thedigitalfix.com
Titanic is secretly a time travel movie and we have the proof
Titanic is in theatres, Leonardo DiCaprio’s love life is back in the tabloids, and James Cameron is the biggest filmmaker in the world right now. No, you haven’t been transported back to the ’90s, but we do have a theory that suggests Titanic is secretly a time travel movie and we won’t be convinced otherwise now.
thedigitalfix.com
Avatar 2 has a line from Titanic James Cameron forgot he used
What do Avatar 2 and Titanic have in common? Sure, they’re both James Cameron movies. Yeah, water features pretty significantly in both, but what else? Well, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the phrase “I see you” features pretty prominently in both the ‘90s movie and 2022 movie.
See the Cast of 'Titanic' 25 Years After the Movie Sailed Into Theaters
It's been 25 years and we can still remember the first time we watched Titanic, the mega-blockbuster from James Cameron starring a then relatively unknown Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as two young, star-crossed lovers on a doomed ocean liner. Titanic went on to break box office records and was...
James Cameron Explains Why Terminator 2’s Trailers Spoiled Arnold Schwarzenegger Being A Hero In The Sequel
James Cameron was completely in favor of giving away Terminator 2's big twist.
EW.com
James Cameron says he got the Titanic's sinking 'half right' in his film after multiple model tests
Titanic director James Cameron is getting to the bottom of how the RMS Titanic actually sank. The legendary filmmaker and aquanaut enlisted a team of scientists and engineers to help discover whether or not his 1997 film accurately portrayed the real ship's sinking as part of a new National Geographic special, Titanic: 25 Years Later With James Cameron. After multiple hydrodynamic tests, Cameron concluded that his recreation of the 1912 disaster, which killed more than 1,500 people, was "half right."
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
ComicBook
Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel
A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
The Terminator's Michael Biehn Thought He'd Have A Guaranteed Role In The First Avatar
Making it in the acting industry is tough, to say the least. So when an actor finds a like-minded director, it can make all the difference in landing that next gig. Such seemed to be the case for actor Michael Biehn, whose aspirations to join longtime collaborator James Cameron's most epic cinematic vision yet should have been in the bag — or was it?
Bad Boys 4 Is Official, See Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Confirm They Messed Up The Title On The Last Movie
Bad Boys 4 is bring in Will Smith and Martin Lawrence back to town, even if the last film used the perfect title for this fourth installment.
NME
Conspiracy theorists think Sam Smith’s Grammy performance was “a satanic ritual”
Sam Smith‘s performance at the Grammys on Sunday night (February 5) caught the attention of conspiracy theorists who thought the singer had been “taken over by demons”. The artists teamed up for a live rendition of their collaboration ‘Unholy’ in a performance that featured red lighting, pyrotechnics and dancers performing in metal cages, while Smith was seen wearing a horned hat. Indeed, Madonna had introduced the performance by asking the crowd, “Are you ready for a little controversy?”
Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley, and Joan Jett Star in Workday’s “Rock Star” Super Bowl Ad: Watch
Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley, Joan Jett, and Gary Clark Jr. all make appearances in Workday’s star-studded new “Rock Star” Super Bowl commercial. “Rock stars have worked hard to earn their titles,” reads the ad’s YouTube description. “So when the business world starts calling execs ‘rock stars’ for crushing it with Workday, the legends have something to say.”
Popculture
HBO Max Cancels Another DC Comics Show
DC Studios chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran are really going to have a nearly clean slate when their own vision of the DC Comics universe begins now that HBO Max has canceled one more series featuring the characters. Pennyworth, a prequel series about Alfred Pennyworth before he became Batman's butler, was canceled after its third season. Rebranding it as Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler didn't exactly ignite interest in the show.
Tom Cruise’s 2023 Oscars Snub For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Leaves Twitter Furious: “The Oscars Are Stupid”
The 2023 Oscars nominations came and went without paying the slightest attention to Tom Cruise and his performance in Top Gun: Maverick. The 2022 action movie has been nominated in Best Picture categories for both the Academy Awards and the Golden Globe Awards, but Cruise has yet to be nominated for Best Actor. What gives? Many have expressed that Cruise and Top Gun can’t be separated, calling the movie a star vehicle for the actor. Following the Oscar nominations, journalist Max Weiss tweeted, “I will say this. If you’re going to nominate Top Gun: Maverick For Best Picture, you’ve gotta nominate...
@midnight Reboot to Replace The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS
As James Corden prepares to exit The Late Late Show later this year, CBS has found his replacement, and it’s not just a new host: It’s a reboot of @midnight, the game show originally hosted by Chris Hardwick that aired on Comedy Central. According to Deadline, Stephen Colbert...
Jason Momoa says he filmed Aquaman 2 with multiple Batman actors
It's unclear which version of Batman Aquaman 2 could feature
Rick And Morty Characters That Will Need To Be Recast Following Justin Roiland's Firing
Justin Roiland is leaving a lot of characters on Rick and Morty for someone new to voice.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ becomes the first movie since ‘Avatar’ to reach a huge box office milestone
Having proven himself as the undisputed king of blockbuster cinema, nobody can hold a candle to James Cameron when it comes to delivering crowd-pleasing entertainment on a jaw-dropping and epic scale, so the Avatar: The Way of Water director has now found himself in direct competition with the one person he can’t defeat: James Cameron.
John Wayne Gave His Verdict on ‘Superman’ Actor Christopher Reeve at the Oscars
'True Grit' actor John Wayne once gave his opinion of legendary 'Superman' actor Christopher Reeve when they crossed paths at the 1979 Academy Awards.
Freddy Krueger Actor Robert Englund Documentary to Get Theatrical Release via Cinedigm (EXCLUSIVE)
Don’t fall asleep! Horror enthusiasts won’t want to miss the premiere of “Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story,” an upcoming documentary chronicling the storied legacy of veteran horror film star Robert Englund, best known for his role as Freddy Krueger in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise. Cinedigm acquired North American rights to the film and will give it an exclusive theatrical run before the documentary hits the Bloody Disgusting streamer Screambox in late spring, tied to Englund’s 75th birthday on June 6. The project was shot over two years by co-directors Christopher Griffiths and Gary Smart, who also...
Jason Momoa on DC Meeting With James Gunn: ‘I’ll Always Be Aquaman’ and Might Play ‘Other Characters, Too’
“I’ll always be Aquaman,” Jason Momoa proclaimed at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance. Momoa is at the Park City festival as the narrator of the new documentary “Deep Rising,” which investigates organizations that are extracting metals from the deep seafloor. Momoa recently met new DC Studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran to talk about his future in the DC Universe, in which he’s played Aquaman in several movies. “It’s very, very wonderful,” Momoa said of the meeting. “I’m in the house of Warner Bros. and they are liking a lot of stuff I’m doing. We got...
