WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Hoagies and Hops 🥖🥖
© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
WISH-TV
St. Elmo Steakhouse with Tyler Gillespie
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tyler Gillespie from St. Elmo Steakhouse and St. Elmo Foods joined Wednesday’s “Life.Style.Live!” to cook up some great food along with a few drinks!. Gillespie made an Espresso Martini with Caramel Rim, a Cosmo with Champagne Float, and Root Beer Glaze Meatballs. Take...
WISH-TV
Special Valentine’s Day outing at SoChatti
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you haven’t already, it’s time to make plans for you and your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day weekend. SoChatti is a place you can visit to experience dairy-free chocolate from around the world made in the heart of Indianapolis. Friday is ‘Valentine’s Chocolate...
Indy's Newest Restaurant Brings Downtown Cool to the Northside
Over the weekend, the "Princess Squad" and I indulged in a little bit of retail therapy at The Fashion Mall. If you're an Indy-area local, you might already know that the northside's shopping mecca got a little bit more delicious this weekend with the opening ofDoc B's Restaurant & Bar.
Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild
Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the frigid temperatures the Hoosier state saw in December, the Indianapolis canal saw a first - a car driving down the frozen canal.
WISH-TV
Kid-ing with Kayla: Poop in peace
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Poop week continues!😂 On today’s Kid-ing with Kayla, she tries going to the bathroom alone but it doesn’t always seem to work out that way. When you’re dealing with a toddler, finding time for privacy can be a challenge but hey, when you love your kids it’s hard to say no.
tourcounsel.com
Glendale Town Center | Shopping center in Indianapolis, Indiana
Glendale Town Center, formerly Glendale Shopping Center and known also as Glendale Mall, is a retail shopping center located at 6101 North Keystone Avenue in Indianapolis, Indiana. Its major stores are Target, Lowe's, Landmark Theatres, and a branch of the Indianapolis Public Library. Glendale Shopping Center was planned in 1955...
WISH-TV
WonderRoad Indianapolis festival at Garfield Park
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A two-day festival will happen in Garfield Park this June!. Elevation Festivals announced the 2023 WonderRoad Indianapolis lineup on Tuesday. The festival will return to Garfield Park June 17-18. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Single-day festival passes start at $65 and weekend passes...
WISH-TV
Coffeehouse Five opens new location in Bargersville
BARGERSVILLE, IND. (WISH) — Coffeehouse Five started in Greenwood in 2014, owned by the Peters family. The company is a non-profit that provides mental health services, including one-on-one therapy and marriage counseling. All of the coffee and food are made in-house using family recipes. The money made from food...
WISH-TV
Restaurant raises funds for Indy Steelers Youth Football after founder killed
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Butler-Tarkington restaurant Hoagies & Hops is raising money for the Indy Steelers Youth Football Program after Richard Donnell Hamilton, the founder and head coach, was killed in a suspected road rage incident in January. The restaurant is expecting a full house when the Philadelphia Eagles...
WISH-TV
Valentine’s Day cocktails with Brett Butler, owner of Alcomy LLC
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve got a few cocktail recipes that will melt your taste buds and your heart this Valentine’s Day!. The mixologist and mastermind behind it all is the owner and operator of Alcomy LLC, Brett Butler. He joined Tuesday’s “Life.Style.Live!” to mix up some Valentine’s Day cocktails perfect for you and that special someone.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Indiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Barbecue is one of those genres of the food world that’s pretty difficult to mess up… but it’s also challenging to get it right. It’s not every day you stumble upon a bbq place that pulls off every single dish perfectly, but when you do, you’ve found yourself a diamond in the rough. One such delightful diamond is located in Westfield: it’s a place with a pirate spin known as Big Hoffa’s, and it’s one of those bbq places in Indiana where literally nothing bad exists on the menu.
Tiki Bob’s closes as owner refuses to be ‘scapegoat’ for downtown crime
INDIANAPOLIS — Facing a challenged liquor license renewal hearing next month and under pressure from IMPD, alcohol beverage licensing authorities and unruly patrons, the owner of Tiki Bob’s has closed his troubled downtown bar. Jason Stellema, who did not return a phone call for comment today, posted a social media message Monday night that read […]
Pothole riddled road on Indy's north side has neighbors frustrated
From cracks to craters — crumbling asphalt across the city is leaving large sections of road in many neighborhoods riddled with potholes.
indyschild.com
The Broad Ripple Park Family Center Offers Indoor Family Fun in Indianapolis
The brand-new Broad Ripple Park Family Center is officially open! Families can now come to Broad Ripple Park and enjoy indoor amenities such as a playground, track and gymnasium. Group classes and programming will also be offered at the new family center. The new facility overlooks the White River and features a colorful and modern interior.
cbs4indy.com
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier had some luck in Saturday night’s $700 million Powerball drawing. One ticket sold at the Meijer at 6939 W. Broadway in McCordsville matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. That combination earns the ticket holder $50,000. The winning numbers are: 2-8-15-19-58 with...
IPS installs vending machine, but it’s not soda inside
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A newly installed vending machine at an i-p-s elementary school isn’t serving up soda… but books! Colleen Turner is a language teacher at Meredith Nicholson School 96. “Students can put a golden coin in the machine and select a book and keep that book forever,” Turner said. Students earn coins through different incentives, like […]
WISH-TV
Learn how to repair items around your home at the ‘Household Heroes’ class
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A program in Fishers aimed at helping the public become skilled “handy” workers is now available. Household Heroes is all about DIY, doing it yourself. “It’s meant to give people confidence when they tackle those at-home projects,” explained Nick Snyder, the Maker space...
WISH-TV
Couple shares inspirational story of love, justice, and triumph
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Maya Moore and her husband Jonathan Irons joined Wednesday’s “Life.Style.Live!” to share their inspirational story. Irons wrongly convicted and imprisoned at the age of 18 in Jefferson City, Missouri. His conviction was overturned in March 2020. You can learn more in their book “Love and Justice: A Story of Triumph on Two Different Courts,” which can be purchased on Amazon.
tourcounsel.com
Lafayette Square Mall | Shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana
Lafayette Square Mall is a shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States. Developed in 1968 by Edward J. DeBartolo Sr., the mall is locally-owned by Sojos Capital Group. The anchor store is Shoppers World. There are three vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, L. S. Ayres, and Burlington. This...
