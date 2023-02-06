ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to massive 49ers hire

The San Francisco 49ers lost defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to the Houston Texans in the hiring cycle. So the Niners, one of the top contenders in the NFC, needed to make sure they aced their next hire. They arguably did exactly that on Monday as the team hired Steve Wilks to be their new defensive Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive 49ers hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
nfltraderumors.co

Texans Also Interested In Cory Undlin & Marquand Manuel For DC Job

The Houston Texans have interest in 49ers passing game specialist Cory Undlin and Jets DB coach Marquand Manuel for their defensive coordinator job, according to Aaron Wilson. Wilson reports that the Texans have formally requested permission from the Jets to interview Manuel for their defensive coordinator position. Manuel was in...
HOUSTON, TX
NFL Analysis Network

49ers Could Pursue Intriguing Cornerback In Free Agency

The San Francisco 49ers’ season ended in crushing fashion against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Brock Purdy, who came into the season as the team’s No. 3 quarterback, was injured on their first drive of the game. His backup, Josh Johnson, was later forced out of the game with a concussion.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

DL coach Kris Kocurek staying with 49ers, per report

After a week of speculation following the hiring of DeMeco Ryans as the head coach of the Houston Texans, the San Francisco 49ers are retaining defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, according to Houston Texans reporter Aaron Wilson. "The Texans had interest in 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek for their...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Matthew Stafford, Rams

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows expects 49ers RT Mike McGlinchey to command a deal worth at least $15 million a year in free agency and is doubtful whether San Francisco can or wants to match that. Barrows also notes 49ers S Jimmie Ward, who was moved to nickel corner in...
49erswebzone

Joe Montana doesn’t believe Trey Lance is ready to take over, explains Jimmy Garoppolo comments

NFL legend Joe Montana made headlines this week when he told columnist Mike Silver on a podcast that if the decision were his, Jimmy Garoppolo would remain the starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers. Montana pointed to the number of games Garoppolo has won for the organization, something that third-year quarterback Trey Lance hasn't had an opportunity to do yet.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

Christian McCaffrey explains what makes 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan a ‘genius’

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has a reputation for being an offensive genius when it comes to how to attack defenses and overall game planning. One player was abruptly exposed to that genius this season. Christian McCaffrey joined the 49ers via a mid-season trade in October and went through a crash course to learn a new playbook and contribute to his new team.
msn.com

The case for Jim Caldwell, a glaring example of NFL's racial coaching bias

February marks the celebration of Black History Month. This year’s theme — according to the Association for the Study of African American Life and History — is “Resistance.” Yahoo Sports will feature a series of stories highlighting the achievements of pioneering African Americans whose very being is a form of resistance against the status quo in their respective fields.
TENNESSEE STATE
msn.com

The Rams have found their new offensive line coach

The Los Angeles Rams and head coach Sean McVay continue to make good on their promise to re-haul the coaching staff heading into the 2023-2024 NFL season, as tonight they hired their new offensive line coach. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Rams have hired Bills assistant offensive line coach...

