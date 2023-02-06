ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coatesville, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Beloved Berks Eatery To Rebrand, Relocate

Penn Steak and Fries was one of several longtime tenants at the Coventry Mall food court to announce their departure late last year. But the business is soon to reunite with Berks County diners under a new name an in new digs, the owners say on Facebook. Redvo Restaurant will...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Hell’s Belles becomes newest bakery on Union Street

Wilmington’s Little Italy section has been home to some of Delaware’s most iconic bakeries. Take, for instance, DiFonzo’s, which opened here in 1945. After the Wilmington site closed in 2004, Black Lab Breads moved in. Meanwhile, Sheila Papa opened Papa’s Pastry Shop in 2001. Stephanie Grubb recalls each bakery. “As a kid, I remember coming down and going to all ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
phl17.com

Philly Pizzeria on list of ‘best pizza joints in the U.S’

From New York style, to Deep dish, to Sicilian, thin-crust, and more, the Pizza possibilities are endless. A travel website called ‘Trips to Discover’ just narrowed down the 20 Best Pizza Joints in the United States, and one Philly Pizzeria made the list. Pizzeria Beddia, located on N...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

New Wing Stop is now opened in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Wing Stop recently opened its doors in York a few weeks ago, just in time for Super Bowl weekend. The new Wing Stop officially opened up on Monday, Jan. 30, according to an employee at the new location. The new York-based Wing Stop is located at 2474 E. Market Street.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store

HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Achenbach's Pastries is the home of Super Bowl goodies

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — "Our name is 'home of the long john', but we're so much more than that," said Dave Burkholder of Achenbach's Pastries. This week, Achenbach's Pastries is the home of all Super Bowl goodies. "We have our Eagles' colors here, grey and white and green," said...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania

- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
archpaper.com

Longwood Gardens adds a du Pont estate in Delaware to its collection

Philadelphia botanic garden Longwood Gardens has just acquired Granogue, a massive historic estate in Delaware. The 505-acre estate in New Castle County, Delaware was once the home of Irénée du Pont, Jr., a descendent of DuPont chemical company founder Éleuthère Irénée du Pont. In the early 20th century, the elder Irénée du Pont hired Alfred Spahr to build a Colonial Revival house that was used by the family for generations. Today, the farmland, forest, pasture, and meadows of Granogue comprise one of the last parcels of unprotected open space in the Brandywine River Corridor.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
abc27.com

Burlington opening new York County retail store

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Burlington retail department store is set to open in York in the coming months. The new Burlington retail store is set to be located at 2845 Concord Rd. in the York Town Center, according to Burlington. This new storefront is a relocation of...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Discount retailer Big Lots opening new Bucks County store in March

HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - One of the country's largest home discount retailers is expanding its regional footprint with a new store in Bucks County. Big Lots, with more than 1,440 stores in 48 states and an e-commerce platform with expanded fulfillment and delivery capabilities, is planning to open its newest area store March 3 at 709 Route 113 in Hilltown Township, just outside Souderton, according to storefront signage.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy