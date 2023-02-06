ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

phillyvoice.com

Philadelphia Folk Festival canceled for first time in its 60-year history

The Philadelphia Folksong Society has canceled its annual festival because it is on the brink of financial collapse. The 2023 Philadelphia Folk Festival was expected to take over Old Pool Farm in Harleysville, Montgomery County, on Aug. 17-20. Instead, the Folksong Society will "rethink the size, shape, purpose and funding" of the festival in 2024, according to a letter Miles Thompson, president of the board of directors, sent to supporters Monday.
HARLEYSVILLE, PA
phillyvoice.com

New exhibit sheds light on James Forten, Black abolitionist and Revolutionary War fighter

He was born in colonial Philadelphia in 1766 and fought for freedom all his life — yet James Forten is not remembered as one of America's founding fathers. The Museum of the American Revolution seeks to correct the historical record with its new exhibit on Forten and his family, set to open on Saturday, Feb. 11 as part of its Black History Month programming. "Black Founders: The Forten Family of Philadelphia" will feature paintings, music listening stations and an 18th century cannon but more than anything, it will educate visitors on the remarkable lives of James Forten, his wife Charlotte Vandine Forten and their equally courageous children.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Apple TV+ could be filming in Bucks County for Ridley Scott-directed crime drama 'Sinking Spring'

Apple Studios film crews are scheduled to be in Upper Bucks County next week for two-multi day shoots that will detour roads in Bedminster and Tinicum townships. It appears the streamer may be in the area to film "Sinking Spring," an upcoming crime drama directed by Ridley Scott and Peter Craig, who wrote last year's blockbuster action sequel "Top Gun: Maverick."
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philly woman convicted of attack against trans woman in 2020

A Philadelphia woman was sentenced to house arrest and community service in connection with an attack she waged against a transgender woman in South Philadelphia in 2020, the District Attorney's Office said on Wednesday. Kendall Stephens, a transgender activist, was beaten at her home in Point Breeze by Tymesha Wearing,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Temple receives $10.9 million gift to support students with physical disabilities

Temple University will receive $10.9 million in funding to provide scholarships and other personal support for students living with physical disabilities, the university announced Tuesday. Funds from the newly created Jeanne Zweig Endowment will help cover scholarships and accommodations Temple students may need, including assistive technology, support services and career...

