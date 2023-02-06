ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

After a coach played in a JV game, the school’s AD was reassigned. Now, an online petition hopes to bring him back.

By Larry Rubama, The Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago
The Churchland High School athletic director, Mike Whittington, has been reassigned after an assistant coach played in a junior-varsity girls basketball game. Stephen M. Katz / The/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

The fallout has continued after a 22-year-old assistant coach played in a Churchland High junior-varsity girls basketball game.

The school’s athletic director, Mike Whittington, has been reassigned, although nearly 1,000 supporters have signed an online petition to bring him back.

Whittington “is no longer at Churchland. He is a teacher at Waterview Elementary,” Lauren Nolasco, Chief Communications Officer for Portsmouth Public Schools, said in a telephone interview Monday. “His last day as athletic director was Friday, Feb. 3.”

Assistant coach Arlisha Boykins suited up and played in a game Jan. 21 against Nansemond River in Suffolk . Rumors of the coach’s participation — and a video — circulated on social media last week, but school officials had been mum until Jan. 30.

Last week, Boykins and head JV coach Jahmal Street were fired. And during a meeting with parents and players for the junior-varsity and varsity teams, “players expressed they did not want to continue this season,” Nolasco said last week.

Nolasco also again confirmed there have been “no changes” to the girls varsity coaching basketball staff despite contrary reports otherwise.

On Monday, a petition in support of Whittington was gaining steam on change.org . More than 850 supporters had signed the “Bring Back Churchland AD” petition.

The petition was started by Antonio Diggs . In his petition, Diggs writes that Whittington was out sick the day of the game, adding, “He was not in a supervisory role during this time, nor was he aware of the coach’s actions.”

In the petition, Diggs writes that Whittington helped turn the Churchland athletic program around with new equipment, stadium upgrades and social media exposure.

Attempts to reach Diggs on Monday were unsuccessful.

“A viral video seen by people of the nation shouldn’t have an impact on a decision that we make in our hometown,” Diggs said in his petition. “We stand by Coach Whitt and request that he is reinstated as Churchland’s AD.”

Nolasco said Monday that the school system was aware of the petition, adding, “But since it’s in regards to a personnel matter, we will not be able to comment further.”

Larry Rubama, 757-575-6449, larry.rubama@pilotonline.com Follow @LHRubama on Twitter.

