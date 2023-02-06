ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Jane’s Revenge: Biden’s Justice Department Uses Abortion Access Law to Indict Pro-Choice Vandals

Jane’s Revenge’s “first communiqué” was posted online on May 8, the same day the empty headquarters of an anti-abortion group, Wisconsin Family Action, were set on fire, and a few days after a draft of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe was leaked publicly. A message was left on the building in curling cursive spray paint: ‘If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.’  Fox News quickly turned the “pro-choice extremist group Jane’s Revenge” into a recurring fixture of its on-air coverage. Facebook branded the group a “Tier 1” Dangerous Organization — the designation typically reserved for terrorists, hate groups and criminal...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Atlantic

The Legal Decision That Could Rewrite the Abortion Battle—Again

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here.At last night’s State of the Union address, the first one since the fall of Roe v. Wade, President Joe Biden pledged to continue working to protect access to reproductive health care amid more than a dozen extreme state-level bans. But as soon as this week, a legal decision over abortion pills could rewrite the terms of that battle.First, here are three new stories from...
COLORADO STATE
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges.  According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
The Independent

Idaho Republican legislator apologises for comparing women’s reproductive care to milking cows

A Republican legislator from Idaho has apologised for comparing women’s health care to milking cows.First-term Republican state representative Jack Nelsen issued the apology on Thursday, 12 January after he made the “inappropriate” remark during an introduction to the House Agricultural Affairs Committee on Wednesday.Nelsen, who was elected representative of Idaho’s District 26 in November 2022, said his experience working with cattle has given him “some definite opinions” about “the women’s health thing” in his first-ever committee meeting.“I’m a lifelong dairy farmer who retired, still own part of the dairy; grew up on the farm. I’ve milked a few cows,...
IDAHO STATE
Salon

No surprise when the pope says being gay "isn’t a crime" – a Catholic theologian explains why

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Once again, Pope Francis has called on Catholics to welcome and accept LGBTQ people. "Being homosexual isn't a crime," the pope said in an interview with The Associated Press on Jan. 24, 2023, adding, "let's distinguish between a sin and a crime." He also called for the relaxation of laws around the world that target LGBTQ people.
Black Enterprise

Rep. Frederica Wilson Opens Up About Being Forced To Birth Deceased Child After Passing of Anti-Abortion Bill

The bravest thing a person can do is speak their truth. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) took to the House floor to share her experiences of forced childbirth delivery on Wednesday. After the House passed its first abortion law, the 80-year-old congresswoman had some things to say. In a speech she shared via Twitter, Wilson revealed her first conceived child was pronounced dead inside her womb. “At seven months, the baby stopped moving. He was soon pronounced dead, right inside of my womb, and the doctor was prohibited by law from inducing labor,” she said, People reported.
FLORIDA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho senator unsuccessfully tries to remove rape and incest abortion exemptions

BOISE — In four pieces of proposed legislation, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, sought to change the state’s abortion laws, remove requirements for public works contractors to provide bathrooms that align with gender identity, and strengthen the state’s “Stand Your Ground” laws; the one proposal of his that the Senate State Affairs Committee members did not vote to introduce would have removed rape and incest exemptions from Idaho’s abortion bans. Speaking on Martin Luther King Jr. Day/Idaho Human Rights Day, Herndon equated his efforts to offer...
IDAHO STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Federal judge could decide as soon as February to yank abortion pill nationwide

WASHINGTON — A Texas judge could decide as soon as next month whether to force the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to pull its two-decade-old approval of the abortion pill, which accounts for more than half of pregnancy terminations in the United States. A nationwide injunction in the case, as requested by anti-abortion groups, would […] The post Federal judge could decide as soon as February to yank abortion pill nationwide appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
TEXAS STATE
Arizona Mirror

Federal judge allows Arizona to implement genetic-abnormality abortion ban

A ruling Thursday from a federal judge that reinstates an abortion ban from 2021 has once again complicated the legal landscape for providers in Arizona.  U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Rayes refused to block a law that prohibits doctors from performing abortions due to the fetus’ genetic abnormality, saying that the overturning of Roe v. […] The post Federal judge allows Arizona to implement genetic-abnormality abortion ban appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy