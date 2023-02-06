ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, WV

Lewis County bests Sparks-less Colts, 46-37

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lewis County Minutemaids used a big first quarter and held off a late charge from Philip Barbour, which was playing without both Braylyn Sparks and Arrington Sparks, to pick their 15th win of the season, 46-37, Wednesday night in Weston. The ‘Maids came...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
No injuries reported in Marion Co., West Virginia, Clarion Inn fire

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — A fire at the Clarion Inn just outside of Fairmont resulted in no injuries. Officials are still looking for the cause of the blaze. The fire started in the rear right corner of the inn, damaging much of that side of the building and causing part of the roof to fall in, according to George Harris, an investigator with the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
FAIRMONT, WV
Matthews makes statement against Iowa State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Emmitt Matthews Jr. is a "you-first" kind of guy in a "me-first" world. Or, put another way -— his way after West Virginia survived against No. 11/13 Iowa State at the Coliseum, 76-71, on Wednesday night with Matthews scoring 20 points on 7 of 10 shooting — "We won."
AMES, IA
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Iowa State Cyclones

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More looks from another satisfying night at the WVU Coliseum, where West Virginia knocked off No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday night. The Mountaineers made 26 of 31 attempts from the free throw line in the 76-71 win. Only Missouri, with 78 points, has scored more points...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVU Gold-Blue spring football game set

West Virginia University will hold its annual Gold-Blue Spring Football Game, presented by Encova, on Saturday, April 22, at 1 p.m., at Milan Puskar Stadium. The game will cap WVU's 15 practice sessions of spring football practice, which begin on Tuesday, March 21. BlueGoldNews.com has been conducting a position-by-position look...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Frostburg vehicle fire under investigation

FROSTBURG — A vehicle fire in Frostburg (Garrett County) is currently under investigation. According to a press release from the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire occurred at 6:27 a.m. Feb. 9 at 1336 Beall School Road.
FROSTBURG, MD
West Virginia - Iowa State Mens basketball highlights

Highlights from West Virginia's 76-71 win over Iowa State in Big 12 men's basketball action.
AMES, IA
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 2/7/23

West Virginia mens basketball head coach Bob Huggins describes Iowa State's success with forcing teams to shoot he ball over their defense, and his tactic of getting new voices to help reinforce some of the lessons he is trying to teach his players. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Bittinger News

A blood drive will be held at the Deep Creek Volunteer Fire Company from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 14. The Swanton Community Center will host a blood drive from 12:30-6 p.m. Feb. 16. Because of the urgent need for blood and platelet donors, all eligible donors are urged to donate at this time.
SWANTON, MD

