Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Brock Purdy, 49ers Close To Making Major Offseason Decision
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is nearing a decision on surgery plans to repair the fully torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Purdy is expected to have a procedure that requires an internal brace rather than Tommy John surgery, per Matt Maiocco of ...
Former Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks expected to join San Francisco 49ers
A Charlotte native, Steve Wilks went 6-6 with Carolina last season after replacing Matt Rhule five weeks into the NFL regular season.
What to expect from new 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks
The San Francisco 49ers are expected to hire former Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks as their new defensive coordinator, per reports, providing Kyle Shanahan with the answer to his biggest personnel question heading into the 2023 season. Wilks, 50, interviewed at length with the 49ers on Monday, with...
NFL world reacts to massive 49ers hire
The San Francisco 49ers lost defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to the Houston Texans in the hiring cycle. So the Niners, one of the top contenders in the NFC, needed to make sure they aced their next hire. They arguably did exactly that on Monday as the team hired Steve Wilks to be their new defensive Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive 49ers hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
49ers’ DB coach Cory Undlin expires, now free to pursue other opportunities
One San Francisco 49ers coach doesn't appear to be returning to the team in 2023, as passing game specialist and secondary coach Cory Undlin's contract expired, according to KPRC's Aaron Wilson, allowing him to pursue other opportunities regardless of the position. Undlin, 50, had been with the 49ers for the...
nfltraderumors.co
Texans Also Interested In Cory Undlin & Marquand Manuel For DC Job
The Houston Texans have interest in 49ers passing game specialist Cory Undlin and Jets DB coach Marquand Manuel for their defensive coordinator job, according to Aaron Wilson. Wilson reports that the Texans have formally requested permission from the Jets to interview Manuel for their defensive coordinator position. Manuel was in...
49ers’ Trey Lance Willing to Compete for Starting QB Role
He appeared on ‘The Rich Eisen Show’ and discussed what next season could hold.
NFL Analysis Network
49ers Could Pursue Intriguing Cornerback In Free Agency
The San Francisco 49ers’ season ended in crushing fashion against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Brock Purdy, who came into the season as the team’s No. 3 quarterback, was injured on their first drive of the game. His backup, Josh Johnson, was later forced out of the game with a concussion.
DL coach Kris Kocurek staying with 49ers, per report
After a week of speculation following the hiring of DeMeco Ryans as the head coach of the Houston Texans, the San Francisco 49ers are retaining defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, according to Houston Texans reporter Aaron Wilson. "The Texans had interest in 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek for their...
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Matthew Stafford, Rams
The Athletic’s Matt Barrows expects 49ers RT Mike McGlinchey to command a deal worth at least $15 million a year in free agency and is doubtful whether San Francisco can or wants to match that. Barrows also notes 49ers S Jimmie Ward, who was moved to nickel corner in...
Joe Montana doesn’t believe Trey Lance is ready to take over, explains Jimmy Garoppolo comments
NFL legend Joe Montana made headlines this week when he told columnist Mike Silver on a podcast that if the decision were his, Jimmy Garoppolo would remain the starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers. Montana pointed to the number of games Garoppolo has won for the organization, something that third-year quarterback Trey Lance hasn't had an opportunity to do yet.
Christian McCaffrey explains what makes 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan a ‘genius’
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has a reputation for being an offensive genius when it comes to how to attack defenses and overall game planning. One player was abruptly exposed to that genius this season. Christian McCaffrey joined the 49ers via a mid-season trade in October and went through a crash course to learn a new playbook and contribute to his new team.
msn.com
The case for Jim Caldwell, a glaring example of NFL's racial coaching bias
February marks the celebration of Black History Month. This year’s theme — according to the Association for the Study of African American Life and History — is “Resistance.” Yahoo Sports will feature a series of stories highlighting the achievements of pioneering African Americans whose very being is a form of resistance against the status quo in their respective fields.
msn.com
The Rams have found their new offensive line coach
The Los Angeles Rams and head coach Sean McVay continue to make good on their promise to re-haul the coaching staff heading into the 2023-2024 NFL season, as tonight they hired their new offensive line coach. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Rams have hired Bills assistant offensive line coach...
Comments / 0