WIS-TV

County leaders discuss Alvin S. Glenn plans after recent incidents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Leaders in Richland County are discussing improvement plans for Alvin S. Glenn Thursday. At 1 p.m. a conference is scheduled with county administrator Leonardo Brown and the county attorney Patrick Wright. Organizers said the county will discuss the steps underway to improve the detention center. Brown...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD arrest three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officers for misconduct

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) officers. According to Sheriff Lott, Casey Weirich is accused of accepting bribes from an inmate. The officer was arrested on Jan.25 and charged with misconduct in office after a large amount of contraband was taken from an inmate’s cell by jail staff.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Police arrest and charge man in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday the arrest of 18-year-old Zimezmen Daquan Jones. Police say, investigators approached Jones during a traffic stop after their attention was drawn by a vehicle swerving from one lane to another. During the traffic stop, police say...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

SLED charges former Kershaw Co. deputy for allegedly assaulting inmate

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A former Kershaw Co. deputy has been charged for allegedly assaulting a jail inmate in May 2020. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) reports investigators were requested by the 5th circuit Solicitor’s Office to investigate the use of force involving former Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputy, 38-year-old, Johnathan Lewis Goldsmith for an incident at the Kershaw County Detention Center on May 24, 2020.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Student charged again with threats against schools

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A 15-year-old student at Spring Valley High School has been charged in connection to threats made this month to River Bluff High School and the Lexington Technology Center. And he's the same suspect charged in threats at his school and Richland Northeast High. Deputies say he...
LEXINGTON, SC
ABC 33/40 News

15-year-old suspect stabbed new adoptive parents, officials say

ELGIN, S.C. (WACH) — Authorities in South Carolina say a stabbing left a woman dead, a man in the hospital, and the couple's recently-adopted 15-year-old son under arrest. The teen had been living with the victims near Columbia since December 2021 and he was reportedly enrolled in school after the holidays.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia man safe after being pulled off bridge by deputy

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One young man is safe after the efforts of a Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy and it all played out on tv. On January 12th, On Patrol Live captured the moments of Cpl. Kenny Fitzsimmons rescuing a man who was sitting on the edge of a bridge in Columbia. Cpl. Fitzsimmons says the 26-year-old male was sitting on the edge crying and staring at the traffic below.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Three teens charged in school Molotov cocktail case

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged three teens with possessing an explosive device on Jan. 29 at Pleasant Hill Elementary School. Students were not present at the time. The three teens turned themselves in Monday night after seeing a social media post and news coverage...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

1 dead after shooting at Aiken Burger King

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to the scene of a shooting at Burger King on York Street. According to dispatch, the incident was called in at 8:38 p.m. on Wednesday. Two victims were taken to Aiken Regional Medical Center suffering from gunshot wounds. One...
AIKEN, SC
WIS-TV

Fairfield County police investigates double murder

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double-homicide that happened at a Marsh Lane residence Tuesday morning, say police. According to deputies, shortly after 1 a.m., police responded to a residence in the Highway 215 South area of Fairfield County, where they found two deceased individuals.
police1.com

South Carolina Sheriff promoted to state major general

Leon Lott serves as Richland County sheriff and S.C. State Guard commander — Sheriff Leon Lott, who in addition to serving as sheriff of Richland County, S.C., serves as commanding general of the S.C. State Guard (SCSG), was promoted from brigadier general to two-star major general in a ceremony presided over by Governor Henry McMaster and attended by Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the state’s adjutant general. The ceremony was held at Columbia’s historic Olympia Armory, Saturday, Feb. 4.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

