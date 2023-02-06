Read full article on original website
Exploring Gardner Mountain in Lake Tahoe
Pro Skier Kyle Smaine Killed in Avalanche
USPS Continues Service in These California Areas
Pet Friendly Hotels to Consider in Lake Tahoe
USPS Temporarily Closed a Facility in Nevada
KOLO TV Reno
Two hospitalized in Longley Lane crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -10:55 P.M. UPDATE: Two people hurt in a crash remained in the hospital late Wednesday night with serious injuries, the Reno Police Department said. Alcohol is being investigated as a factor in the crash, police said. The vehicle was driving at high speed when it crashed. The...
2news.com
Driver Arrested After Almost Hitting Deputies Parked on Highway 50
Lyon County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested a man on three misdemeanor charges after he came close to hitting them on Highway 50 westbound. It happened on Tuesday, February 7. Deputies say they were on a stop he made with their vehicles parked on Highway 50 westbound, just east of Newman Lane. Deputies were standing outside their vehicles on the extended dirt shoulder, when they observed a vehicle traveling westbound in the distance, approaching the deputies.
KOLO TV Reno
Pedestrian injured crossing McCarran Blvd in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A man crossing McCarran Boulevard outside of a crosswalk was hit and injured Wednesday night in Sparks, the Nevada State Police said. It happened near Nugget Avenue just after 8 p.m. A Toyota pickup truck hit him and he was taken to the hospital with leg injuries.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Citizen arrest placed on elderly South Tahoe woman
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A local woman was placed under a citizen’s arrest this past Saturday for disturbing the peace, authorities said. After 21 calls, in a 30-day time frame, officials said a citizen’s arrest was signed and executed by the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Tahoe transient arrested for theft, resisting arrest
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A man known to authorities as a local transient was apprehended Friday afternoon for shoplifting. During the investigation, officials said Jordan Mitchell, a 32-year old male, was uncooperative and spit on the arresting officer. South Lake Tahoe Police Sgt. Scott Crivelli told the Tribune...
mymotherlode.com
Amador County Man Found With Guns In Vehicle Arrested
Amador County, CA – Shotgun shells scattered on the floor of a suspicious vehicle, leading to the discovery of a couple of firearms and the subsequent arrest of an Amador County man. A sheriff’s deputy was patrolling in the area of Highway 26 and Joyce Road in Pioneer recently...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatality Reported in Car Accident on State Route 88 in Jackson
On Monday, January 30, 2023, a fatal head-on collision occurred on SR-88 in Jackson. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash took place on State Route 88 in the vicinity of Ousby Road at approximately 2:00 p.m. Details on the Head-On Collision on SR-88 in Jackson. A preliminary report...
‘Our go-to place’: South Lake Tahoe grocery store closing after 60 years
Locals and visitors alike aren't happy.
KOLO TV Reno
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at officers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 7:15 A.M. Update: The Sparks Police Department says it first responded to a domestic disturbance call on Sparks Boulevard around 10:40 Monday night. The victim said her husband, later identified as 34-year-old Dustin Salaun, had threatened to kill her and was armed. She also said he had already fired a gun.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Newcastle Multiple-Vehicle Crash Causes Fatality
Westbound I-80 Accident Involves a Pickup, Charter Bus and Sedan. A Newcastle multiple-vehicle crash resulted in a fatality. The accident occurred along westbound I-80 at Newcastle Road southwest of Auburn around 12:16 p.m. and included a reported five cars as well as a bus. The report issued by the Auburn California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that one of the vehicles, a Dodge Ram pickup, crashed, overturned multiple times and ended up crossing over the center divider into the eastbound lanes.
2news.com
Suspect Arrested After Standoff In Sparks
Police say no one was hurt in a domestic disturbance that resulted in a standoff in Sparks. Police say they originally responded to a domestic disturbance after 10:30 p.m. at Park Vista Apartments.
goldcountrymedia.com
Foresthill man arrested after high-speed pursuit from Auburn to Colfax
A Foresthill man was arrested following a high-speed chase from Auburn to Colfax on Jan. 30. Placer County Sheriff’s dispatch alerted deputies of a suspect who stole a pickup truck from The Home Depot in Roseville. The suspect was first spotted on Interstate 80, near Lincoln Way in Auburn....
Yelp: Modesto, Elk Grove, South Lake Tahoe restaurants among 'most romantic' in California
MODESTO, Calif. — If you're looking for place to set a romantic mood, Yelp says three restaurants in Northern California might be among your best bets. Yelp recently ranked the 20 most romantic places to eat in California. To narrow down the choice, Yelp ousted national chains and concentrated on review mentioned words like "romantic," "date night" and "valentine."
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Love in the air: Valentine’s Day options at Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and there are many special events at Lake Tahoe to help spread the love this season. Festivities for the day of love are beginning with a Valentine’s Day Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser at the American Legion Post 795 from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. Doors open at 5 p.m., and live music with the Cash Only band will begin at 6 p.m.
rosevilletoday.com
Lake Tahoe Reggae Fest 2023 coming to Placer County
Olympic Valley (Lake Tahoe), Calif. – Good Vibez Presents together with PR Entertainment are pleased to announce the lineup for the 6th annual Lake Tahoe Reggae Fest which will take place Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23, 2023. Additionally, Lake Tahoe Reggae Fest announce a venue change from...
I-80 in Placer County reopened after fatal collision
(KTXL) — A fatal collision along westbound I-80 on in Placer County on Saturday has forced a closure of the freeway, according to California Highway Patrol Auburn. CHP said that all westbound lanes and the number one eastbound lane have been closed and there is not current estimated time of reopening. – Video above: Travelers […]
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Lake Tahoe business landlords face fines for failing to clear snow
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Snow covered sidewalks near some local business properties along U.S. Highway 50 have created unsafe conditions for pedestrians by forcing them onto the highway and the City has sent warnings to owners that they will be fined unless they comply with the snow removal ordinance.
This 600-mile Trail Will Connect 15 Mountain Towns Across the American West
Pack plenty of water — this one is a doozy.
2news.com
Reno Man whose criminal charges date back to 1980s sentenced to 28 years
The Washoe County District Attorney's office is announcing that a Reno man has been sentenced in two separate prosecutions for multiple felony offenses. Randall Dean Forcier, 62-years-old, has been sentenced to a total of 28 years in prison. He pled guilty last December to charges of trafficking in a schedule...
