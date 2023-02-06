ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PYMNTS

Comments / 0

Related
M. L. French

Six Retailers May Close in 2023

This year may be your last chance to hit up these stores. It's the New Year and many people have recharged their batteries and are ready to take on life with new vigor. Unfortunately for these six stores, it looks like their lifetime is about to end.
Salon

Among millennials, this is the most popular grocery chain

Step back Trader Joe's, Whole Foods and Costco — it's Aldi's time to shine!. The German multinational discount supermarket chain, which has almost 2,300 locations across the United States, was named America's most popular grocery store by YouGov, a market research and data analytics firm. Per a survey administered across the final three months of 2022, Aldi received a 65% popularity rating and a 91% fame rating. The survey specifically defines popularity as "the % of people who have a positive opinion of a grocery store."
Allrecipes.com

This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now

If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ty D.

Get Ready to Pay More at Checkout: Stores Implement Plastic Bag Surcharge

As more and more retailers try to find ways to reduce plastic waste, many stores have implemented a surcharge for plastic bags. This is a way to encourage customers to bring their own reusable bags and contribute to a more environmentally-friendly solution for transporting their groceries. This article will highlight some of the major retailers who have joined the Beyond the Bag initiative and no longer provide single-use plastic bags or paper bags at checkout.
MarketRealist

Walmart Is Testing New Store Layouts — Will It Draw Customers?

The consumer retail giant Walmart started implementing a new layout across 1,000 stores in 2022. Despite a strong customer base and plenty of business from online sales, the retailer wants to continue to impress and draw new customers into its physical stores. To pursue this goal, Walmart is changing store layouts to be more appealing.
WKYC

Consumer Reports: Save money by buying these store brand groceries

CLEVELAND — We’re feeling inflation pains everywhere these days, especially at the grocery store. One way to save money is to buy store brands. But that can be disappointing if the ones you choose don’t taste great. Consumer Reports’ expert taste testers went to work to find the store brands that you’ll actually enjoy eating while saving money, too.
PYMNTS

CVS Deepens Healthcare Roots With $10.6B Oak Street Deal

CVS says it will acquire primary care provider Oak Street Health for $10.6 billion. The pharmacy giant announced the purchase Wednesday (Feb. 8) morning, marking the latest step in CVS' campaign to expand its primary care offerings. It's also happening as a number of major retailers are investing in their own healthcare projects.
ILLINOIS STATE
PYMNTS

Flexible Leasing Options Drive Transition to Sustainable Mobility in Europe

Electric vehicles (EV) are driving the electrification of the European auto market. In the U.K., for example, 16% of all new car sales in 2022 were battery EVs, which according to Rui Ferreira, CCO at London-based EV subscription service Onto, points to a strong growth trajectory in a relatively short period of time.
The Independent

Aldi could be forced to remove popular ‘copycat’ product from its shelves

Aldi could soon be forced to remove a popular “copycat” products from its shelves after losing a legal battle.The supermarket was accused by M&S of “copying” the design of its light-up snow globe gin bottle, with the High Court ruling that Aldi’s version infringed on M&S’s original design.Aldi could now be required to remove the product – which appeared on shelves ahead of the festive season – and either pay damages to M&S or pay a share of profits made from the items.The case was originally raised in Christmas 2020 over Aldi’s gold flake blackberry and clementine gin liqueurs...
Ty D.

Kroger Unveils America's First Carbon-Neutral Eggs: Kroger Will Also Let You Check In On The Hens Who Laid Them!

Kroger, a Cincinnati-based supermarket chain, has begun selling America's first carbon-neutral eggs. The eggs are a step beyond cage-free, free-range and pasture-raised eggs in terms of animal welfare, sustainability and progressive food policies in general. The egg-laying hens in this case conduct their business within a unique, closed-loop production system developed in the Netherlands.
MICHIGAN STATE
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy