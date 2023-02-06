ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rayville, LA

KNOE TV8

Valentine’s in the Garden

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Valentine’s Day is approaching, and there is an event that may add some extra sparkle to the day for you and your significant other. Ralph Calhoun, the executive director of the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens, joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about an upcoming fundraiser.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

City of Monroe accepting applications from artists for outdoor murals

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe and the NELA Art Council is accepting applications from local artists or arts organizations to paint murals or abstract design on the outdoor basketball courts and backboards. They also say the mural can be on a surface similar in scale to the...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

LRTA invites retired teachers of NELA to spring meeting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Retired Teachers Association is inviting all retired teachers from several NELA parishes to attend the spring District X meeting on Mar. 8, 2023. The meeting will be held at the Lincoln Parish Library at 910 North Trenton St. in Ruston. District X includes Caldwell, Jackson,...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Hip-hop artist ‘E-40′ contributes $100k to GSU’s music department

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - A Grambling State University alumnus and multiplatinum/recording hip-hop artist ‘E-40′, who’s also known as Earl Stevens, donated $100,000 to the school’s music department. The department is offering a new technology concentration; specifically for sound recording. The donation will support the World-Famed Tiger...
GRAMBLING, LA
myarklamiss.com

Westaff opens new location in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe and West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce announced that Westaff has opened a new location in West Monroe, La. The new location can be found at 302 Bridge Street.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Feed Your Soul: A shop serving childhood nostalgia

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) -There is a new place in Antique Alley in West Monroe where you can get your fix for chocolate, Bayou Chocolate. Owner Dean Crowe opened the shop on Forsythe Avenue in Monroe 10 years ago. A few months ago, he moved to Antique Alley for more foot traffic.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

AT&T gives Louisiana Tech Foundation $20,000 to teach courses in the community

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech is receiving $20,000 from AT&T to help improve digital literacy in the Ruston community. “Where I’m from, not a lot of people are technically savvy,” said Da’Voznik Armstrong, a junior at Louisiana Tech. “For instance, your grandma, mom, or dad: ‘Baby, how do you do this? How did you make this? Can you fix my TV?’”
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

City of Monroe partners with LED to create economic development plan

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe is partnering with Louisiana Economic Development (LED) to make Monroe a Louisiana Development Ready Community (LDRC). LED helps strengthen the state’s business environment and creates a more vibrant Louisiana economy. The LDRC program supports and encourages selected Louisiana communities to be...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man accused of burglarizing vacant home; arrested

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office made contact with 26-year-old Bobby D. Owens after he was observed leaving a vacant home, carrying numerous items in a pillowcase. Deputies gained consent to search Owens and located methamphetamine […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Louisiana is losing workers and businesses need to adjust

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A report from The Louisiana Tech Center for Economic Research shows Louisiana lost 50,000 workers since the start of the pandemic. Here in Northern Louisiana, wages are below the state average. But there are ways business owners and communities can help reduce the impact of...
LOUISIANA STATE
lincolnparishjournal.com

Local broadcasting legend Lanny James remembered following death

He was a staple in northeast Louisiana households for decades. Local broadcasting legend Lanny James just had that voice that every broadcaster would love to possess. And he had his share of charisma and flamboyance too. From the way he dressed to the way he talked to the way he...
LOUISIANA STATE

