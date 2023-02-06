Read full article on original website
retrofitmagazine.com
Building Talent Foundation Honors Those Creating a Sustainable Workforce in Residential Construction
Building Talent Foundation (BTF) recently honored its 2022 Industry Champions for their above-and-beyond commitment, contribution and collaboration in building a sustainable workforce in residential construction. BTF is a national non-profit organization, established in 2019 by the Leading Builders of America to address the acute and persistent talent shortage across building...
csengineermag.com
AI-Based Report: More than Half of Active Construction Site Areas Sit Idle
Using previously unavailable datasets of highly accurate, real-time information, the first ever “The Numbers Behind Inefficient Construction Practices: A Data-Driven Report,” has been released by AI-based construction technology leader Buildots, shedding new light on inefficiency in the multi-trillion dollar global construction industry. The scope, accuracy and type of...
Industrial Cybersecurity Innovator Opscura Receives $9.4M in Series A Funding as Critical Operations Transform
SILICON VALLEY, Calif. & SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Opscura Inc., an innovator in industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity, announced today it has received $9.4M in Series A funding as it scales to engage further U.S. partners and customers seeking to protect and connect their critical operations. Founded in Spain as Enigmedia, the new global entity Opscura is also launching a new brand, global management team, and product upgrades in addition to the capital infusion led by Anzu Partners, with investments from Dreamit and Mundi Ventures. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005341/en/ Opscura’s Global Management Team (from left to right): Brian Brammeier, Chief Customer Officer and Chief Information Security Officer; Carlos Tomás, Co-Founder and Vice President of Engineering; Allison Taylor, Strategic Advisor and former Interim Chief Marketing Officer; David Hatchell, CEO; Michael Garrison Stuber, Chief Product Officer; Gerard Vidal, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
Aviation International News
Daher To Buy French Aero Manufacturing Services Firm
Daher has signed an agreement to acquire France-headquartered aerospace manufacturing services company Assistance Aéronautique et Aérospatiale (AAA). This deal was announced today alongside the unveiling of Daher’s “Take off 2027” strategic plan, under which it plans to become a “large, profitable international company” in four complementary businesses: aircraft production, manufacturing, manufacturing services, and logistics. Subject to approvals, the acquisition is expected to be completed in May.
Mobility study cites roadblocks for U.S. electric vehicles, sustainable aviation
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb 7 (Reuters) - Automakers may not be able to build as many electric vehicles as they would like — and consumer demand for those EVs may not materialize as quickly as anticipated — if government and industry do not address and resolve a convergence of issues, a new study released on Tuesday said.
retrofitmagazine.com
ASHRAE Launches Decarbonization Webpage and Releases Building Performance Standards Technical Resource Guide
ASHRAE announced its unwavering commitment to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions with the launch of its redesigned building decarbonization webpage and the release of a new Building Performance Standards Technical Resource Guide. The ASHRAE Task Force For Building Decarbonization (TFBD) webpage includes technical resources, information, videos and publications to expedite...
retrofitmagazine.com
ASHRAE Recognizes Industry Achievements During Winter Conference
ASHRAE recognized the excellent achievements and contributions of members to the Society and the built environment industry during its 2023 Winter Conference in Atlanta. Fellow ASHRAE is a membership grade that recognizes members who have attained distinction and made substantial contributions in HVAC&R and the built environment such as education, research, engineering design and consultation, publications, presentations and mentoring. The Society elevated 13 members to the grade of Fellow:
retrofitmagazine.com
Küberit USA Condenses Process for Searching, Selecting and Specifying Profiles
Küberit USA debuted its integrated process for profile selection, sample acquisition and resources for specification support at last week’s TISE Surfaces and NAHB Builders trade shows in Las Vegas. “We’ve invested heavily in the Küberit customer experience, equipping project owners and flooring professionals with the tools needed to...
retrofitmagazine.com
Wallcoverings Association Annual Meeting Seeks to Better the Future of the Industry
The Wallcoverings Association (WA) held its 2023 Annual Meeting in Delray Beach, Fla., on Jan. 28 – 31. The Annual Meeting drew more than 150 wallcoverings manufacturers, distributors and suppliers to the Opal Grand Oceanfront Resort, where attendees experienced educational sessions and dedicated networking. The main stage at the...
retrofitmagazine.com
Nova USA Wood Products Will Distribute Rhino Wood in North America
Nova USA Wood Products Inc., a supplier of high-quality wood products and accessories, has been named the exclusive provider of Rhino Wood in North America. Rhino Wood is a modified timber produced through a patented two-stage process that uses thermal modification and pressure to impregnate the original wood right to the core with a proprietary compound. This patented process results in the perfect sustainable alternative to hardwoods like Ipe. Rhino Wood achieves the same high-density, low-maintenance and Class 1 durability characteristics as Ipe hardwood, while aging beautifully into a silver-gray color over time.
retrofitmagazine.com
Number of BACnet Certified Products Continues to Grow
BACnet International has announced that, at press time, there are 1,311 products that have successfully completed BACnet conformance tests and are included in the global listing of tested products database. BACnet International is an industry association that facilitates the successful use of the BACnet protocol in building automation and control systems through interoperability testing, educational programs and promotional activities. BACnet Testing Laboratories (BTL) oversees the global BACnet product certification program and other interoperability testing activities.
Packaging industry outlook highlights sustainability trend, supply chain challenges
Looking ahead this year, experts in the packaging industry are on common ground when it comes to naming the most-notable trends, the common challenges, and the best solutions for managing the landscape. Demand for sustainable packaging, for instance, will continue driving the industry, as companies work to produce and use recyclable materials, as well as […] The post Packaging industry outlook highlights sustainability trend, supply chain challenges appeared first on Transportation Today.
retrofitmagazine.com
MSI Earns 2023 Top Workplaces USA Award
M S International Inc. (MSI), a supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America, has earned the 2023 Top Workplaces USA Award. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.
psychreg.org
Launch of Loop Not Luck – First Job Board Designed Specifically to Connect Underrepresented Candidates to Tailored Career Opportunities
Loop Not Luck, recently launched, is the UK’s first intersectional diversity recruiting platform specifically designed to represent and connect diverse talent. Loop Not Luck was built with the mission of improving social mobility across the United Kingdom by connecting underrepresented candidates to tailored career opportunities. Loop Not Luck works with junior candidates and covers all industries.
retrofitmagazine.com
Louvers Are Hurricane-rated and Available in Oversized Dimensions
Air Performance LLC has launched its PTG-42 MD and VTG-30 MD hurricane-rated louvers for PTAC and VTAC applications, which includes Florida Building Code certification, along with AMCA 540 and Miami Dade high-velocity hurricane zone (HVHZ) certification. Air Performance has been providing Hurricane Rated Louvers for various applications for many years....
