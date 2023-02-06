ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Peter Gabriel Releases Dark-Side Mix of New Song ‘The Court’

Peter Gabriel has released the Dark-Side Mix of a new song titled “The Court,” the second offering from his upcoming album i/o. You can listen to the song below. "I had this idea for ‘the court will rise’ chorus, so it became a free-form, impressionistic lyric that connected to justice, but there’s a sense of urgency there,” Gabriel said in a statement. “A lot of life is a struggle between order and chaos, and in some senses, the justice or legal system is something that we impose to try and bring some element of order to the chaos. That’s often abused, it’s often unfair and discriminatory, but at the same time, it’s probably an essential part of a civilized society. But we do need to think sometimes about how that is actually realized and employed."
Skinny Puppy Announce 2023 North American Farewell Tour

Skinny Puppy have announced a farewell tour that will also serve as a celebration of their 40th anniversary as a band. The Spring 2023 North American trek kicks off April 6th in San Antonio, Texas, and runs through May 9th in Seattle. Led into Gold will provide support. A Live...
Charlie Thomas, Smoke-Toned Tenor of The Drifters, Dead at 85

Charlie Thomas, whose soaring, smoky tenor lifted The Drifters for more than six decades, died January 31st of liver cancer at the age of 85, the New York Times reports. “He was aging, but he was active almost every weekend,” Peter Lemongello Jr., longtime friend and a former lead singer of the Crests, said to the Times. “Unfortunately, he went from being active to being at home and he started going downhill.”
Here Are The Top Bluegrass Albums For February 2023

Not much is new for the top bluegrass albums for February 2023, except for Watchhouse, who re-entered this month’s list with their self-titled album. The Americana duo based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, surprised everyone in 2021 when they announced that they were changing their name after building a nearly ten-year career as the band Mandolin Orange. While it was somewhat an inexplicable move, their adherence to the sound the band had become known for – such as the pristine acoustic picking – endured and warmly welcomed.
