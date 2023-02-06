ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Longmont Leader

Airport shuttle looks for a new home

Transportation is one of the leading contributors to pollution. Simon Chen, owner of Eight Black, plans to change that along the Front Range as he builds a transportation hub of the future. Eight Black is an airport shuttle service that serves Longmont and Boulder. Just a year ago, Eight Black...
LONGMONT, CO
OutThere Colorado

Historic Colorado park and museum hits the market at $1.5 million

For the first time since it was built in 1883, the former Humphrey History Park and Museum is for sale in Evergreen. According to the listing agency, LIV Sotheby's International Reality, the asking price for the approximately 30-acre property is $1.5 million dollars. The Humphrey History Park and Museum was established to preserve the area's heritage and to tell the story of the Humphrey family. During its prime, the museum would host "living history experiences" to educate visitors. ...
EVERGREEN, CO
David Heitz

Committee approves homeless hotel for families at Comfort Inn

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee agreed Tuesday to spend $5.8 million to lease for one year the Comfort Inn on Quebec for families experiencing homelessness. The Finance and Governance Committee approved a contract Tuesday with Quebec Hospitality LLC doing business as Comfort Inn. The hotel has 138 rooms.
denverite.com

Five takeaways from the at-large city council debate at Regis University

With the spring campaign cycle fully underway, there’s lots of talk about the big field for mayor. But there’s another group of candidates vying for favor from that same pool of voters (aka, the entire city): the at-large candidates for City Council. Both seats are open, with Councilmembers...
DENVER, CO

