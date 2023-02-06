Read full article on original website
Kroger CEO issues warning to shoppers after nationwide shortage forces store to restrict popular food product
KROGER'S CEO has issued a warning to shoppers after a nationwide shortage forced stores to limit the sale of eggs. The price of eggs began to rocket in the US late last year, with shelves left bare following an outbreak of avian flu. Stores like Kroger and Lidl began restricting...
Whole Foods is sick of high prices, too — so it's pulling the Walmart trick of squeezing suppliers to bring prices down
Whole Foods asked its suppliers to help it lower prices as inflation eases at a meeting in December, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Six Retailers May Close in 2023
This year may be your last chance to hit up these stores. It's the New Year and many people have recharged their batteries and are ready to take on life with new vigor. Unfortunately for these six stores, it looks like their lifetime is about to end.
Full list of stores where shoppers are hit with surcharge on weekly grocery run – from Walmart to Kroger
GRAB your reusable bags as major grocery retailers may tack on a fee to use theirs. As stores start eliminating plastic bags, many retailers have added a surcharge as a way to incentivize reusable bags. New York-based grocery store, Wegmans, eliminated single-use plastic bags at its Virginia stores as well...
Among millennials, this is the most popular grocery chain
Step back Trader Joe's, Whole Foods and Costco — it's Aldi's time to shine!. The German multinational discount supermarket chain, which has almost 2,300 locations across the United States, was named America's most popular grocery store by YouGov, a market research and data analytics firm. Per a survey administered across the final three months of 2022, Aldi received a 65% popularity rating and a 91% fame rating. The survey specifically defines popularity as "the % of people who have a positive opinion of a grocery store."
Allrecipes.com
This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now
If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
TikTok video shows frustrated Walmart customer finding security tags and a lock box guarding $8 mascara as the retailer steps up anti-theft measures
Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, and more retailers have been sounding the alarm on theft, which has grown into a $94.5 billion problem for the industry.
JIF Peanut Butter National Recall - How to Claim up to Five $10.50 Vouchers
JIF Peanut Butter is issuing coupons for free JIF® peanut butter to consumers who claim to have purchased certain JIF peanut butter products. Read more here to find out whether you can get coupons for JIF® peanut butter. You can get up to 5 vouchers worth $10.50 each from JIF with no proof of purchase required.
Shoppers Are Shocked By These $27 Eggs Found At Walmart After Price Increases
As decently priced eggs become more and more difficult to find in grocery stores thanks to the avian flu outbreak and inflation, some Walmart shoppers are expressing their shock in finding one $27 carton. Seen in a recent. , one Walmart customer photographed a box of five dozen eggs at...
Kroger Merger Is Good for You (and Maybe Bad for Walmart, Costco, and Amazon)
A consumer group has sued to block the Kroger and Albertsons merger but it's missing the obvious.
Get Ready to Pay More at Checkout: Stores Implement Plastic Bag Surcharge
As more and more retailers try to find ways to reduce plastic waste, many stores have implemented a surcharge for plastic bags. This is a way to encourage customers to bring their own reusable bags and contribute to a more environmentally-friendly solution for transporting their groceries. This article will highlight some of the major retailers who have joined the Beyond the Bag initiative and no longer provide single-use plastic bags or paper bags at checkout.
Walmart Is Testing New Store Layouts — Will It Draw Customers?
The consumer retail giant Walmart started implementing a new layout across 1,000 stores in 2022. Despite a strong customer base and plenty of business from online sales, the retailer wants to continue to impress and draw new customers into its physical stores. To pursue this goal, Walmart is changing store layouts to be more appealing.
WKYC
Consumer Reports: Save money by buying these store brand groceries
CLEVELAND — We’re feeling inflation pains everywhere these days, especially at the grocery store. One way to save money is to buy store brands. But that can be disappointing if the ones you choose don’t taste great. Consumer Reports’ expert taste testers went to work to find the store brands that you’ll actually enjoy eating while saving money, too.
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the Country
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Bad news for Walmart, Costco and Amazon shoppers as Kroger eyes expansion – but the retail giant is still in hot water
THE Kroger and Albertsons merger will create more competition for bigger retailers like Walmart Costco, and Amazon, a retail expert has revealed. Even though the expert believes that the merger would be good for competition, a lawsuit was recently brought against the merger citing fears of a grocery monopoly. Kroger...
What was inside a chocolate cake sold only at IKEA wasn’t edible. It caused a recall
The latest not-food-in-your food recall has an almond and caramel flavor.
CVS Deepens Healthcare Roots With $10.6B Oak Street Deal
CVS says it will acquire primary care provider Oak Street Health for $10.6 billion. The pharmacy giant announced the purchase Wednesday (Feb. 8) morning, marking the latest step in CVS' campaign to expand its primary care offerings. It's also happening as a number of major retailers are investing in their own healthcare projects.
Flexible Leasing Options Drive Transition to Sustainable Mobility in Europe
Electric vehicles (EV) are driving the electrification of the European auto market. In the U.K., for example, 16% of all new car sales in 2022 were battery EVs, which according to Rui Ferreira, CCO at London-based EV subscription service Onto, points to a strong growth trajectory in a relatively short period of time.
Aldi could be forced to remove popular ‘copycat’ product from its shelves
Aldi could soon be forced to remove a popular “copycat” products from its shelves after losing a legal battle.The supermarket was accused by M&S of “copying” the design of its light-up snow globe gin bottle, with the High Court ruling that Aldi’s version infringed on M&S’s original design.Aldi could now be required to remove the product – which appeared on shelves ahead of the festive season – and either pay damages to M&S or pay a share of profits made from the items.The case was originally raised in Christmas 2020 over Aldi’s gold flake blackberry and clementine gin liqueurs...
Kroger Unveils America's First Carbon-Neutral Eggs: Kroger Will Also Let You Check In On The Hens Who Laid Them!
Kroger, a Cincinnati-based supermarket chain, has begun selling America's first carbon-neutral eggs. The eggs are a step beyond cage-free, free-range and pasture-raised eggs in terms of animal welfare, sustainability and progressive food policies in general. The egg-laying hens in this case conduct their business within a unique, closed-loop production system developed in the Netherlands.
