FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
All About Pennsylvania and The Eagles: 3 Tasty Foods For Game DayMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Superbowl Scoop; of Philly greasing lamp posts, and $16 billion betsPete LakemanPhiladelphia, PA
Uncovering the Unknown Hero of the American Revolution: You Don't Know, but ShouldThe Chronicles of YesterdayTrenton, NJ
phillyvoice.com
Landmark Northern Liberties building with American flag mural to be converted into apartments
The Philadelphia Warehousing & Cold Storage building, whose American flag mural painted on an exterior wall is visible from I-95, will be renovated into a 96-unit apartment complex at the southeast edge of Northern Liberties. Zoning permits for the project at 500 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd. were issued last week...
phillyvoice.com
Philadelphia Folk Festival canceled for first time in its 60-year history
The Philadelphia Folksong Society has canceled its annual festival because it is on the brink of financial collapse. The 2023 Philadelphia Folk Festival was expected to take over Old Pool Farm in Harleysville, Montgomery County, on Aug. 17-20. Instead, the Folksong Society will "rethink the size, shape, purpose and funding" of the festival in 2024, according to a letter Miles Thompson, president of the board of directors, sent to supporters Monday.
phillyvoice.com
Woman struck in head by falling concrete slab from Center City apartment building
A woman was injured Wednesday morning when she was hit in the head by a concrete slab that fell from a Center City apartment building's facade where contractors had been working, authorities said. Records with the Philadelphia Department of Licenses and Inspections show the Walnut Square Apartments building, at 201...
phillyvoice.com
South Jersey men scammed Atlantic City investors with fake deeds, prosecutor says
Two men in South Jersey pretended to be property owners in Atlantic City, using fake deeds to swindle investors from Philadelphia and New York City out of $580,000, state prosecutors said. Richard Toelk Jr., 54, of Atlantic City was the primary architect of the scheme. He was joined by his...
phillyvoice.com
St. Hubert's students responsible for blackface video will be disciplined, Archdiocese of Philadelphia officials say
A group of students at the all-girls St. Hubert Catholic High School in Northeast Philadelphia will be disciplined for posting a racist video on social media, Archdiocese of Philadelphia officials said. The video appeared online Tuesday and shows at least three teens together in a room and one of the...
phillyvoice.com
New exhibit sheds light on James Forten, Black abolitionist and Revolutionary War fighter
He was born in colonial Philadelphia in 1766 and fought for freedom all his life — yet James Forten is not remembered as one of America's founding fathers. The Museum of the American Revolution seeks to correct the historical record with its new exhibit on Forten and his family, set to open on Saturday, Feb. 11 as part of its Black History Month programming. "Black Founders: The Forten Family of Philadelphia" will feature paintings, music listening stations and an 18th century cannon but more than anything, it will educate visitors on the remarkable lives of James Forten, his wife Charlotte Vandine Forten and their equally courageous children.
phillyvoice.com
Apple TV+ could be filming in Bucks County for Ridley Scott-directed crime drama 'Sinking Spring'
Apple Studios film crews are scheduled to be in Upper Bucks County next week for two-multi day shoots that will detour roads in Bedminster and Tinicum townships. It appears the streamer may be in the area to film "Sinking Spring," an upcoming crime drama directed by Ridley Scott and Peter Craig, who wrote last year's blockbuster action sequel "Top Gun: Maverick."
phillyvoice.com
Teens caught on video beating, robbing pedestrian in Rittenhouse, police say
Philadelphia police are searching for four young men who attacked and robbed a 30-year-old pedestrian on Sunday evening in Rittenhouse. The robbery happened around 7:10 p.m. along the 1800 block of Addison Street, between Lombard and Pine streets. Surveillance footage shared by police shows one of the four attackers jump...
phillyvoice.com
Jazmine Sullivan discusses childhood, influences and failures in Audible diary series
If there's one things that Jazmine Sullivan learned as she transitioned from performing in Philadelphia's churches and clubs to the national stage, it's that so much joy is stolen from thinking ahead when there's always beauty right in front of us. The Philly native R&B singer took listeners on a...
phillyvoice.com
Philly woman convicted of attack against trans woman in 2020
A Philadelphia woman was sentenced to house arrest and community service in connection with an attack she waged against a transgender woman in South Philadelphia in 2020, the District Attorney's Office said on Wednesday. Kendall Stephens, a transgender activist, was beaten at her home in Point Breeze by Tymesha Wearing,...
phillyvoice.com
Business associate charged in death of Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom he reported missing
A man who sought to open a restaurant with Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom who was found dead behind a Royersford warehouse last month, has been charged with killing her, prosecutors said. Blair Watts, 33, was taken into custody Wednesday morning after an unrelated court hearing in Chester County.
phillyvoice.com
Mental health workers to join police on 911 crisis calls in 5 Camden County towns
Mental health workers have accompanied some New Jersey police officers as they respond to 911 crisis calls for more than a year as part of an experimental program aimed at reducing police use of force. Beginning in May, that program is set to expand to law enforcement agencies in 10...
phillyvoice.com
Alleged gunman charged with attempted murder in shooting of Philly cop
Charges were filed Thursday against the 45-year-old man who authorities said shot a Philadelphia police officer two times during a traffic stop in West Philly and against a second man, who had been driving the car and fled the scene after the shooting happened. The alleged gunman, Eric Haynes, 45,...
phillyvoice.com
Temple receives $10.9 million gift to support students with physical disabilities
Temple University will receive $10.9 million in funding to provide scholarships and other personal support for students living with physical disabilities, the university announced Tuesday. Funds from the newly created Jeanne Zweig Endowment will help cover scholarships and accommodations Temple students may need, including assistive technology, support services and career...
