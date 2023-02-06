Just days after the tragic deaths of three University of Virginia football players, third-year student Graham Bucko went to Beta Bridge to leave a message of condolence. Bucko wrote, “May we lead lives that honor their memory,” for Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Lavel Davis Jr., three football players slain on a bus after a field trip on Nov. 13. (Two other students, Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan, were wounded but survived.)

19 HOURS AGO