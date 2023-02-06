Read full article on original website
County leaders discuss Alvin S. Glenn plans after recent incidents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Leaders in Richland County are discussing improvement plans for Alvin S. Glenn Thursday. At 1 p.m. a conference is scheduled with county administrator Leonardo Brown and the county attorney Patrick Wright. Organizers said the county will discuss the steps underway to improve the detention center. Brown...
Richland Two leaders talk next steps after bomb threats, hoaxes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a number of bomb threats and hoaxes at several Richland School District Two schools, the board of trustees is putting a plan in place to curb future threats. It was a scary and frustrating week for Jemma Smith, the mother of a Richland Two student....
RCSD arrest three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officers for misconduct
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) officers. According to Sheriff Lott, Casey Weirich is accused of accepting bribes from an inmate. The officer was arrested on Jan.25 and charged with misconduct in office after a large amount of contraband was taken from an inmate’s cell by jail staff.
Police arrest and charge man in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday the arrest of 18-year-old Zimezmen Daquan Jones. Police say, investigators approached Jones during a traffic stop after their attention was drawn by a vehicle swerving from one lane to another. During the traffic stop, police say...
Alex Murdaugh’s former paralegal details alleged financial crimes as bomb threat disrupts murder trial
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The most surprising moment in day 13 of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial did not come from testimony, but from a bomb threat called into the Colleton County Courthouse. Presiding Judge Clifton Newman calmy made the announcement that everyone in the courthouse had to evacuate...
Sheriff, inmate families, Richland County, NAACP reflect on the murder of Alvin S. Glenn inmate
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five inmates are now facing murder charges after an investigation revealed that they were responsible for the death of fellow inmate Antonious Randolph. The 29-year-old was behind bars and charged with criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping. On Friday, Richland Sheriff Leon Lott condemned the actions of...
SLED charges former Kershaw Co. deputy for allegedly assaulting inmate
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A former Kershaw Co. deputy has been charged for allegedly assaulting a jail inmate in May 2020. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) reports investigators were requested by the 5th circuit Solicitor’s Office to investigate the use of force involving former Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputy, 38-year-old, Johnathan Lewis Goldsmith for an incident at the Kershaw County Detention Center on May 24, 2020.
Student charged again with threats against schools
LEXINGTON, S.C. — A 15-year-old student at Spring Valley High School has been charged in connection to threats made this month to River Bluff High School and the Lexington Technology Center. And he's the same suspect charged in threats at his school and Richland Northeast High. Deputies say he...
15-year-old suspect stabbed new adoptive parents, officials say
ELGIN, S.C. (WACH) — Authorities in South Carolina say a stabbing left a woman dead, a man in the hospital, and the couple's recently-adopted 15-year-old son under arrest. The teen had been living with the victims near Columbia since December 2021 and he was reportedly enrolled in school after the holidays.
Columbia man safe after being pulled off bridge by deputy
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One young man is safe after the efforts of a Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy and it all played out on tv. On January 12th, On Patrol Live captured the moments of Cpl. Kenny Fitzsimmons rescuing a man who was sitting on the edge of a bridge in Columbia. Cpl. Fitzsimmons says the 26-year-old male was sitting on the edge crying and staring at the traffic below.
Bomb threat causes Colleton County courtroom to be evacuated during Day 13 of Murdaugh trial
S.C. State hosts commemoration ceremony in honor of the 55th anniversary of Orangeburg Massacre. S.C. State hosts commemoration ceremony in honor of the 55th anniversary of Orangeburg Massacre. Day 13 of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Updated: 10 hours ago. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Three teens charged in school Molotov cocktail case
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged three teens with possessing an explosive device on Jan. 29 at Pleasant Hill Elementary School. Students were not present at the time. The three teens turned themselves in Monday night after seeing a social media post and news coverage...
1 dead after shooting at Aiken Burger King
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to the scene of a shooting at Burger King on York Street. According to dispatch, the incident was called in at 8:38 p.m. on Wednesday. Two victims were taken to Aiken Regional Medical Center suffering from gunshot wounds. One...
Fairfield County police investigates double murder
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double-homicide that happened at a Marsh Lane residence Tuesday morning, say police. According to deputies, shortly after 1 a.m., police responded to a residence in the Highway 215 South area of Fairfield County, where they found two deceased individuals.
Suspected drug dealers arrested after fleeing Newberry Co. deputies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Newberry County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested two men who tried to flee after a traffic stop. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, sheriffs said a deputy who knew 36-year-old James Bernard Darby had a suspended license, recognized him driving a vehicle. The deputy tried to perform...
Columbia Police charge two teens and one adult in weapons and burglary investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police Department investigators with the Crime Gun Intelligence and Property Crimes Units have arrested two teens and one adult in connection with multiple home burglaries and auto-breakings in which firearms and other valuables were allegedly stolen. According to police, 18-year-old Dashawn Sims is charged with...
Charges announced after inmate death at Midlands jail
A detainee’s recent death is adding to mounting concerns over the conditions at a jail in South Carolina’s capital city. The Richland County Sheriff has announced five murder charges for other detainees involved in the death of Antonius Randolph.
South Carolina Sheriff promoted to state major general
Leon Lott serves as Richland County sheriff and S.C. State Guard commander — Sheriff Leon Lott, who in addition to serving as sheriff of Richland County, S.C., serves as commanding general of the S.C. State Guard (SCSG), was promoted from brigadier general to two-star major general in a ceremony presided over by Governor Henry McMaster and attended by Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the state’s adjutant general. The ceremony was held at Columbia’s historic Olympia Armory, Saturday, Feb. 4.
Police charge and arrest a man in connection to a string of Dollar General robberies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to a string of robberies. Police say, 26-year-old Jeffery Lorenzo Miller II was arrested on Wednesday and charged with three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and three counts of robbery while armed with a deadly weapon.
Authorities confirm another Alvin S. Glenn death happened in mid-January
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — On the heels of the announcement by investigators that an inmate of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center was murdered by other inmates there, News19 has learned of another death that happened weeks earlier. As a matter of record keeping, all inmate deaths at South Carolina...
