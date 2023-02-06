SIDNEY -- The 4-H Council of Cheyenne County is planning a community project, and adding trees to the Cheyenne County Fairgrounds is their focus. Michelle McMillen addressed the Cheyenne County Commissioners Monday with the proposal of planting trees at the fairgrounds. She said the 4-H is working with Galen Whitrock of South Platte Natural Resource District. The SPNRD is donating 10-15 trees to be transplanted at the fairgrounds.

CHEYENNE COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO