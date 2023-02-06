ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbs, NM

NewsWest 9

Two pedestrians killed in crash in Hobbs

HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department is investigating a deadly crash on February 3 that led to the death of two pedestrians. The crash occurred in the area of the 600 block of West Apache. Upon their arrival, Hobbs police officers determined the two pedestrians, 27-year-old Octavia Throssel of California and 33-year-old Joshua Jackson of Hobbs, were deceased.
KRQE News 13

Crash in southeast New Mexico leaves one dead

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Lea County at the intersection U.S. Highway 82 and Prairieview, northeast of Lovington. Police say the crash happened on January 28 around 6:44 p.m. and involved three vehicles. NMSP says their initial investigation shows a Ford truck was traveling north and stopped […]
LEA COUNTY, NM

