ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Ken & Jayne’s Burgers and Dogs

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With spring on the horizon, people start thinking about festivals. What goes with festivals? Food trucks! One you need to be on the lookout for is Ken & Jayne’s Burgers and Dogs in the Roanoke Valley. We check them out in this week’s Hometown Eats!
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources rescues Bobcat kitten

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke welcomed a new fur baby to its home on February 10 – a baby Bobcat. She weighs 2.4 kilograms and is described as a little feisty. The kitten was found dazed in Giles County circling on the...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Coach Haymore: “Heaven gained a good friend”

One of Pittsylvania County’s most beloved coaches passed away Saturday at the age of 75. Ronnie Haymore coached baseball at Chatham High School for years, along with county youth leagues, George Washington High School and Hargrave Military Academy. His love of the game, and the kids, was one reason...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Mount Airy News

Project Cobra strikes Mount Airy

Secretive no more, Project Cobra has been uncoiled and brought forward from the shadows to be revealed. Surry County will be the beneficiary of its snakebite as it was announced Friday that it is Renfro Brands who will be the beneficiary of tax incentives to grow their operation on Riverside Drive in Mount Airy.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
wfxrtv.com

Mom speaks on cemetery changing hands

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Tiffany McFalls is a regular visitor to Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. Her son Antwan is buried in “Babyland,” an area of the cemetery dedicated to children and infants. “What’s gonna happen to Babyland? What’s gonna happen to all our loved ones? That was...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Baby bobcat rescued in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – An unusual wildlife rescue in Giles County. The first bobcat kitten of the season has arrived at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke. In the video above, you can see the female kitten. She weighs about 5 pounds and was found on the side of the road in Pearisburg, dazed and walking in circles.
GILES COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Construction underway for Danville’s first splash pad

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville will soon have its first ever splash pad for the community to enjoy. Construction for the new splash pad on Third Avenue began last month as a result of community voices. “We’ve heard, over the years, people have wanted some sort of water feature in...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Search underway for stolen dogs in Franklin County

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – A search is underway for two black labs stolen from Waid Park in Rocky Mount Tuesday morning, according to the Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood and Adoption Center. The center said the two labs, Colby and Caleb, broke away from their owner and chased...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
pmg-va.com

You can take the boy out of the county...

It is no secret that Carroll County has always been extremely proud of Frank Beamer. Monday night, Beamer made it clear that the feeling is mutual. The former Virginia Tech football coach and the man who injected the Hokies into the national conversation, Beamer was honored Monday with a position on the CCHS Wall of Fame among a select group of sports figures who gained national recognition either during their time at CCHS or upon graduation. Beamer is a 1965 graduate of old Hillsville High School and although he is the first Wall of Fame member not to have attended Carroll County High, the county itself is ingrained in him.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Danville’s Caesars Casino hosts hiring event

DANVILLE, Va. – Caesars Casino leaders held a hiring event for dealer trainees on Wednesday. Casino leaders said they are looking to fill hundreds of open dealer positions. Trainees will take part in a 12-week training program, where they’ll learn how to deal cards and other casino operations.
DANVILLE, VA
tourcounsel.com

Valley View Mall | Shopping mall in Roanoke, Virginia

Valley View Mall is an 800,000-square-foot (74,000 m2) regional shopping mall located in the Roundhill neighborhood of Roanoke, Virginia. It is located near the interchange of Interstate 581/U.S. Route 220 with Hershberger Road (State Route 101) in the northwest section of the city. Most outparcel locations around Valley View Mall...
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

Win No. 13 comes in season finale, 33-7

Franklin County opened the game with a 17-0 run and led 18-1 at intermission en route to a 33-7 Blue Ridge District girls junior varsity basketball win over Northside Wednesday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium in the 2022-2023 season finale for both teams. The Eagles (13-6, 8-2 Blue Ridge District),...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

Galax man wins $25,000 from Carter Bank & Trust

GALAX, Va. (WSET) — Carter Bank & Trust's Carter Ca$h program rewards customers for depositing money into their personal savings accounts, and Wayne J. of Galax is the lucky winner of the grand prize of $25,000. Out of over 20 million entries, Wayne was randomly selected as the overall 2022 winner.
GALAX, VA
Cardinal News

The first completely recycled titanium manufacturer in the U.S. scheduled to be operational in South Boston by the end of 2023

The CEO of IperionX discusses the titanium recycling process and the company’s investment in Halifax County. The titanium manufacturer is projected to bring 108 jobs to the area. The post The first completely recycled titanium manufacturer in the U.S. scheduled to be operational in South Boston by the end of 2023 appeared first on Cardinal News.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
WSET

Bed Bath & Beyond closing in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Another Bed Bath & Beyond store is closing in our area. This time it is the Roanoke location, found at 1421 Towne Square Blvd. N.W. This is according to a list of store closings that was updated on Tuesday. BBBY_2023 Store Closing Lis... by Caitlyn...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Franklin County couple continues search for dogs, answers

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A Franklin County couple is searching for answers and their dogs after they were stolen. Rhonda Michel’s husband was out on a walk with their two black labs, Colby and Caleb, when suddenly the two dogs broke away and chased after a squirrel. Michel said all of the sudden, two men lured them into an off-white Jeep Grand Cherokee.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WBTM

Update: Man Wanted in NC Injured in Danville Crash Following Vehicle Pursuit

A man wanted in North Carolina was injured in a crash on Saturday during a vehicle pursuit. According to a release from Virginia State Police, Gerald Eugene Carvin, 51, of Raleigh, NC was traveling south on Route 29 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle overturned and came to rest in the roadway.
DANVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy