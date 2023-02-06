ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany native is now among only 12 finalists seeking to be the next public address (PA) announcer for the Atlanta Braves. Bobby Powell became one of the lucky 12 after beating out over 135 applicants who had to send in auditions videos or do live auditions, according to a Braves official.

