Middlesex County, NJ

Middlesex County Super Bowl Food Drive at East Brunswick Stop & Shop

By Dawn Miller
 2 days ago

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Middlesex County REPLENISH is holding a Super Bowl food drive on Saturday, February 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the East Brunswick Stop & Shop. All the donations will benefit Middlesex County Food Organization and Outreach Distribution Services' REPLENISH. REPLENISH was formerly known as MCFOODS and helps to provide Middlesex County residents in need with food and other necessities. Suggested donated items include:

Canned chicken
Cereal
Macaroni and chees
Canned meats
Canned pasta
Vegetables (low sodium)
Fruits (low sugar)
Diapers
Baby wipes
Stew (low sodium)
Granola bars
Rice
Paper products
Beans
Soap
Shampoo
Toothpaste

The East Brunswick Stop & Shop is located at 647 Route 18.

TAPinto.net

Save The Date: Nutley VFW's Food Truck Rally Returns April 13

NUTLEY, NJ - Eat, Dance, and Be Merry! The Nutley VFW Spring Food Truck Rally returns April 13. Following the success of the 2022 events, VFW Commander Maria Hamlin and the VFW team have big plans for the event. In addition to more food trucks than before, DJ Rob Frannicola will provide a dance soundtrack to get those feet moving and calories burning!  Details are still emerging, of course the TAPinto Nutley team will be all over this story - stay tuned.  
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

East Brunswick Earns Cash Reward for Recycling

(23/P11) TRENTON – The Murphy Administration is awarding nearly $16.2 million in grants to communities across the state to help them enhance waste reduction and recycling programs, Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced today.  East Brunswick on the receiving end of one of the grants, grabbing $121,623 as a result of effective recycling efforts in the township. In 2020, the performance year on which the grant was based, East Brunswick recycled 79% of the total solid waste produced in the township.  The statewide average was 39%. “New Jersey has long set a national example for recycling, starting with being the first state...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Tuesday's Structure Fire in Plainfield Devastates Downtown Businesses, Displaces Residents

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The response to Tuesday’s structure fire in downtown Plainfield that impacted eight buildings and several businesses involved 17 municipalities working together to battle the blaze that has displaced around 30 residents. No injuries were reported. The Plainfield Fire Department responded to reports of a brush fire at Municipal Lot 6 at 6:39 p.m. After assessment, the fire was upgraded to a structure fire, according to a press release issued by the City of Plainfield. The fire department faced "extreme fire conditions in a covered alleyway that exposed buildings on East Front Street, Watchung Avenue, and East Second Street." While...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

The Best Restaurant In Each Town of Middlesex County

Here in the Garden State, we have such a rich and diverse culture, that we get to experience authentic and delicious food from around the world. That other states may not be able to fully experience. Though one may run into the issue and let me clarify. It’s a good...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Somerset: Man Shot in PSEG Parking Lot, Suspect Later Shoots Himself in Neighboring Town

SOMERSET, NJ - A man from Washington Township shot and killed a man in the parking lot of his place of employment, according to a release from Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. "Tragic, my heart goes out to the families," Franklin Mayor Phillip Kramer told TAPinto via email. "Thank you to our first responders and investigators for acting quickly even as the case develops." The Franklin Township Police Department responded to 9-1-1 calls reporting a shooting victim in the parking lot of PSEG, on Weston Canal Road in Somerset at about 7:02am Wednesday morning ,according to McDonald. Officers found an adult male suffering from a...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Man Enough to be a Girl Scout: Commissioner Director Tom Arnone to be Honored at April 19, Girl Scouts of The Jersey Shore Gala.

Gala Honoress 2023: Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, Paige Baran, Denise Wegeman, Shawanda Beale, Manpreet Kohli, Lauren Holman MONMOUTH COUNTY- Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore will celebrate community leaders who inspire, at the Women of Distinction & Community Partners Gala on Wednesday, April 19, from 6 to 10 p.m., at Eagle Oaks Golf and Country Club in Farmingdale. Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone will receive recognition as “Man Enough to be a Girl Scout”. This award honors a man who is committed to helping and encouraging girls and young women as they pursue their passion. This honoree advocates, educates, and...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Valentine's Day Vendor Sale at Rahway's Roosevelt Elementary School on Feb. 11

RAHWAY, NJ — Rahway's Roosevelt Elementary School 6th graders are hosting an upcoming Valentine's Day Shop vendor event on Saturday, February 11, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Roosevelt School is located at 811 St. Georges Ave. The 6th grade class will be hosting 35 local vendors who will be selling a variety of goods and products, such as baking items, crystals, soaps, art, jewelry, beauty and skincare products, candles, clothing, hair accessories, and more.  Shoppers will also have the opportunity to win door prizes. All proceeds from the vendor event will be used to defray the cost of the annual 6th grade class trip. See the attached flyer for more information or click here to access a high-quality PDF version. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Thursday, Feb. 9: Road Closures in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Plainfield Police Department advises residents on the following road closures around town for Thursday, Feb. 9. It is suggested residents plan alternate routes, and expect delays in these areas. The closure at the 100 block of East Front Street most likely includes fire department investigations after Tuesday's fire. RELATED: Tuesday's Structure Fire in Plainfield Devastates Downtown Businesses, Displaces Residents 1600 block West 3rd St. 7 AM — 4 PM 100 block East Front St. 8 AM — 3 PM Note: Locations are subject to change.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Plainfield Fire Department Battles East Front Street Blaze

PLAINFIELD, NJ - Firefighters are battling a fire in Plainfield that can be seen from municipal lot 6. According to Breaking News Network alerts, the 172 East Front Street address had companies opening up a cockloft that Fire Engineering notes “is a void space that is created between the top floor ceiling and the roof decking." Mutual aid from Springfield, Fanwood, Westfield, North Plainfield, Scotch Plains, Cranford, Elizabeth, Roselle Park and Union County were noted at the scene, in addition to a New Jersey State fire marshal. Westfield Police were seen operating a drone for reconnaissance. A 9:49 p.m. BNN alert notes three aerial units are in service, with fire showing from the roof, and at 10:14 p.m., heavy fire through the roof of the one-story commercial building was threatening a three-story exposure building. This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Jersey Cash 5 winning ticket worth $540,754 sold in Somerset County

BERNARDS TOWNSIP, NJ (Somerset County) – One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $540,754 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Tuesday, February 7, drawing. The winning ticket was sold at Krauszer’s Convenience Store, located at 19 Church St., in Bernards Township. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rock Wall Ruined at Park Restored by Roxbury Rotary

ROXBURY, NJ – A stone wall built last year at Conkling Park in Ledgewood by volunteers from the Roxbury Rotary Club was destroyed this week by vandals who tossed the wall's rocks onto ice-covered Mooney Pond. The destruction angered and saddened Rotarian Don Schuld, the man who spearheaded the park restoration project. Schuld, who lives near the park on Mooney Mountain, noticed the destruction today during his morning walk. “More than 100 rocks were thrown onto the ice of the pond, soon to be at the bottom,” said the disheartened Navy veteran as he was en route to filing a police report. “The town’s citizens...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Roselle Park Seniors Invited to a Valentine's Breakfast

ROSELLE PARK, NJ - Sherman School will be offering a Valentine's Breakfast event for Roselle Park seniors on Wednesday, February 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Sherman School is located at 375 E. Grant Ave. Seniors can enjoy sweet treats, music, crafts and conversation with fellow seniors.  Free transportation will be provided for Roselle Park residents. To reserve your seat, contact the Casano Community Center at 908-245-0666
ROSELLE PARK, NJ
