Fox11online.com
Freedom holds off FVL to clinch share of NEC title
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Freedom girls basketball team has been the class of the North Eastern Conference in recent years and after Tuesday's win nothing changed. Freedom's stranglehold on the NEC was put to the test, but in the end the Irish held off Fox Valley Lutheran to clinch at least a share of its fifth straight conference title, winning 48-44.
Fox11online.com
Brillion focused on conference title, not 24-0
BRILLION (WLUK) -- It's hard to go undefeated during a high school basketball season, but the Brillion boys are 75 percent there. Brillion is 18-0 entering Tuesday's game at Weyauwega-Fremont, and maybe the biggest reason is the Lions' approach. "We don't really look at our record too much, we just...
Fox11online.com
St. Norbert women run win streak to 11; Oshkosh's women's streak ends at 7
The St. Norbert women's basketball team continues their domination of the NACC, as they stay unbeaten in conference play, defeating Milwaukee School of Engineering 66-38, their 11th win in a row. The Oshkosh Titans win streak ends at 7 games, after WIAC co-conference leader Whitewater knocked off the Titans 67-55.
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Top 11: Notre Dame and Neenah still top rankings
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This week's FOX 11's Top 11 girls basketball rankings almost had a change at No. 1, but Notre Dame remains in the top spot after rallying to beat Hortonville in overtime last week. Neenah is No. 2, while Freedom, Hortonville and St. Mary Catholic round out...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay looks ahead to next shipping season with 'First Ship Contest'
GREEEN BAY (WLUK) -- Although the Port of Green Bay shipping season has recently come to a close, officials want Green Bay area residents to get excited for the next one. Discover Green Bay announced its First Ship Contest. This contest asks members of the public to share the date...
Fox11online.com
Oneida Nation sells Wingate hotel near Green Bay airport
ONEIDA (WLUK) -- A hotel near the Austin Straubel Airport in Green Bay is now under new ownership, after the Oneida Airport Hotel Corporation sold the Wingate by Wyndham Green Bay. OAHC announced Tuesday that it sold the hotel, which the Oneida Nation has owned since 2008, for $4.1 million.
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin Herd inspires students to explore sciences, arts with Black History Month events
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Some Oshkosh students had the chance to explore the intersection of the sciences and the arts Monday through a workshop hosted by the Wisconsin Herd. The Herd, the NBA G-League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, hosted a science, technology, engineering, art and math -- more commonly known as STEAM -- workshop at Perry Tipler Middle School Monday.
Fox11online.com
Guns brought to two schools in Fox Valley back-to-back days
FOX VALLEY (WLUK) -- On back-to-back days guns were brought to schools in Winnebago County, leaving many parents concerned for their own child's safety. A student at Webster Stanley Middle school and another at Neenah High School are now in custody after bringing guns to school. No one was injured,...
Fox11online.com
Family tradition lives on through sturgeon decoys
NEENAH, Wis. (WLUK) -- A Neenah man is working to keep a family tradition alive ahead of the Sturgeon spearing season. Josh Preissner makes custom, handmade sturgeon decoys. His face lights up when he sees his kids hold up their own sturgeon decoys. His once-solo hobby has grown into something...
Fox11online.com
Menasha Corporation names new president
NEENAH (WLUK) -- The president and CEO of Menasha Corporation says he's retiring and has appointed a new leader. James M. Kotek will retire next month and former Mercury Marine president, Christopher D. Drees, will succeed him on March 13. Drees will also join the Menasha Corporation Board on that date.
Fox11online.com
Timber Rattlers open call for new 'Food Fight' recipes
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- If you have a delicious recipe that you think is destined for the ballpark, you might want to consider joining the Wisconsin Timber Rattler Food Fight. The team announced Wednesday that it is now accepting hot dog and grilled sandwich recipes for its annual competition. The...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay alder asks for surveillance policy after microphones installed at city hall
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Privacy concerns are being raised at Green Bay's city hall after city council members discovered microphones have been added to the building's surveillance system. “City council nor the public was advised of this spying and not even a simple signage warning of the intrusion was...
Fox11online.com
Brown County deputies to bring double murder suspect back to Wisconsin
GREEN BAY (WLUK) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Dept. will send deputies to Arkansas to retrieve murder suspect Richard Sotka, but a timeline for his return has not been finalized. Sotka admitting to authorities he killed Rhonda Cegeski and Paula O’Connor Jan. 29 at a home on Green Bay’s...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay's mayor ends flagpole policy debate with tie-breaking vote
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich broke a city council tie Tuesday night, deciding the city should not further pursue a policy for flagpoles. Last summer, a pride flag was raised on the city hall flagpole for the first time. Since then, city council members have been discussing a policy for which flags should be flown on city poles.
Fox11online.com
Absentee voting begins for 2023 February primary elections
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- On the first day of early voting, voters trickled into Green Bay City Hall to cast their ballots. Tuesday marked the start of the early voting period for the 2023 Spring Primary elections. There are two weeks left to absentee vote for the current poll in...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh school officials credit training for discovery of gun at Webster Stanley
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Extra caution was put into place at Webster Stanley Middle School Tuesday, after an 8th grade student allegedly brought a gun to class the day before. "Fortunately, our training with our students and our staff is 'if you see something, say something,'" said Bryan Davis, superintendent of Oshkosh schools. "So, that training paid itself off big yesterday."
Fox11online.com
'Person of interest' in Appleton homicide arrested in Sheboygan
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A person of interest in an Appleton homicide was taken into custody after police say he was involved in a crash in Sheboygan. Authorities have been searching for Yia Lor, 37, in connection with a Jan. 22 shooting death on the city's east side. Paul A. Rhoads, 56, was found bleeding in the middle of road on Briarcliff Drive. Rhoads later died at the hospital.
Fox11online.com
Historic Oshkosh building to be featured in Stephen King short film adaptation
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A story by one of the world's greatest authors is coming to Northeast Wisconsin. Scenes for a short-film adaptation of Stephen King's short story "The Last Rung on the Ladder" will be filmed at the historic Venue 404 in Oshkosh. "The history of the building along with...
Fox11online.com
11 rescued from ice floe in southern Door County
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Six adults and five children are safe after being rescued from an ice floe that broke away from Door County's shoreline Monday afternoon. The U.S. Coast Guard says it received a call about 11 people being stranded on the ice shortly after 12:30 p.m. Monday. They were stranded near Sherwood Point in southern Door County.
Fox11online.com
Gun, ammunition found in Neenah High School student's backpack
NEENAH (WLUK) -- A gun and ammunition were found in a student's backpack Tuesday at Neenah High School. District officials say a police resource officer at the school received a call with a tip that a student may have stolen a gun and was keeping it at a residence. The student was at school, and officials immediately brought him in for questioning. The student's belongings were found in an empty classroom. A search of his backpack turned up the handgun, which was unloaded, and ammunition.
