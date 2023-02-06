ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALB 10

Dougherty Co. Black Voters Matter group cleared of 2020 illegal campaigning

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Dougherty County Black Voters Matter group is reacting Wednesday to a ruling that cleared them of illegal campaigning in 2020. Those allegations made headlines around the country. Group members said the group deserves an apology. Back in 2020, the group was accused of illegally campaigning...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Drugs: Costs and Consequences exhibit premieres in Albany

Albany’s Sherwood Acres Elementary unveils new S.P.A.C.E. room. Question of double jeopardy raised in Ben Hill Co. Court hearing in the Grinstead case. Question of double jeopardy raised in Ben Hill Co. Court hearing in the Grinstead case. Ryan Duke, Bo Dukes in Ben Hill Co. Court for hearing...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

New research aims to help the South Georgia peanut industry

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, the Georgia Peanut Commission gave over 50 southwest Georgia peanut growers, professors and students the chance to showcase the latest reports and newest information available on peanut research projects. Peanut growers learned about new technology, research and data that can be used to help...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Georgia Southwestern State sees higher spring enrollment

Scams targeting senior citizens are on the rise in Thomas County. Dougherty Co. Commission focuses on investing locally. Ga. Senate bill could lower the cost of feminine products. Updated: 7 hours ago. Ga. Senate bill could lower the cost of feminine products. Lowered tariff on pecans could help Georgia growers.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Albany’s Sherwood Acres Elementary unveils new S.P.A.C.E. room

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) — Sherwood Acres Elementary is announcing its new S.P.A.C.E. room. It is aimed at helping kids control their emotions and calm down. S.P.A.C.E stands for Sensory, Place, and Calm Environment. Here students get a chance to engage with all their senses so that they can recognize their feelings.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany mayor to present Black History Month Proclamation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The mayor of Albany is set to present a Black History Month Proclamation to a city commissioner on Wednesday. Mayor Bo Dorough will present Commissioner Jon “J. B.” Howard with the proclamation in room 120 of the Albany Government Center Building. The event will be held at 4:30 p.m.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty Co. Commission focuses on local improvements and investments

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County commissioners are working to make buildings in the county safer and more connected. Commissioners voted on improvements like weatherproofing buildings, roof restoration, and even better cell service. The Albany Rescue Mission was approved to restore their roof, costing about $57,000. The Dougherty County Health...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Georgia lawmakers seek to regulate solar panel installers

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia House members are looking to regulate the installation of rooftop solar panels, saying some companies are ripping off consumers. The House Energy, Telecommunications and Utilities Committee voted unanimously Tuesday to advance House Bill 73. It would require companies that install panels at residences to be...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Dougherty Co. schools look to further technology education

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System (DCSS) has partnered with Ed Farm to help their students improve in areas of technology. Ultimately, making them more marketable when they get to the workforce. Waymond Jackson is the CEO at Ed Farm. “We tend to partner with school districts...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Bill: Cut college degree requirements for Georgia state jobs

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia Senate committee is advancing a bill that would instruct an agency to examine qualifications for state government jobs and not require a college degree unless truly necessary. The Senate Government Oversight Committee on Monday voted for Senate Bill 3, sending it to the full...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

ATC opens radiology technology lab

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia college students will soon get to the benefit of working with state-of-the-art medical technology. Albany Technical College (ATC) invested approximately $1.3 million into a new radiological lab. Educators said with this new resource, they’ll be able to fill a need in the medical field.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Black history exhibit opens at Cairo museum

Albany commissioner receives Black History Month Proclamation. New research aims to help South Ga. peanut industry. New research aims to help South Ga. peanut industry. Albany Technical College invested approximately $1.3 million into a new radiological lab. Educators said with this new resource, they’ll be able to fill a need in the medical field.
CAIRO, GA
WALB 10

Albany man among finalists for next ‘Voice of the Braves’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany native is now among only 12 finalists seeking to be the next public address (PA) announcer for the Atlanta Braves. Bobby Powell became one of the lucky 12 after beating out over 135 applicants who had to send in auditions videos or do live auditions, according to a Braves official.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Downtown Street Festival returns to Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Downtown Street Festival is making its return to the Good Life City. The event is being put on by the Flint River Entertainment Complex and will be held at the Veterans Park Amphitheatre on March 4 from 12-8 p.m. Tickets for the festival can be...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany Tech to open newly renovated radiologic technology lab

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College (ATC) will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly renovated radiologic technology lab on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in HCT 137 Nathanial Cross Building on the main campus. The new lab will feature two new imaging rooms — one containing the GE Tempo...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Scams targeting senior citizens are on the rise in Thomas County

Georgia Southwestern State sees higher spring enrollment. Dougherty Co. Commission focuses on investing locally. Ga. Senate bill could lower the cost of feminine products. Ga. Senate bill could lower the cost of feminine products. Lowered tariff on pecans could help Georgia growers. Updated: 7 hours ago. Lowered tariff on pecans...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

New Black history exhibit opens in Grady Co.

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A new exhibit that honors Black history is now open in Grady County’s History Museum. The creator says she wants everyone in the county to get involved. “It’s going to take the whole tribe now to get the information out. We have to remember our history, or it’ll die,” La’Faye Copeland said.
GRADY COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy