives to grow their operation on Riverside Drive in Mount Airy.
wfxrtv.com
Mom speaks on cemetery changing hands
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Tiffany McFalls is a regular visitor to Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. Her son Antwan is buried in “Babyland,” an area of the cemetery dedicated to children and infants. “What’s gonna happen to Babyland? What’s gonna happen to all our loved ones? That was...
WSLS
Baby bobcat rescued in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – An unusual wildlife rescue in Giles County. The first bobcat kitten of the season has arrived at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke. In the video above, you can see the female kitten. She weighs about 5 pounds and was found on the side of the road in Pearisburg, dazed and walking in circles.
WDBJ7.com
Construction underway for Danville’s first splash pad
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville will soon have its first ever splash pad for the community to enjoy. Construction for the new splash pad on Third Avenue began last month as a result of community voices. “We’ve heard, over the years, people have wanted some sort of water feature in...
WSLS
Search underway for stolen dogs in Franklin County
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – A search is underway for two black labs stolen from Waid Park in Rocky Mount Tuesday morning, according to the Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood and Adoption Center. The center said the two labs, Colby and Caleb, broke away from their owner and chased...
pmg-va.com
You can take the boy out of the county...
It is no secret that Carroll County has always been extremely proud of Frank Beamer. Monday night, Beamer made it clear that the feeling is mutual. The former Virginia Tech football coach and the man who injected the Hokies into the national conversation, Beamer was honored Monday with a position on the CCHS Wall of Fame among a select group of sports figures who gained national recognition either during their time at CCHS or upon graduation. Beamer is a 1965 graduate of old Hillsville High School and although he is the first Wall of Fame member not to have attended Carroll County High, the county itself is ingrained in him.
WSLS
Danville’s Caesars Casino hosts hiring event
DANVILLE, Va. – Caesars Casino leaders held a hiring event for dealer trainees on Wednesday. Casino leaders said they are looking to fill hundreds of open dealer positions. Trainees will take part in a 12-week training program, where they’ll learn how to deal cards and other casino operations.
tourcounsel.com
Valley View Mall | Shopping mall in Roanoke, Virginia
Valley View Mall is an 800,000-square-foot (74,000 m2) regional shopping mall located in the Roundhill neighborhood of Roanoke, Virginia. It is located near the interchange of Interstate 581/U.S. Route 220 with Hershberger Road (State Route 101) in the northwest section of the city. Most outparcel locations around Valley View Mall...
Franklin News Post
Win No. 13 comes in season finale, 33-7
Franklin County opened the game with a 17-0 run and led 18-1 at intermission en route to a 33-7 Blue Ridge District girls junior varsity basketball win over Northside Wednesday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium in the 2022-2023 season finale for both teams. The Eagles (13-6, 8-2 Blue Ridge District),...
Martinsville’s economy has gone digital at a faster rate than any other place in Virginia, study shows
It's not the most digital economy in the state, but the rate of change is faster than any other place, according to a study by the Brookings Institution. The post Martinsville’s economy has gone digital at a faster rate than any other place in Virginia, study shows appeared first on Cardinal News.
WSET
Galax man wins $25,000 from Carter Bank & Trust
GALAX, Va. (WSET) — Carter Bank & Trust's Carter Ca$h program rewards customers for depositing money into their personal savings accounts, and Wayne J. of Galax is the lucky winner of the grand prize of $25,000. Out of over 20 million entries, Wayne was randomly selected as the overall 2022 winner.
The first completely recycled titanium manufacturer in the U.S. scheduled to be operational in South Boston by the end of 2023
The CEO of IperionX discusses the titanium recycling process and the company’s investment in Halifax County. The titanium manufacturer is projected to bring 108 jobs to the area. The post The first completely recycled titanium manufacturer in the U.S. scheduled to be operational in South Boston by the end of 2023 appeared first on Cardinal News.
WSET
Bed Bath & Beyond closing in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Another Bed Bath & Beyond store is closing in our area. This time it is the Roanoke location, found at 1421 Towne Square Blvd. N.W. This is according to a list of store closings that was updated on Tuesday. BBBY_2023 Store Closing Lis... by Caitlyn...
WSLS
Franklin County couple continues search for dogs, answers
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A Franklin County couple is searching for answers and their dogs after they were stolen. Rhonda Michel’s husband was out on a walk with their two black labs, Colby and Caleb, when suddenly the two dogs broke away and chased after a squirrel. Michel said all of the sudden, two men lured them into an off-white Jeep Grand Cherokee.
WBTM
Update: Man Wanted in NC Injured in Danville Crash Following Vehicle Pursuit
A man wanted in North Carolina was injured in a crash on Saturday during a vehicle pursuit. According to a release from Virginia State Police, Gerald Eugene Carvin, 51, of Raleigh, NC was traveling south on Route 29 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle overturned and came to rest in the roadway.
WSLS
Local nonprofit asking City of Roanoke to take over two historic cemeteries
ROANOKE, Va. – As a local nonprofit prepares to dissolve, it’s requesting that the City of Roanoke preserve two area cemeteries filled with centuries of history, according to a press release. The FV Cemetery Company’s Board of Directors said its members are aging and their health is deteriorating,...
