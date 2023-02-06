ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne County, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Plant a tree, or two, or more

SIDNEY -- The 4-H Council of Cheyenne County is planning a community project, and adding trees to the Cheyenne County Fairgrounds is their focus. Michelle McMillen addressed the Cheyenne County Commissioners Monday with the proposal of planting trees at the fairgrounds. She said the 4-H is working with Galen Whitrock of South Platte Natural Resource District. The SPNRD is donating 10-15 trees to be transplanted at the fairgrounds.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Dale's Jewelry recognized as Business of the Week

STERLING, Colo. -- The Logan County Chamber of Commerce has recognized Dale's Jewelry as their Business of the Week. Dale’s Jewelry began business in May of 1983 and this is its 40th year in business. Dale and Jeanne Bedsaul purchased Scheberle Jewelry from Art Scheberle which operated for 28...
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Local Salons work together to raise funds for a good cause

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Local Salons are seeking the communities help to raise funds for Brayden Branham a third grade Morrill Elementary student battling Stage 4 Blue Cell Sarcoma. February 11th those who wish to help may visit the following locations to donate funds for the family in their time of need.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Passing on the torch

SIDNEY -- In 1989, Eddie Haack and his business partner opened E & S Auto Supply in downtown Sidney. In the store's 34th year, Haack decided to dispose of the time clock and enjoy retirement. E & S Auto Supply recently announced Haack's retirement with the symbolic passing of a...
SIDNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Alliance man sentenced 15 years for distributing drugs

ALLIANCE, Neb. -- A 36-year-old Alliance man will be serving 15 years in prison for drug related crimes. On Friday, the U.S. Attorney announced that 36-year-old Matthew Foster of Alliance was sentenced to federal court in Omaha. Foster was sentenced for distribution of heroin and fentanyl analogue. Senior United States...
ALLIANCE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

No injuries reported when two trucks collide near Sterling

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- No injuries were reported when two trucks collided at mile marker 118 near Atwood, Colo. Tuesday morning. According to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper and Public Information Officer Gary Cutler, the collision occurred at about 12:05 a.m. with one truck fully engulfed in flames. Trooper Marc Bornhoft reported Tuesday morning that Interstate 76 eastbound was closed between Atwood and Sterling because of the accident.
ATWOOD, CO
Panhandle Post

Alliance Police Department: The media report

P202300077 14:48 10-44 : MVA NON INJURYOfficers responded to the 1200 block of West 3rd Street in regards to a motor vehicle crashing into a building. No injuries. Closed - Resolved. 01/29/23 Total: 1. 02/01/23. P202300078 12:00 TRAFFIC STOP : 1600 Box Butte Avenue/ Traffic Stop/ Probable Cause Search lead...
ALLIANCE, NE

