WVNews
Lewis County bests Sparks-less Colts, 46-37
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lewis County Minutemaids used a big first quarter and held off a late charge from Philip Barbour, which was playing without both Braylyn Sparks and Arrington Sparks, to pick their 15th win of the season, 46-37, Wednesday night in Weston. The ‘Maids came...
WVNews
No injuries reported in Marion Co., West Virginia, Clarion Inn fire
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — A fire at the Clarion Inn just outside of Fairmont resulted in no injuries. Officials are still looking for the cause of the blaze. The fire started in the rear right corner of the inn, damaging much of that side of the building and causing part of the roof to fall in, according to George Harris, an investigator with the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
WVNews
Boscov's coming to Meadowbrook Mall, according to Bridgeport (West Virginia) officials
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A new retailer will be coming to the Meadowbrook Mall, according to the Bridgeport Community Development Office. Boscov's, a department store specializing in apparel, accessories and home goods, will be the largest retailer ever at the Meadowbrook Mall.
WVNews
Monongalia County (West Virginia) moves forward with opioid lawsuit settlement
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Monongalia County is one step closer to getting opioid lawsuit-related money after the most recent Monongalia County Commission meeting, but it isn't clear when or how much money is on the way. The three commissioners unanimously approved the “WV Local Government Election and Release...
WVNews
Matthews makes statement against Iowa State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Emmitt Matthews Jr. is a "you-first" kind of guy in a "me-first" world. Or, put another way -— his way after West Virginia survived against No. 11/13 Iowa State at the Coliseum, 76-71, on Wednesday night with Matthews scoring 20 points on 7 of 10 shooting — "We won."
WVNews
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Iowa State Cyclones
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More looks from another satisfying night at the WVU Coliseum, where West Virginia knocked off No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday night. The Mountaineers made 26 of 31 attempts from the free throw line in the 76-71 win. Only Missouri, with 78 points, has scored more points...
WVNews
$100K scholarship gift to West Virginia University School of Medicine aids future doctors from West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mountain State students pursuing a medical degree from the West Virginia University School of Medicine will benefit from an alum’s $100,000 scholarship gift. Dr. John C. Wright Jr. and his wife, Joanne, established the scholarship to pay tribute to his roots in West...
WVNews
WVU Gold-Blue spring football game set
West Virginia University will hold its annual Gold-Blue Spring Football Game, presented by Encova, on Saturday, April 22, at 1 p.m., at Milan Puskar Stadium. The game will cap WVU's 15 practice sessions of spring football practice, which begin on Tuesday, March 21. BlueGoldNews.com has been conducting a position-by-position look...
WVNews
Frostburg vehicle fire under investigation
FROSTBURG — A vehicle fire in Frostburg (Garrett County) is currently under investigation. According to a press release from the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire occurred at 6:27 a.m. Feb. 9 at 1336 Beall School Road.
WVNews
West Virginia - Iowa State Mens basketball highlights
Highlights from West Virginia's 76-71 win over Iowa State in Big 12 men's basketball action. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 2/7/23
West Virginia mens basketball head coach Bob Huggins describes Iowa State's success with forcing teams to shoot he ball over their defense, and his tactic of getting new voices to help reinforce some of the lessons he is trying to teach his players. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for...
WVNews
Offense grabs the headlines, but defense usually grabs the wins for WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A comparison of the statistics would lead an observer to believe the biggest difference for the 14-9 Mountaineer basketball team this season versus the 16-17 edition of 2021-22 is offense. So far in 2022-23, West Virginia is scoring at a much better clip (77.6 points per...
WVNews
Bittinger News
A blood drive will be held at the Deep Creek Volunteer Fire Company from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 14. The Swanton Community Center will host a blood drive from 12:30-6 p.m. Feb. 16. Because of the urgent need for blood and platelet donors, all eligible donors are urged to donate at this time.
