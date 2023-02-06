Read full article on original website
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
RICHTON PARK Issues Apology To Boy Wrongfully Shot By Police After $12Mil. SettlementSouth Suburban NewsRichton Park, IL
Lori Lightfoot trailing far behind in mayoral raceJake WellsChicago, IL
Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible SightingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHammond, IN
Eater
A Japanese Ramen Import Scores Big in Downtown Chicago
Downtown Chicago continues to grow busier and to help serve the workers, tourists, and locals Kyuramen has opened on the corner of Illinois and Hubbard. The space presents a bold and unique design and Tony Hu, the Chinese restaurateur who helped bring the Japanese chain to Chicago says the ramen’s strength is its authenticity. Is it worth a visit? Read on to find out.
newcity.com
Big Plans, Moving Fast: In the Pits with Dominique and Tanisha Leach of Lexington Betty Smokehouse
Sometime in 2019, we were driving along North Avenue and spotted a new barbecue place, Lexington Betty Smokehouse. Interesting name. We U-turned, stopped in and were impressed not only with the barbecue but with the energy and intensity of pitmistress Dominique Leach, who told us that she was opening a second location in Pullman. This is a woman with big plans; along with her wife, Tanisha Griffin Leach, she was moving fast to make them a reality.
Eater
An Innovative Cocktail Deli Counter Will Open in Wicker Park
Chicago’s deli scene is about to get a new entry, and it has nothing to do with sliced meats and cheese. In early March, veteran Chicago bartender Tim Williams will officially unveil Pour Souls, a new type of beverage store with cocktail classes and a private event space. But...
Eater
Evanston’s Mexican Food Scene Is About to Get a Major Upgrade
Cheesy romance can gain top billing in February as Chicagoans scurry to book Valentine’s Day reservations to make their partners feel extra special. But Aboyer chef Michael Lachowicz is choosing to deliver a message of respect and appreciation to his longtime business partners — chef Miguel Escobar, sous chef Carlos Cahue, and wine director Sergio Angel. The veteran chef’s Valentine comes in the form of the opening of Fonda Cantina, a new Mexican bar and restaurant, debuting Wednesday, February 8 in suburban Evanston.
Beyond Stuffed: The 5 Styles of Chicago Pizza
Chicago pizza is more than deep dish. Get the scoop on five different Chicago pizza styles to eat when you visit the Windy City. We have a reputation here in Chicago. We love our pizzas deep with a look similar to a casserole. But don’t be fooled – Chicago pizza is actually a varied landscape of different shapes and sizes and that doesn’t include Chicago’s iconic Pizza Puff which is a food group all its own.
fox32chicago.com
Woman with world's largest feet finally has shoes that fit thanks to custom shoe shop in West Town
CHICAGO - A Texas woman shared her shoe-shopping struggle online and it went viral – even catching the attention of a Chicago boutique. Now, for the first time, the Houston woman has a pair of high heels — that’s breaking records of its own – thanks to a custom shoe shop in West Town.
After Chicago shuts down Flash Towing, company moves to DuPage County
LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) – The City of Chicago tried to shut them down, but they're back up and running.Flash Towing, a fraudulent towing operation, moved to DuPage County. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went there and found the company wasn't so happy when cameras showed up.Last month, CBS 2 showed you a cease-and-desist sign on another lot operated by Flash Towing, but the company didn't do either. The city shut down the company because it was operating without a license.Then on Wednesday, Flash Towing and Recovery 2.0 was no longer operating out of an illegal lot in Chicago. It was operating...
wlsam.com
Pastor Corey Brooks is one step closer to transforming the South Side of Chicago
Pastor Corey Brooks joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the 8 million donation Project H.O.O.D. received from the Robert R. McCormick Foundation and what job training & teen mentorship programs they will offer at the community center. Pastor Brooks also explains why helping the City of Chicago is not a political issue, but a community issue. https://www.projecthood.org/support.
Superintendent David Brown will likely leave the Chicago Police Department
Aides to embattled Chicago Police Supt. David Brown have begun preparing a “legacy document” of his accomplishments and goals, apparently laying the groundwork for his exit, a source told the Sun-Times. With crime the top issue on the minds of Chicago voters, all eight mayoral challengers have vowed...
Chicago Suburb Named As The Safest City In The Entire Country
Money Geek put together a list of the safest cities across America.
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?
Most recently, a trend has been noticed across the country and many of us are already worried about it. Black people have started leaving urban centers. This is, of course, due to the fact that they are worried about the safety, security, education and future of their children.
Walmart to close Homewood and Plainfield stores, Lincolnwood pickup location
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Walmart is closing three locations in the Chicago area.The retail giant says it is shutting down its Lincolnwood Walmart Pickup location at 6840 McCormick Blvd. It will close on Friday, Feb. 17."This decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a thorough review process," Walmart told CBS 2. "As this is a pickup and delivery only location, we have taken what we learned from this location and made it part of how we operate Pick-up and Delivery from our surrounding stores."Also closing Walmart stores in south suburban Homewood and far west suburban Plainfield – which...
A look inside the new migrant shelter in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We have a new look inside a Woodlawn school now serving as a temporary shelter for asylum seekers.Chicago Alderman Ray Lopez (15th) tweeted out photos over the weekend from inside the former Wadsworth Elementary School. It's now setup with computers, cots inside a sleeping area and a washer and dryer for laundry.Lopez criticized the conditions in the shelter, writing "it looks like an illegal conversion on steroids."Dozens of people moved in last week, despite objections from some people in the community. The city of Chicago says up to 250 migrants could stay there for up to two years.
Popculture
Jack Taylor, WGN Anchor, Dead at 94
Beloved WGN news anchor Jack Taylor has died. Taylor, who had a seven-decade career in journalism and appeared on TV screens in Chicago on WGN for more than 20 years, died of heart failure over the weekend, the news station announced. He was 94. Taylor's radio career began accidentally while...
Pat’s list of best things about South Side parish comedy shows
CHICAGO – He’s performed at comedy venues across the city and the country, but there was something special about the venue he was at this weekend. That was at a parish on the south side of Chicago, and Pat Tomasulo couldn’t wait to talk about the experience on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News. So he took some time on “The List” to discuss a number of aspects of the show that made it so unique.
Could there possibly be a serial killer dumping bodies in Chicago’s waterways?
Former NYPD detective Kevin Gannon and freelance writer John Sundholm join Karen Conti to discuss the bodies of men in Chicago that have been found in Lake Michigan and the Chicago River. They elaborate on the possibility of these murders being the work of a serial killer. To read John’s article on the recent murders, […]
More people are moving out of Chicago
People aren't moving to big city centers to big city centers like Chicago as they used to, even as employers ramp up calls to return to the office, reports Axios' Sami Sparber. Why it matters: Affordability is still drawing folks to cheaper and less populous areas, particularly those in the...
Walmart closing 3 locations in Chicago suburbs
CHICAGO — Walmart plans to close three stores in the Chicago area by mid-March. The Walmart stores in Homewood and Plainfield will close to the public by Friday, March 10 and the Walmart Pickup location in Lincolnwood will close to the public by Friday, Feb. 17. The Homewood and Plainfield locations are closing due to […]
Valentine's Day ideas: 3 most romantic getaway spots in Illinois
Marla Cichowski with the Illinois Office of Tourism joined ABC7 to discuss the upcoming holiday and the most romantic, coziest getaway in the state.
Chicago man allegedly punched four nurses at Park Ridge hospital
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A Chicago man allegedly punched four nurses at a Park Ridge hospital last week. Ehab Allababidi, 26, faces four counts of aggravated battery. At about 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 2, Allababidi was at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. While in a hospital room, he allegedly became physically violent and punched the attending nurse multiple times with a closed fist, police said.
