Yesterday Mr. Repking’s Government class went to Springfield to tour the capitol building and visit with their State Representative, Adam Niemerg. Mr. Niemerg showed us his office in the Stratton Building and explained what goes on in a typical day in Springfield. The Stratton Building is connected to the State Capitol Building by an underground tunnel. He took us through the tunnel where we were able to see the original 1877 foundation of the capitol. We then were given a tour of the entire capitol.

DIETERICH, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO