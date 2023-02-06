Read full article on original website
Meth abatement in libraries quickly claims Denver headlines, but why?Heather WillardDenver, CO
Denver police training difficult to track, oversight chair saysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Castle Rock to consider more parking spaces for future developmentsMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Early release in exchange for college degree may happen for incarcerated ColoradansInna DColorado State
Committee approves homeless hotel for families at Comfort InnDavid Heitz
Fort Morgan Times
Why did meth contamination shut down so many libraries in Denver suburbs?
BOULDER — Libraries in three Denver suburbs, and the city of Boulder, have undergone extended closures in the last six weeks after meth users lit up in public bathrooms, leaving in their wake a toxic drug residue that’s costing taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars to clean up.
denverite.com
The Sun Valley Night Market will return in May. Until then, organizers need vendors to sign up
We still have to get through the rest of winter and maybe a snowy spring, but it’s never too early to start planning for outdoor summer fun like the next Sun Valley Rising Viaduct Night Market. Sun Valley community leaders announced that the Night Market will return May 20...
Airport shuttle looks for a new home
Transportation is one of the leading contributors to pollution. Simon Chen, owner of Eight Black, plans to change that along the Front Range as he builds a transportation hub of the future. Eight Black is an airport shuttle service that serves Longmont and Boulder. Just a year ago, Eight Black...
denverite.com
Parks and Rec is taking charge of more land near DIA, the largest open space in Denver
In January, Denver International Airport struck a deal with Parks and Recreation to have the department oversee 580 acres of open space — almost 440 football fields — on the airport’s 53 square miles of land. This is a massive expansion of the First Creek Open Space...
Historic Colorado park and museum hits the market at $1.5 million
For the first time since it was built in 1883, the former Humphrey History Park and Museum is for sale in Evergreen. According to the listing agency, LIV Sotheby's International Reality, the asking price for the approximately 30-acre property is $1.5 million dollars. The Humphrey History Park and Museum was established to preserve the area's heritage and to tell the story of the Humphrey family. During its prime, the museum would host "living history experiences" to educate visitors. ...
Committee approves homeless hotel for families at Comfort Inn
(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee agreed Tuesday to spend $5.8 million to lease for one year the Comfort Inn on Quebec for families experiencing homelessness. The Finance and Governance Committee approved a contract Tuesday with Quebec Hospitality LLC doing business as Comfort Inn. The hotel has 138 rooms.
denverite.com
“Not-funky” room-renovations are coming to the Convention Center’s Hyatt Regency
The Denver Convention Center Hotel Authority is getting ready to launch a massive room renovation at its Hyatt Regency hotel at the Colorado Convention Center. The building, a brainchild of Mayor Wellington Webb’s administration, opened in 2005 and has had several renovations since. At 38 stories, the building is...
Best places for steak in Denver metro, across Colorado
We scoured Google reviews and found the top rated places for steak in the metro area with at least 4.4 stars and 1,000 or more reviews.
Ready for spring and summer? Here’s when Denver will see later sunsets and earlier sunrises
With a winter as cold as Denver has had so far, spring and summer can seem far away. But one of the characteristics of the warmer seasons is earlier sunrises and later sunsets.
This Public Colorado Parking Garage & Stairwell Is Disgusting. Avoid It
I've parked in many parking garages all over Colorado over the years, but this particular one was so bad, I have to warn you about it so that you don't make the same mistake I did. Stinkiest Dirtiest Parking Garage In Colorado. I've grown up and lived in the Denver...
Sisters look to bring roller skating back to Longmont
Two Longmont sisters want to bring a roller skating rink back to the city. Melissa Blumenshine and Mandy Martin of Freewheel Limited want to eventually open a brick-and-mortar skating rink in Longmont, and to get started they will be hosting a series of pop up roller skating events this year.
Meet the Four New Adorable Budweiser Clydesdale Foals
When the Budweiser Clydesdale horses come to Northern Colorado, they only visit for a short time before they go back home. If you've ever been to the Budweiser Brewery in northern Fort Collins while the Clydesdales are there, you certainly know that it is something special to see. When they...
What's That?: Grandpa's Burger Haven, a beloved Denver hole-in-the-wall
Seven decades of these massive six-inch burgers. Grandpa's Burger Haven, a Denver staple on South Federal Boulevard, will celebrate its 70th anniversary in 2023.
denverite.com
Five takeaways from the at-large city council debate at Regis University
With the spring campaign cycle fully underway, there’s lots of talk about the big field for mayor. But there’s another group of candidates vying for favor from that same pool of voters (aka, the entire city): the at-large candidates for City Council. Both seats are open, with Councilmembers...
Comparing this year's snow to the last time Colorado was drought-free
DENVER — The spring runoff in 2019 was big. Water even spilled over the top of Strontia Springs Dam in Littleton. That was the last time that happened, and it was also the last time that drought levels in Colorado hit zero. Even though that drought-free stretch only lasted...
cpr.org
For some downtown Denver businesses, free rent on the 16th Street Mall has come with a catch
Free rent on the 16th Street Mall in downtown Denver sounds like a pretty good deal. But some businesses are finding that there are catches — namely crime and a lack of security along the mall. That’s led downtown boosters to make changes to a program that offers businesses...
Aurora collective eatery struggles to stay afloat months after nearby explosion
Months after an explosion and fire disrupted families living at the Parkside Collective Apartment Complex, the collective eatery right across from it is trying to stay afloat.
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Colorado Mine Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
If you have ever driven on I-70 near Denver, you have almost certainly passed the small and charming town of Idaho Springs and the eye-catching mountainside Argo Mine. While the building itself seems solid and in-tact, there is one part of it that few have seen, as it is decaying and becoming reclaimed by Mother Nature:
Adoption fees to be waived at Humane Society of Boulder Valley
All animals that are 1 year old and up will soon be free for adoption at the Humane Society of Boulder Valley.
Crews extinguish brush fire at Denver's largest lake
Crews from the Denver Fire Department responded to the scene of a brush fire near Sloan Lake in Denver at about 5:30 AM on Monday. Sloan Lake is located in the second-largest park in Denver, Sloan Lake Park, which has several playgrounds and recreation areas. The fire sparked in a...
