Middlesex County Super Bowl Food Drive at East Brunswick Stop & Shop

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Middlesex County REPLENISH is holding a Super Bowl food drive on Saturday, February 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the East Brunswick Stop & Shop. All the donations will benefit Middlesex County Food Organization and Outreach Distribution Services' REPLENISH. REPLENISH was formerly known as MCFOODS and helps to provide Middlesex County residents in need with food and other necessities. Suggested donated items include:

Canned chicken

Cereal

Macaroni and chees

Canned meats

Canned pasta

Vegetables (low sodium)

Fruits (low sugar)

Diapers

Baby wipes

Stew (low sodium)

Granola bars

Rice

Paper products

Beans

Soap

Shampoo

Toothpaste

The East Brunswick Stop & Shop is located at 647 Route 18.



