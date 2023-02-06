Read full article on original website
Related
Two pedestrians killed in crash in Hobbs
HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department is investigating a deadly crash on February 3 that led to the death of two pedestrians. The crash occurred in the area of the 600 block of West Apache. Upon their arrival, Hobbs police officers determined the two pedestrians, 27-year-old Octavia Throssel of California and 33-year-old Joshua Jackson of Hobbs, were deceased.
Crash in southeast New Mexico leaves one dead
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Lea County at the intersection U.S. Highway 82 and Prairieview, northeast of Lovington. Police say the crash happened on January 28 around 6:44 p.m. and involved three vehicles. NMSP says their initial investigation shows a Ford truck was traveling north and stopped […]
3 Lubbock men killed in crash near Brownfield on Tuesday, DPS said
Three men from Lubbock were killed and another man was hurt after a one-vehicle rollover west of Brownfield on Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Comments / 0