Valentine’s in the Garden
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Valentine’s Day is approaching, and there is an event that may add some extra sparkle to the day for you and your significant other. Ralph Calhoun, the executive director of the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens, joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about an upcoming fundraiser.
City of Monroe accepting applications from artists for outdoor murals
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe and the NELA Art Council is accepting applications from local artists or arts organizations to paint murals or abstract design on the outdoor basketball courts and backboards. They also say the mural can be on a surface similar in scale to the...
LRTA invites retired teachers of NELA to spring meeting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Retired Teachers Association is inviting all retired teachers from several NELA parishes to attend the spring District X meeting on Mar. 8, 2023. The meeting will be held at the Lincoln Parish Library at 910 North Trenton St. in Ruston. District X includes Caldwell, Jackson,...
Ruston Lincoln Parish Library to host a virtual author talk with Sadeqa Johnson on February 28th
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ruston Lincoln Parish Library will hold a free virtual author talk with the Award-Winning Author of Yellow Wife Sadeqa Johnson on February 28, 2023. Johnson will talk about her brand new novel, The House of Eve. This event will take place at the Lincoln Parish Library at 3:00 PM. To […]
Delta Sigma Theta and March of Dimes donate books to local NICU
"It's just for the first time they light up like a kid in a candy store. It doesn't matter if they're five or 95. They light up the first time they see all of this." Feed Your Soul: A place where simple flavors combine for great food.
Wellspring hosts local high school students for Civic Engagement Institute for Youth
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Wellspring hosted the Civic Engagement Institute for Youth(CEIY) on Feb. 6 and 7, 2023 in the Technology Center at Louisiana Delta Community College. The CEIY is designed to help engage students by teaching them the best practices of civic engagement. High school sophomores and juniors...
Hip-hop artist ‘E-40′ contributes $100k to GSU’s music department
GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - A Grambling State University alumnus and multiplatinum/recording hip-hop artist ‘E-40′, who’s also known as Earl Stevens, donated $100,000 to the school’s music department. The department is offering a new technology concentration; specifically for sound recording. The donation will support the World-Famed Tiger...
Westaff opens new location in West Monroe
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe and West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce announced that Westaff has opened a new location in West Monroe, La. The new location can be found at 302 Bridge Street.
KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologists Margo Altshuler
Nutritionist Jen Avis gives ideas for healthy and tasty Super Bowl snacks. St. Francis is combatting the nursing shortage in the area by hosting a recruiting event in West Monroe.
Morehouse Parish elementary students given chance to exchange letters worldwide
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Elementary school students in Morehouse Parish now have the opportunity to exchange letters with people across the world through a program sponsored by renewable energy company Drax. The Pen Friends program is part of United Way’s ‘READ. LEARN. SUCCEED.’ initiative, which works toward strengthening children’s...
Feed Your Soul: A shop serving childhood nostalgia
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) -There is a new place in Antique Alley in West Monroe where you can get your fix for chocolate, Bayou Chocolate. Owner Dean Crowe opened the shop on Forsythe Avenue in Monroe 10 years ago. A few months ago, he moved to Antique Alley for more foot traffic.
City of Monroe announces road closures and route for Krewe of Janus parade
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe has announced the parade route and street closures for the Krewe of Janus parade, happening Sat., Feb. 11, 2023. The parade will start at 6 p.m. with road closures in place no later than 5:45 p.m. The following streets will be closed...
AT&T gives Louisiana Tech Foundation $20,000 to teach courses in the community
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech is receiving $20,000 from AT&T to help improve digital literacy in the Ruston community. “Where I’m from, not a lot of people are technically savvy,” said Da’Voznik Armstrong, a junior at Louisiana Tech. “For instance, your grandma, mom, or dad: ‘Baby, how do you do this? How did you make this? Can you fix my TV?’”
Missing Louisiana woman Theresa Jones found dead in wooded area, deputies confirm
UPDATE (02/06/2023) — On February 6, 2023, Sheriff Dusty Gates of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office informed NBC 10 that Theresa Jones, who was last seen in the early morning of February 2, 2023, has been found deceased in a wooded area. According to authorities, Jones’ body has been sent to Little Rock, Ark. for […]
West Monroe Police searching for 2 unknown individuals after thefts take place in the area
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is searching for two unknown individuals to talk to them about multiple thefts that have taken place in the area. If you know the identity of the unknown individuals or their whereabouts, be sure to contact detectives […]
City of Monroe partners with LED to create economic development plan
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe is partnering with Louisiana Economic Development (LED) to make Monroe a Louisiana Development Ready Community (LDRC). LED helps strengthen the state’s business environment and creates a more vibrant Louisiana economy. The LDRC program supports and encourages selected Louisiana communities to be...
West Monroe man accused of burglarizing vacant home; arrested
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office made contact with 26-year-old Bobby D. Owens after he was observed leaving a vacant home, carrying numerous items in a pillowcase. Deputies gained consent to search Owens and located methamphetamine […]
Louisiana is losing workers and businesses need to adjust
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A report from The Louisiana Tech Center for Economic Research shows Louisiana lost 50,000 workers since the start of the pandemic. Here in Northern Louisiana, wages are below the state average. But there are ways business owners and communities can help reduce the impact of...
Local broadcasting legend Lanny James remembered following death
He was a staple in northeast Louisiana households for decades. Local broadcasting legend Lanny James just had that voice that every broadcaster would love to possess. And he had his share of charisma and flamboyance too. From the way he dressed to the way he talked to the way he...
Two Louisiana hunters fight off feral hogs, one of the men accidentally shot
A Louisiana man was accidentally shot Sunday in Union Parish when he and another man attempted to rescue a hunting dog from a group of feral hogs.
