HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department is investigating a deadly crash on February 3 that led to the death of two pedestrians. The crash occurred in the area of the 600 block of West Apache. Upon their arrival, Hobbs police officers determined the two pedestrians, 27-year-old Octavia Throssel of California and 33-year-old Joshua Jackson of Hobbs, were deceased.

HOBBS, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO