Governor Abbott Announced Texas Border Czar to Help with the Migrant Crisis
Texas has proposed legislation that would restrict the entry of migrants into the state until they lift covid mandates
During the Trump Administration, Rep. Brian Harrison proposed extending Title 42, which works to keep citizens safe and provide needed safety measures amid the global pandemic.
‘I can’t plan ahead’: Dreamers speak out as US program faces new threat
Immigrants express frustration as nine Republican-led states ask judge to end Obama-era program that gives temporary deportation relief
The federal government is investigating the possible human trafficking of children who cleaned slaughterhouses
Federal investigators are looking into whether 50 children — some as young as 13 — who were allegedly illegally employed cleaning Midwestern slaughterhouses were victims of labor trafficking, three officials from the Department of Homeland Security told NBC News. Homeland Security Investigations agents have interviewed children who worked...
50 children found working in Midwest slaughterhouses
50 children were found working in Midwest slaughterhouses, performing tasks such as cleaning and sorting. This discovery has sparked outrage and calls for stricter labor laws to protect children from being forced into such dangerous and grueling work.
Immigration fees may go up and green card applicants could be hard hit
Facing a budget crunch, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is planning to raise the cost of applications. Attorneys say it could make green cards harder to obtain for working class immigrants.
Registry: a peculiar way to apply for permanent residency in the United States
A little known program is available to the immigrant population thanks to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). It facilitates the application for permanent residency, but certain requirements must be met.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shapiro administration orders 2,300 state employees to return to the office
Gov. Josh Shapiro is ordering many state employees to return to the office. Here are the details:. What’s new: About 2,300 state government employees, many of whom had been working a hybrid schedule allowing them to work remotely, will now be reporting to the office at least three days a week under a new Shapiro Administration policy to take effect on March 6.
Lawmakers want investigation, hearings into 'Wild West' of California cannabis and farm work
A Times series exposing labor exploitation, corruption and other problems in California's cannabis industry spurs calls for action.
Legal marijuana: What’s behind the smokescreen, Part 1
Marijuana has become a major way for U.S. states and states around the world to make some extra tax money.
WSYX ABC6
February marks final month for eligible households to receive emergency SNAP benefits
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — Congress recently passed legislation making February the final month for eligible households to receive emergency SNAP benefits before returning to pre-pandemic levels. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, is a program that helps people meet basic nutritional needs. Beginning in March,...
Nearly $7 million in unemployment benefits sent to Alabama inmates, dead people, state agency finds
Nearly $7 million in unemployment benefits were issued to Alabama inmates and dead people during a two-year period that includes the pandemic, according to a report by a state agency. The Alabama Department of Labor had inadequate verification procedures that failed to flag fraudulent claims, the report by the state...
Federal lawsuit alleges Pigeon Forge hotel operator employed children, denied workers wages
The U.S. Department of Labor filed a lawsuit against a Pigeon Forge hotel, claiming that its management did not pay employees at least minimum wage and that it employed two minors under the age of 12.
New developments in the issuance of green cards and work permits
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)Photo byUSA Diario. Several new developments stand out after U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) began the process of issuing the new green cards and Employment Authorization Document (EAD).
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Felons may earn six-figure salary from WA Dept of Corrections
The Washington Department of Corrections is offering a six-figure-salary position to applicants it hopes are felons. It’s part of a larger strategy to “destigmatize” criminals and there is no felony conviction that disqualifies them from the job. The director of Person-Centered Services is a senior-level position with...
WESH
Protests erupt in Central Florida over proposed migrant transport bill
APOPKA, Fla. — Immigrant advocates gathered at the Farmworker Association in Apopka on Tuesday to protest a proposal lawmakers are considering in this week's special session. The Unauthorized Aliens Transport Program would allow the governor to move migrants to and from anywhere in the country. The advocates say the...
Latino lawmakers want to expand Medicaid to undocumented Nevadans
The Nevada Latino Legislative Caucus wants to increase access to health care services by expanding Medicaid to Nevadans regardless of citizenship or immigration status. The post Latino lawmakers want to expand Medicaid to undocumented Nevadans appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Florida bill to set up Unauthorized Alien Transport Program passes first hurdle
(The Center Square) — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposal to transport foreign nationals out of Florida to sanctuary cities passed a key hurdle in the state Senate on Tuesday. The Florida Senate Committee on Fiscal Policy approved Senate Bill 6-B by a 14-6 margin that will authorize the state to procure contractors to transport foreign nationals around the United States through a specialized program. The bill will create the Unauthorized Alien...
Frederick organization calls for Congress to act on legislation extending stay for Afghan refugees
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Lutheran Social Services of the National Capital Area (LSSNCA) is an organization that helps immigrants with their transition to the United States. Their organization has assisted 4,500 Afghan refugees since last summer, but some refugees are running out of time to get permanent residency. Thousands of Afghan refugees fled […]
Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows
WASHINGTON — The top 10% of recipients of federal farm payments raked in more than 79% of total subsidies during the last 25 years — producing billions of dollars for a relatively small group of U.S. producers, according to a new analysis of federal data from an environmental group. In total, the federal government paid […] The post Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Missouri Senate OKs limits on race education in schools
Missouri K-12 public school teachers would face limits on how they talk about race and history under a bill approved Wednesday in the state Senate.
