ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
985theriver.com

Annapolis man arrested, charged with dealing meth

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Annapolis man has been arrested and charged with dealing methamphetamine in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, deputies found William “Willy” Crowder, 30, hiding in a residence on Melon Road at a Kingman address in rural Parke County around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Sheriff said Crowder was wanted on a Parke County warrant for dealing meth.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
985theriver.com

Sheriff: Cory man did donuts in Bloomingdale yard before arrest

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man drunkenly used his vehicle to “do donuts” in another person’s yard before officers had to use a stun gun to place him under arrest. That’s according to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, who said deputies arrested Christopher F. Million,...
CORY, IN
985theriver.com

IU creates camera equipment for paralyzed broadcasting student

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University is working to make camera equipment more accessible for a paralyzed student. IU senior Josh Fugate grew up dreaming of the chance to one day play for the Hoosiers. An accident his senior year of high school changed everything. “I broke my neck in...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
985theriver.com

Brazil Mcdonald’s accepting reservations for Valentines

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With a new approach to fast-food dining, Brazil’s McDonald’s is currently accepting reservations for Valentine’s Day while also giving back to the community. The Mcdonald’s in Brazil at 907 E. National Ave is accepting reservations for the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 14....
BRAZIL, IN
985theriver.com

Indiana lawmakers consider bill to expand contraception access

INDIANAPOLIS – Months after the approval of a near-total ban on abortion, Indiana lawmakers are working to expand access to contraception. House Bill 1568 would allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control pills and patches to patients instead of a doctor. A similar proposal was introduced during the special session...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy