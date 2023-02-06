ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eater

A Japanese Ramen Import Scores Big in Downtown Chicago

Downtown Chicago continues to grow busier and to help serve the workers, tourists, and locals Kyuramen has opened on the corner of Illinois and Hubbard. The space presents a bold and unique design and Tony Hu, the Chinese restaurateur who helped bring the Japanese chain to Chicago says the ramen’s strength is its authenticity. Is it worth a visit? Read on to find out.
CHICAGO, IL
newcity.com

Big Plans, Moving Fast: In the Pits with Dominique and Tanisha Leach of Lexington Betty Smokehouse

Sometime in 2019, we were driving along North Avenue and spotted a new barbecue place, Lexington Betty Smokehouse. Interesting name. We U-turned, stopped in and were impressed not only with the barbecue but with the energy and intensity of pitmistress Dominique Leach, who told us that she was opening a second location in Pullman. This is a woman with big plans; along with her wife, Tanisha Griffin Leach, she was moving fast to make them a reality.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

An Innovative Cocktail Deli Counter Will Open in Wicker Park

Chicago’s deli scene is about to get a new entry, and it has nothing to do with sliced meats and cheese. In early March, veteran Chicago bartender Tim Williams will officially unveil Pour Souls, a new type of beverage store with cocktail classes and a private event space. But...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Evanston’s Mexican Food Scene Is About to Get a Major Upgrade

Cheesy romance can gain top billing in February as Chicagoans scurry to book Valentine’s Day reservations to make their partners feel extra special. But Aboyer chef Michael Lachowicz is choosing to deliver a message of respect and appreciation to his longtime business partners — chef Miguel Escobar, sous chef Carlos Cahue, and wine director Sergio Angel. The veteran chef’s Valentine comes in the form of the opening of Fonda Cantina, a new Mexican bar and restaurant, debuting Wednesday, February 8 in suburban Evanston.
EVANSTON, IL
2foodtrippers

Beyond Stuffed: The 5 Styles of Chicago Pizza

Chicago pizza is more than deep dish. Get the scoop on five different Chicago pizza styles to eat when you visit the Windy City. We have a reputation here in Chicago. We love our pizzas deep with a look similar to a casserole. But don’t be fooled – Chicago pizza is actually a varied landscape of different shapes and sizes and that doesn’t include Chicago’s iconic Pizza Puff which is a food group all its own.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

After Chicago shuts down Flash Towing, company moves to DuPage County

LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) – The City of Chicago tried to shut them down, but they're back up and running.Flash Towing, a fraudulent towing operation, moved to DuPage County. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went there and found the company wasn't so happy when cameras showed up.Last month, CBS 2 showed you a cease-and-desist sign on another lot operated by Flash Towing, but the company didn't do either. The city shut down the company because it was operating without a license.Then on Wednesday, Flash Towing and Recovery 2.0 was no longer operating out of an illegal lot in Chicago. It was operating...
CHICAGO, IL
wlsam.com

Pastor Corey Brooks is one step closer to transforming the South Side of Chicago

Pastor Corey Brooks joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the 8 million donation Project H.O.O.D. received from the Robert R. McCormick Foundation and what job training & teen mentorship programs they will offer at the community center. Pastor Brooks also explains why helping the City of Chicago is not a political issue, but a community issue. https://www.projecthood.org/support.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Walmart to close Homewood and Plainfield stores, Lincolnwood pickup location

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Walmart is closing three locations in the Chicago area.The retail giant says it is shutting down its Lincolnwood Walmart Pickup location at 6840 McCormick Blvd. It will close on Friday, Feb. 17."This decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a thorough review process," Walmart told CBS 2. "As this is a pickup and delivery only location, we have taken what we learned from this location and made it part of how we operate Pick-up and Delivery from our surrounding stores."Also closing Walmart stores in south suburban Homewood and far west suburban Plainfield – which...
LINCOLNWOOD, IL
CBS Chicago

A look inside the new migrant shelter in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We have a new look inside a Woodlawn school now serving as a temporary shelter for asylum seekers.Chicago Alderman Ray Lopez (15th) tweeted out photos over the weekend from inside the former Wadsworth Elementary School. It's now setup with computers, cots inside a sleeping area and a washer and dryer for laundry.Lopez criticized the conditions in the shelter, writing "it looks like an illegal conversion on steroids."Dozens of people moved in last week, despite objections from some people in the community. The city of Chicago says up to 250 migrants could stay there for up to two years.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Jack Taylor, WGN Anchor, Dead at 94

Beloved WGN news anchor Jack Taylor has died. Taylor, who had a seven-decade career in journalism and appeared on TV screens in Chicago on WGN for more than 20 years, died of heart failure over the weekend, the news station announced. He was 94. Taylor's radio career began accidentally while...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Pat’s list of best things about South Side parish comedy shows

CHICAGO – He’s performed at comedy venues across the city and the country, but there was something special about the venue he was at this weekend. That was at a parish on the south side of Chicago, and Pat Tomasulo couldn’t wait to talk about the experience on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News. So he took some time on “The List” to discuss a number of aspects of the show that made it so unique.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

More people are moving out of Chicago

People aren't moving to big city centers to big city centers like Chicago as they used to, even as employers ramp up calls to return to the office, reports Axios' Sami Sparber. Why it matters: Affordability is still drawing folks to cheaper and less populous areas, particularly those in the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Walmart closing 3 locations in Chicago suburbs

CHICAGO — Walmart plans to close three stores in the Chicago area by mid-March. The Walmart stores in Homewood and Plainfield will close to the public by Friday, March 10 and the Walmart Pickup location in Lincolnwood will close to the public by Friday, Feb. 17. The Homewood and Plainfield locations are closing due to […]
HOMEWOOD, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago man allegedly punched four nurses at Park Ridge hospital

PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A Chicago man allegedly punched four nurses at a Park Ridge hospital last week. Ehab Allababidi, 26, faces four counts of aggravated battery. At about 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 2, Allababidi was at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. While in a hospital room, he allegedly became physically violent and punched the attending nurse multiple times with a closed fist, police said.
