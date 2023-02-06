Middlesex County Super Bowl Food Drive at East Brunswick Stop & Shop
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Middlesex County REPLENISH is holding a Super Bowl food drive on Saturday, February 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the East Brunswick Stop & Shop. All the donations will benefit Middlesex County Food Organization and Outreach Distribution Services' REPLENISH. REPLENISH was formerly known as MCFOODS and helps to provide Middlesex County residents in need with food and other necessities. Suggested donated items include:
Canned chicken
Cereal
Macaroni and chees
Canned meats
Canned pasta
Vegetables (low sodium)
Fruits (low sugar)
Diapers
Baby wipes
Stew (low sodium)
Granola bars
Rice
Paper products
Beans
Soap
Shampoo
Toothpaste
The East Brunswick Stop & Shop is located at 647 Route 18.
