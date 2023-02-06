Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Plant a tree, or two, or more
SIDNEY -- The 4-H Council of Cheyenne County is planning a community project, and adding trees to the Cheyenne County Fairgrounds is their focus. Michelle McMillen addressed the Cheyenne County Commissioners Monday with the proposal of planting trees at the fairgrounds. She said the 4-H is working with Galen Whitrock of South Platte Natural Resource District. The SPNRD is donating 10-15 trees to be transplanted at the fairgrounds.
News Channel Nebraska
Dale's Jewelry recognized as Business of the Week
STERLING, Colo. -- The Logan County Chamber of Commerce has recognized Dale's Jewelry as their Business of the Week. Dale’s Jewelry began business in May of 1983 and this is its 40th year in business. Dale and Jeanne Bedsaul purchased Scheberle Jewelry from Art Scheberle which operated for 28...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Local Salons work together to raise funds for a good cause
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Local Salons are seeking the communities help to raise funds for Brayden Branham a third grade Morrill Elementary student battling Stage 4 Blue Cell Sarcoma. February 11th those who wish to help may visit the following locations to donate funds for the family in their time of need.
WATCH: Here’s What WHP Troopers Are Dealing With Near Pine Bluffs
Winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of miles of highway in southeast Wyoming, and the Department of Transportation says it could be late this afternoon before crews get things back open. According to a WYDOT District 1 Facebook post, conditions in eastern Laramie County have deteriorated horribly. "Our...
News Channel Nebraska
Passing on the torch
SIDNEY -- In 1989, Eddie Haack and his business partner opened E & S Auto Supply in downtown Sidney. In the store's 34th year, Haack decided to dispose of the time clock and enjoy retirement. E & S Auto Supply recently announced Haack's retirement with the symbolic passing of a...
News Channel Nebraska
Alliance man sentenced 15 years for distributing drugs
ALLIANCE, Neb. -- A 36-year-old Alliance man will be serving 15 years in prison for drug related crimes. On Friday, the U.S. Attorney announced that 36-year-old Matthew Foster of Alliance was sentenced to federal court in Omaha. Foster was sentenced for distribution of heroin and fentanyl analogue. Senior United States...
10 Panhandle bands join together for fundraiser in Scottsbluff
On Feb. 18 ten bands from all over the Panhandle will come together for the "Sound System Fund Fest" in the basement of the Scottsbluff Elks Club. This all day concert will help raise funding for a new PA sound system in that venue. The bands include: The Vellichors, The...
News Channel Nebraska
No injuries reported when two trucks collide near Sterling
LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- No injuries were reported when two trucks collided at mile marker 118 near Atwood, Colo. Tuesday morning. According to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper and Public Information Officer Gary Cutler, the collision occurred at about 12:05 a.m. with one truck fully engulfed in flames. Trooper Marc Bornhoft reported Tuesday morning that Interstate 76 eastbound was closed between Atwood and Sterling because of the accident.
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202300077 14:48 10-44 : MVA NON INJURYOfficers responded to the 1200 block of West 3rd Street in regards to a motor vehicle crashing into a building. No injuries. Closed - Resolved. 01/29/23 Total: 1. 02/01/23. P202300078 12:00 TRAFFIC STOP : 1600 Box Butte Avenue/ Traffic Stop/ Probable Cause Search lead...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Logan County Sheriff’s Deputies make arrests for flight to avoid, drug possession
The following are reports from local law enforcement agencies. All defendants are presumed innocent until found guilty. At 3:35 p.m. Adam Pacheco, 39, was arrested in the 100 block of N. Riverview Rd., in Sterling, on a warrant for flight to avoid. At 8:17 p.m. Brian Hastings, 55, was arrested...
