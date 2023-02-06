For the first time since it was built in 1883, the former Humphrey History Park and Museum is for sale in Evergreen. According to the listing agency, LIV Sotheby's International Reality, the asking price for the approximately 30-acre property is $1.5 million dollars. The Humphrey History Park and Museum was established to preserve the area's heritage and to tell the story of the Humphrey family. During its prime, the museum would host "living history experiences" to educate visitors. ...

EVERGREEN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO