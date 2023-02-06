He was born in colonial Philadelphia in 1766 and fought for freedom all his life — yet James Forten is not remembered as one of America's founding fathers. The Museum of the American Revolution seeks to correct the historical record with its new exhibit on Forten and his family, set to open on Saturday, Feb. 11 as part of its Black History Month programming. "Black Founders: The Forten Family of Philadelphia" will feature paintings, music listening stations and an 18th century cannon but more than anything, it will educate visitors on the remarkable lives of James Forten, his wife Charlotte Vandine Forten and their equally courageous children.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO