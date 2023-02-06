Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Bruins, Red Wings, Hurricanes, Oilers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Patrick Kane has been given a list of teams that are interested in trading for him. How did he respond? The Boston Bruins aren’t likely to be interested in Timo Meier unless David Pastrnak decides to test the free-agent market. Dylan Larkin knows...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Woll, Marner, Liljegren & Dubas
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at some of the news emerging from the team. Specifically, I’ll review Mitch Marner and Joseph Woll’s All-Star experience – Marner’s in the NHL and Woll’s in the AHL. I...
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: James van Riemsdyk
It’s not a secret the New Jersey Devils are in the market for a top-six winger, as they’ve had their name attached to big-name scorers such as Timo Meier and Vladimir Tarasenko. The Devils’ preference is also a winger with term, as general manager Tom Fitzgerald stated in an interview with Pierre LeBrun in The Athletic (From “Devils ‘willing to give’ to get at the trade deadline — for the right player” – The Athletic, 1/27/2023).
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings: 5 Trade Targets at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline
Unless they go on an incredible run over the next couple of weeks, the Detroit Red Wings are poised to be sellers at the NHL Trade Deadline once again. Though they still seem to be trending in the right direction, they aren’t quite at the level of the playoff teams ahead of them. It’ll be interesting to see how aggressive general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman will be at the deadline, but all signs point to him making at least a couple moves as he looks to trim some of the fat from the roster.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Blue Line Could Really Use Chychrun
Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakub Chychrun has been a marquee name for the last two seasons in regards to the trade deadline. Many teams, including the Toronto Maple Leafs, have expressed interest in acquiring the 24-year-old defender. There was some uncertainty regarding Chychrun’s health heading into this season, but he’s now showing that whatever was ailing him is not a factor. His stock is at an all-time high and his value is going to be beneficial wherever he lands.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Should Target Oilers Forward at Trade Deadline
At the 2022 trade deadline last March, the two top names that kept coming up that a lot of people expected to be moved were Jake DeBrusk of the Boston Bruins and Jesse Puljujarvi of the Edmonton Oilers. Both are young forwards that have a good skill set and can be proven goal scorers in the NHL.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers News & Rumors: Panarin, Fox, Shesterkin, Jones & More
Artemi Panarin, Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin represented the New York Rangers at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 3 and 4. Zac Jones participated in the American Hockey League (AHL) All-Star Game on Monday, Feb. 6. Will Cuylle was called up for the first time in his career and more.
The Hockey Writers
3 Sharks to Watch Following the All-Star Break
The 2023 NHL All-Star Game has come and gone in a particularly uneventful fashion. Nothing worth noting happened for San Jose Sharks representative Erik Karlsson, and the Pacific Division team was out in the first round of the bracket. Quite honestly, most of the interesting NHL news came from events outside of the All-Star Game. As a result, the league could be looking at a few fun weeks to come as the trade deadline approaches.
The Hockey Writers
Stars: 2 Dark Horse Centers Team Can Acquire at Trade Deadline
The Dallas Stars are ramping up for their playoff run and are looking for a top-six player to fill out their forward group. They are not going to have history repeat itself after greatly lacking depth up front all of last season and into the playoff; their season ended because the scoring was put on the back of just one line.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Flames, Maple Leafs, Blues, Rangers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames could be the leading contenders to acquire Luke Schenn at the trade deadline. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t likely to trade for a goaltender, but there is a list of names that they may zero in on over the next couple of weeks. The St. Louis Blues could surprise people and retain Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O’Reilly, while the New York Rangers are still surprisingly being talked about as serious suitors for Timo Meier.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks: 3 Teams Who Could Join the Kane Sweepstakes
Patrick Kane is one of the top trade targets heading into the 2023 Trade Deadline, and it is easy to understand why. The future Hall of Famer is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) playing for a rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks squad. With that, he of course is a three-time Stanley Cup winner, so playoff teams around the league are naturally going to want to bring him in before the deadline passes. However, he of course has control over if he will be traded or not, as he has a full no-movement clause (NMC).
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings: 3 Directions Filip Zadina’s Future Could Go
Having just played nine games in the 2022-23 season before suffering a lower-body injury, Filip Zadina is finally ready to return to the ice. The Red Wings announced just this past week that he was assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins for a conditioning stint before rejoining the team. Now...
The Hockey Writers
Flyers Offer Player Perspectives on NHL Trade Deadline
The 2023 Trade Deadline looms. Hockey fans will hear countless rumors from reliable and unreliable sources leading up to the final minute before 3 pm Eastern time on March 3. They’ll crave the latest updates like they do every year at this time to see how the moving pieces will affect their favorite teams.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Ottawa Senators’ Cam Talbot
This past offseason, the Ottawa Senators made a number of big moves that had many thinking they were playoff bound. The biggest of the bunch was a trade that saw Alex DeBrincat brought over from the Chicago Blackhawks, as well as the signing of free agent forward Claude Giroux. One other big move, which many thought would stabilize their crease, was the acquisition of Cam Talbot from the Minnesota Wild.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Ready for Avalanche Rematch
It’s been nearly eight months since the Colorado Avalanche’s Artturi Lehkonen scored the goal that pulled the plug on the Tampa Bay Lightning’s chance to three-peat as Stanley Cup champions. Since then, the team and their fans have waited for the rematch. The teams play twice in February; the first is a home game on Thursday, Feb. 9 at Amalie Arena and then they play again the following week in Colorado on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Should Inquire About Boeser Trade
Brock Boeser, right winger for the Vancouver Canucks, is available to be acquired via trade, and the Boston Bruins should be interested. The 25-year-old Boeser has an elite shot and has proven to be a very good goal scorer at the NHL level since joining the Canucks in 2017; despite this, however, he’s struggled to put together the same sort of scoring prowess this season as he has in years past.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Kings’ Play in January
January can be a month in the NHL where the teams really define their place in the league. The best teams will start to separate from the rest of the pack. The teams that were not in the playoff hunt are sinking towards the bottom and start to think more about the upcoming draft lottery. The Los Angeles Kings don’t fit into either of these categories, but January was still a key month for them as they push towards the playoff hunt. They played 13 games in the month, so let’s take a deeper look about how they played and what it means going forward.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Prospect Update: Luca Munzenberger
The Edmonton Oilers went way off the board in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft in selecting blueliner Luca Munzenberger from Dusseldorf, Germany, with the 90th overall selection. At 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, he was a projected fifth-round pick, but the team decided to take a huge risk and bring him in. During his draft year, he played in the Deutsche Nachwuchsliga (DNL) in Germany, where he was the captain of Kolner Jungahie U20; his season was shortened to only six games due to COVID. In those games, he scored a goal and added two assists, and even earned the opportunity to represent Germany at the U20 World Junior Championship.
