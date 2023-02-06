Read full article on original website
Tracking Wednesday night rain, high winds Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A rough round of activity is ahead over the next 36 hours as we track widespread rain tonight and potent winds Thursday. High Wind Warnings are set to go into effect from 7 AM – 7 PM EST Thursday for areas along and north of interstate 70. Wind advisories will be in place for the remainder of Indiana for much of Thursday.
Widespread rain Wednesday night, strong winds by Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a marvelous Tuesday despite sporadic showers developing earlier in the day. This forecast will undergo a whirlwind in the short-term as we track widespread rain late Wednesday and strong winds on Thursday. A ***High Wind Watch*** will be in effect on Thursday from 7...
An active weather pattern takes control
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures will range as much as 30 degrees in a 24 hour window beginning Wednesday and that may be the most benign part of the forecast. After a day in the upper 50s, we’ll see temps slide all the way back into the low 30s & upper 20s to begin Wednesday morning. Our sky will be clear for a time to begin the day, but clouds will slowly begin to increase as soon as the mid-late morning. It will be a comfortable afternoon with a light breeze and temps climbing back to 50 degrees once more.
Warm and wet pattern setting up
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures continue to rise across central Indiana as we head to the start of the week!. As we get the warmer air approaching, so will a chance for rain showers across the state. Moisture will be available Tuesday through Thursday, with more favorable chances for rain at the beginning of the week.
Area Under High Wind Watch in Affect Through Thursday Night
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a High Wind Watch until 7 p.m. Thursday for portions of central, east central, north central and west central Indiana. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible Thursday morning through Thursday evening. Affected areas are Boone,...
Barth. Co has slight risk for severe weather, Wind Advisory is active until 7 p.m. Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS — A Wind Advisory has been issued for Bartholomew County and the area is under a marginal risk for severe weather throughout most of the day on Thursday. A large portion of south-central Indiana, including Bartholomew and surrounding counties, is under a Wind Advisory on Thursday from early morning until 7 p.m., according to Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM).
Weather watch: Winds from 25-55 mph, with 60 mph gusts, expected Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Thursday high wind watch was issued Tuesday afternoon for the Indianapolis area and areas east, north and west of the city. In central Indiana, the National Weather Service at Indianapolis says winds from 25-35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are possible Thursday. The...
Pothole riddled road on Indy's north side has neighbors frustrated
From cracks to craters — crumbling asphalt across the city is leaving large sections of road in many neighborhoods riddled with potholes.
Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild
Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the frigid temperatures the Hoosier state saw in December, the Indianapolis canal saw a first - a car driving down the frozen canal.
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
Garage destroyed, 2 homes damaged in fire on Indy's near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A garage was destroyed and two homes sustained minor damage in a fire on Indianapolis' near southeast side Wednesday morning. Fire crews responded to the 2200 block of East Gimber Street, near South Keystone and East Troy avenues, shortly after 5:30 a.m. for reports of a fire.
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched sound
An Indiana witness at Indianapolis reported hearing a high-pitched sound while out on a walk and then saw a silver, spacecraft-looking object at 6:19 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Tasty Takeout: Seasons 52
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday’s Tasty Takeout is Seasons 52. They’re located at 8650 Keystone Crossing. You can find out more information by visiting their website!
City of Carmel announces 2023 road construction schedule
The City of Carmel is planning to add new roundabouts and begin or continue several road reconstruction projects this year, according to a schedule released Feb. 6 by the engineering department. Work includes:. Spring projects. 106th Street and N. College Ave. roundabout – Concrete and dirt work will continue until...
Man dead in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the east side of Indianapolis. Police responded to a report of shots fired in a home in the 2500 block of North Chester Avenue, near East 30th Street and North Sherman Drive, around noon. Officers arrived, got...
St. Elmo Steakhouse with Tyler Gillespie
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tyler Gillespie from St. Elmo Steakhouse and St. Elmo Foods joined Wednesday’s “Life.Style.Live!” to cook up some great food along with a few drinks!. Gillespie made an Espresso Martini with Caramel Rim, a Cosmo with Champagne Float, and Root Beer Glaze Meatballs. Take...
Prices for used cars are still high but expected to drop, dealer says
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prices for used cars have skyrocketed to historic prices during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the general manager of Falcone Automotive expects them to continue to fall as high interest rates curb demand. “The prices are still high on a lot of vehicles but they are falling...
Indianapolis (IN) Airport Celebrates Two New Fire Apparatus
From the Indianapolis Airport Authority Fire Department Facebook post Jan. 21:. Firefighters, retirees and officials at the Indianapolis International Airport recently celebrated the arrival of two new aircraft rescue firefighting apparatus, which included ceremonial traditions practiced among firefighters dating back to the 1800s. The event demonstrated the fellowship and team connection candidates looking to serve among Indy airport first responders can expect to find.
WonderRoad Indianapolis festival at Garfield Park
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A two-day festival will happen in Garfield Park this June!. Elevation Festivals announced the 2023 WonderRoad Indianapolis lineup on Tuesday. The festival will return to Garfield Park June 17-18. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Single-day festival passes start at $65 and weekend passes...
Bloomingdale man flown to Indy following rollover crash
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Bloomingdale man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash. According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, the crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 near the intersection of US 41 and SR 47. Frazier said a pickup truck driven by a 22-year-old driver […]
