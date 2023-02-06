Read full article on original website
Jane’s Revenge: Biden’s Justice Department Uses Abortion Access Law to Indict Pro-Choice Vandals
Jane’s Revenge’s “first communiqué” was posted online on May 8, the same day the empty headquarters of an anti-abortion group, Wisconsin Family Action, were set on fire, and a few days after a draft of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe was leaked publicly. A message was left on the building in curling cursive spray paint: ‘If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.’ Fox News quickly turned the “pro-choice extremist group Jane’s Revenge” into a recurring fixture of its on-air coverage. Facebook branded the group a “Tier 1” Dangerous Organization — the designation typically reserved for terrorists, hate groups and criminal...
The Legal Decision That Could Rewrite the Abortion Battle—Again
At last night's State of the Union address, the first one since the fall of Roe v. Wade, President Joe Biden pledged to continue working to protect access to reproductive health care amid more than a dozen extreme state-level bans. But as soon as this week, a legal decision over abortion pills could rewrite the terms of that battle.
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to some GOP members heckling Biden during his State of the Union address, calling it "showbiz" to cover putting Medicare and Social Security "on the table."
Kamala Harris calls House-passed Born Alive Act 'extreme,' claims it jeopardizes reproductive rights
Vice President Kamala Harris accused Republican legislators in the House of trying to "control women's bodies" by passing the "extreme" Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.
Republican demands "stronger laws" to stop women from leaving state to get abortions
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., is expressing interest in supporting a piece of legislation that would prohibit women from leaving the state to receive abortion treatment. During a recent appearance on "The Pat Miller Show," Banks floated desire for stricter federal regulations to further restrict...
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges
The Manhattan District Attorney's office believes that the money was a violation of "election and business-records laws," so they are pondering felony charges. According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president's lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
Mitt Romney Calls Republican "An Embarrassment" Over State of the Union Performance
Utah Senator Mitt Romney, speaking after President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night, called one U.S. Congressman's actions during the event "an embarrassment" and stated that he should not have even been in attendance for the annual speech from the president.
Idaho Republican legislator apologises for comparing women’s reproductive care to milking cows
A Republican legislator from Idaho has apologised for comparing women’s health care to milking cows.First-term Republican state representative Jack Nelsen issued the apology on Thursday, 12 January after he made the “inappropriate” remark during an introduction to the House Agricultural Affairs Committee on Wednesday.Nelsen, who was elected representative of Idaho’s District 26 in November 2022, said his experience working with cattle has given him “some definite opinions” about “the women’s health thing” in his first-ever committee meeting.“I’m a lifelong dairy farmer who retired, still own part of the dairy; grew up on the farm. I’ve milked a few cows,...
No surprise when the pope says being gay "isn’t a crime" – a Catholic theologian explains why
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Once again, Pope Francis has called on Catholics to welcome and accept LGBTQ people. "Being homosexual isn't a crime," the pope said in an interview with The Associated Press on Jan. 24, 2023, adding, "let's distinguish between a sin and a crime." He also called for the relaxation of laws around the world that target LGBTQ people.
Rep. Frederica Wilson Opens Up About Being Forced To Birth Deceased Child After Passing of Anti-Abortion Bill
The bravest thing a person can do is speak their truth. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) took to the House floor to share her experiences of forced childbirth delivery on Wednesday. After the House passed its first abortion law, the 80-year-old congresswoman had some things to say. In a speech she shared via Twitter, Wilson revealed her first conceived child was pronounced dead inside her womb. “At seven months, the baby stopped moving. He was soon pronounced dead, right inside of my womb, and the doctor was prohibited by law from inducing labor,” she said, People reported.
Idaho senator unsuccessfully tries to remove rape and incest abortion exemptions
BOISE — In four pieces of proposed legislation, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, sought to change the state’s abortion laws, remove requirements for public works contractors to provide bathrooms that align with gender identity, and strengthen the state’s “Stand Your Ground” laws; the one proposal of his that the Senate State Affairs Committee members did not vote to introduce would have removed rape and incest exemptions from Idaho’s abortion bans. Speaking on Martin Luther King Jr. Day/Idaho Human Rights Day, Herndon equated his efforts to offer...
Federal judge could decide as soon as February to yank abortion pill nationwide
WASHINGTON — A Texas judge could decide as soon as next month whether to force the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to pull its two-decade-old approval of the abortion pill, which accounts for more than half of pregnancy terminations in the United States. A nationwide injunction in the case, as requested by anti-abortion groups, would […] The post Federal judge could decide as soon as February to yank abortion pill nationwide appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
The Satanic Temple opens clinic to provide 'religious abortion' care named for Justice Samuel Alito's mother
The Satanic Temple announced Wednesday it will open an abortion clinic in New Mexico to provide "religious abortion" care to patients free of charge.
Judge Denies Meghan, Rules That She and Harry Must Be Interrogated in Deposition over Samantha's Defamation Lawsuit
A judge has denied Meghan Markle's request to stop depositions being taken, meaning that Samantha Markle's attorneys will question the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as part of a lawsuit that Samantha, Meghan's sister, is bringing.
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
Iowa Republicans file legislation making it a felony to manufacture, prescribe abortion drug
Republicans in the Iowa state legislature introduced a bill on Monday that would make it a felony to manufacture or prescribe mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortions. The bill would make it illegal to “manufacture, distribute, prescribe, dispense, sell or transfer” generic or brand-name mifepristone in the state, punishable by up to…
Federal judge allows Arizona to implement genetic-abnormality abortion ban
A ruling Thursday from a federal judge that reinstates an abortion ban from 2021 has once again complicated the legal landscape for providers in Arizona. U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Rayes refused to block a law that prohibits doctors from performing abortions due to the fetus’ genetic abnormality, saying that the overturning of Roe v. […] The post Federal judge allows Arizona to implement genetic-abnormality abortion ban appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Democrats condemn Republican abortion exceptions bill; argue it allows women to be prosecuted unfairly
The bill would criminalize women who file a 'false report' to receive an abortion, even if they do so unknowingly.
