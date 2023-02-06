Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Vera Huey, 92
Vera Huey, 92, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at her home in Effingham. In accordance with her wishes, her body will be cremated. A private family service will be held with burial in Arborcrest Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be given to Community Support Systems or to the donor’s choice. Arrangements are in the care of Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham.
Effingham Radio
Local Sports Results For Wednesday February 8th
ALTAMONT AT PARIS- 7:15 PM (HEARD ON JACK FM)
nprillinois.org
The Bunns and the Lincolns: A family friendship
For Bob Bunn, an effort to research his family's history has turned into a fascinating journey. A fifth generation Springfield resident, he has traced his family's time in the city back to 1840, including the arrivals of his great-great grandfather Jacob Bunn and great-great uncle John Bunn. The Bunn's have...
Smoky Mountain News
Tuscola principal resigns
Just weeks after the resignation of Tuscola’s head football coach, Principal Heather Blackmon has handed in her resignation from the same Haywood County High School. Trevor Putnam announced he had received Blackmon’s resignation on Monday, Feb. 6. This comes after she had been suspended with pay from her position on Dec. 16.
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 33 year old Antonio Harris of Mattoon for aggravated domestic battery. Antonio was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47 year old Danette M. Frey of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for false report or offense. Danette was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
1470 WMBD
Arrest made in West Peoria homicide
WEST PEORIA, Ill. – A Decatur man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing another Decatur man in West Peoria last month. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says Lamentae Turner, 22, was found at a Decatur home around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday by Peoria County Sheriffs Deputies, Decatur Police, U.S. Marshals, and Illinois Department of Corrections Agents.
nprillinois.org
Bed Bath & Beyond closing Springfield location
The troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced it will close its Springfield store, along with three others in Illinois. The company is trying to avoid bankruptcy and has already shuttered dozens of stores across the country, starting last fall. The Springfield store is located in the 3251 S....
WAND TV
Piatt Sheriff: Stolen Lincoln contains Goldendoodle dog
PIATT CO., (WAND) — On Wednesday morning, a 2007 White Lincoln Navigator was stolen in Mansfield. According to the Piatt County Sheriff's Office, the Lincoln contained a Goldendoodle dog. The stolen Lincoln Navigator was bearing Illinois Registration Plate #Q483679. The SUV was last seen driving eastbound on Piatt County...
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 33 year old Jordan A. Kritz of Effingham for an Effingham County mittimus to jail. Jordan was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35 year old Jennifer J. Smith of Pana for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of meth. Jennifer posted bond and was released.
Illinois quick hits: Pritzker issues 40th COVID declaration; Lincoln's birthday celebration in Vandalia; Illinois is romantic
Pritzker issues 40th COVID declaration Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued another disaster declaration. It is the 40th emergency order since the first was declared in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began. The governor said last month that he would stop making the declarations in early May, which is in line with President Joe Biden’s plans for ending the national health emergencies. Illinois is the only state in the Midwest...
Effingham Radio
Illinois Community Colleges Celebrate Critical Workforce Training During Career And Technical Education Month
Lake Land College has been a leader in career and technical workforce training for more than 55 years. February is Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month, and Illinois community colleges across the state are celebrating their valuable role in preparing the workforce for in-demand jobs. CTE programs offered at community colleges provide students with hands-on training and real-world experience in a variety of industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, and technology.
Additional 2,100 Illinoisans not subject to state’s gun ban after latest TRO
(The Center Square) – About 2,100 more Illinois citizens are now safe from the state enforcing Illinois’ gun ban against them after a third temporary restraining order was issued Wednesday. Macon County Judge Rodney Forbes heard the case in Decatur Friday brought by state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, Decatur Jewelry & Antiques and about 2,100 other plaintiffs in the group “Law-Abiding Gun Owners of Macon County.” From the capitol in...
Effingham Radio
Despite Slow Start Altamont Rolls To Another Win 82-55 Over Neoga
Altamont traveled to Neoga on Tuesday night for another NTC matchup and a rematch of the conference tournament. The margin of victory was a lot wider than the first time around but the end result was the same. As Altamont continues to roll with another win, 82-55 over Neoga. Neoga...
Effingham Radio
Dieterich Students Tour State Capitol Building With Representative Niemerg
Yesterday Mr. Repking’s Government class went to Springfield to tour the capitol building and visit with their State Representative, Adam Niemerg. Mr. Niemerg showed us his office in the Stratton Building and explained what goes on in a typical day in Springfield. The Stratton Building is connected to the State Capitol Building by an underground tunnel. He took us through the tunnel where we were able to see the original 1877 foundation of the capitol. We then were given a tour of the entire capitol.
wmay.com
Menard and Macon Counties investigating highway shooting
Authorities in two counties are investigating a shooting incident northwest of Springfield Tuesday. Just before 4:30 pm, Menard County authorities were notified by officials in Mason County that a motorist had been shot but was still traveling southbound on Route 97, with the suspect vehicle – a U-Haul box truck – in pursuit.
Effingham Radio
UPDATE: School Secured, Students Returning To Jr. High Shortly
The Secretary of State Hazardous Device Unit has cleared the junior high of any potential threat. As always, we will have a continued presence in our schools to ensure the safety of our children. From Flora CUSD #35 Facebook Page:. The junior high students are currently eating lunch at the...
newschannel20.com
Couple arrested for stealing car
LEROY, Ill. (WICS) — A couple in LeRoy was arrested on Wednesday morning after stealing a white Nissan Rouge, according to the LeRoy IL Police Department. Police say they saw the Nissan Rouge parked at Love’s Travel Stop in LeRoy and ran the registration plate on his in-car computer.
Effingham Radio
Clay and Effingham County Health Departments Receive Birth to Five Planning Grant
Through participation on various local Early Childhood Collaborations and identification of local Early Childhood needs, the Clay and Effingham County Health Department. s wrote and received a Birth to Five Planning grant to establish a Coordinated Intake/Referral System to support families with young children and ensure they are connected to the programs and services for which they are eligible.
Mattoon restaurant demolished over weekend, plans to rebuild
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A popular restaurant in Mattoon was demolished over the weekend. During the demolition process, the Mattoon Fire Department found a gas leak at Lee’s Famous Recipe. Chief Hilligoss said 8th St. between Broadway Ave. and Charleston Ave. was blocked off to allow Ameren to dig and fix the leak. Last year, […]
WAND TV
Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
