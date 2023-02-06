ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

NBC News

The federal government is investigating the possible human trafficking of children who cleaned slaughterhouses

Federal investigators are looking into whether 50 children — some as young as 13 — who were allegedly illegally employed cleaning Midwestern slaughterhouses were victims of labor trafficking, three officials from the Department of Homeland Security told NBC News. Homeland Security Investigations agents have interviewed children who worked...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Shapiro administration orders 2,300 state employees to return to the office

Gov. Josh Shapiro is ordering many state employees to return to the office. Here are the details:. What’s new: About 2,300 state government employees, many of whom had been working a hybrid schedule allowing them to work remotely, will now be reporting to the office at least three days a week under a new Shapiro Administration policy to take effect on March 6.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Felons may earn six-figure salary from WA Dept of Corrections

The Washington Department of Corrections is offering a six-figure-salary position to applicants it hopes are felons. It’s part of a larger strategy to “destigmatize” criminals and there is no felony conviction that disqualifies them from the job. The director of Person-Centered Services is a senior-level position with...
WASHINGTON STATE
WESH

Protests erupt in Central Florida over proposed migrant transport bill

APOPKA, Fla. — Immigrant advocates gathered at the Farmworker Association in Apopka on Tuesday to protest a proposal lawmakers are considering in this week's special session. The Unauthorized Aliens Transport Program would allow the governor to move migrants to and from anywhere in the country. The advocates say the...
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Florida bill to set up Unauthorized Alien Transport Program passes first hurdle

(The Center Square) — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposal to transport foreign nationals out of Florida to sanctuary cities passed a key hurdle in the state Senate on Tuesday. The Florida Senate Committee on Fiscal Policy approved Senate Bill 6-B by a 14-6 margin that will authorize the state to procure contractors to transport foreign nationals around the United States through a specialized program. The bill will create the Unauthorized Alien...
FLORIDA STATE
DC News Now

Frederick organization calls for Congress to act on legislation extending stay for Afghan refugees

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Lutheran Social Services of the National Capital Area (LSSNCA) is an organization that helps immigrants with their transition to the United States. Their organization has assisted 4,500 Afghan refugees since last summer, but some refugees are running out of time to get permanent residency. Thousands of Afghan refugees fled […]
FREDERICK, MD
Daily Montanan

Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows

WASHINGTON — The top 10% of recipients of federal farm payments raked in more than 79% of total subsidies during the last 25 years — producing billions of dollars for a relatively small group of U.S. producers, according to a new analysis of federal data from an environmental group. In total, the federal government paid […] The post Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GEORGIA STATE
