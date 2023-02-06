Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jersey Mike's Subs Opening in Wyoming County, PA With More Coming to Lackawanna CountyBethany LathamWyoming County, PA
Walgreens in Dallas, PA is One of Many Locations Closing SoonBethany LathamDallas, PA
"Dracula" Opens The Little Theatre's 101st Season in Wilkes-BarreBethany LathamWilkes-barre, PA
Hobby Lobby is Hiring for New Wilkes-Barre Township StoreBethany LathamWilkes-barre, PA
Another major retail store closes in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersWilkes-barre, PA
Related
abc27.com
Pennsylvania man owed over $1 million, sentenced for tax evasion
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania man was charged and sentenced to 24 months in prison after allegedly evading the payment of income taxes, owing over $1 million. On Wednesday the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 44-year-old Nicholas Stanley of Dalton was allegedly taking steps to evade the payment of income taxes, owing $1,062,312.
therecord-online.com
First U.S. nuclear-powered data center, bitcoin mine coming to Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, PA – The country’s first nuclear-powered data center and bitcoin mining operation – located in northeastern Pennsylvania – will soon welcome its first tenant. Cumulus Data said the first of several 48 megawatt “powered shell data center” at its 1,200-acre campus in Columbia County that...
Community reopens church closed by diocese
PORT CARBON, Pa. — A grand reopening was held in Schuylkill County for a neighborhood church closed by the diocese. “Just looking around at the windows, the stations, just things that remind me of what was here before. It brought back a lot of good memories,” Steve Pavlic said.
Harvey named Luzerne County election director
Eryn Harvey has been hired as Luzerne County’s new election director, the administration said Wednesday. A 28-year-old Wilkes
wvia.org
State police seeking information in decade-old missing person case
Maria Miller was last seen at work at Dandy Mini Mart in Wysox Township on Feb. 5, 2011. State police say she then left work for two planned days off, telling co-workers she was going to West Virginia to see her husband’s mother in the hospital. She never returned...
pahomepage.com
What’s Going On? with Rachel Malak
PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peak at what’s to come this weekend. On Friday, Wilkes-Barre’s F.M. Kirby Center will be showing a classic, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Casablanca is showing at 1:00 PM. and 7:30 PM. Buy your tickets at the Kirby Center’s website or at the door.
abc27.com
Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store
HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
NewsChannel 36
PA State Police holds press conference on missing Bradford Co. woman
TOWANDA, PA (WENY) -- The Pennsylvania State Police held a press conference to update the search for Maria Miller, a Bradford County woman from the Philippines who went missing just over 12 years ago. State Trooper Miranda Musick led the press conference, where she asked the public for any information that could lead to finding out what happened to Miller.
Religious statue in Dunmore vandalized overnight
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A religious statue on display near Interstate 81 Southbound was found to be vandalized. On the morning of February 6, it was discovered that someone had vandalized the display with what appears to be spray paint. The statue is located on the property of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Congregation […]
Dalton man sentenced to prison for tax evasion
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —The Department of Justice announced Wednesday, a Dalton man has been sentenced to prison for tax evasion. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, February 8, Nicholas Stanley, 44, of Dalton, was sentenced to two years in prison for failing to pay his taxes. U.S. […]
abc27.com
Sen. Bob Casey’s Pennsylvania home damaged after electrical fire
LAKE ARIEL, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a home in Lake Ariel owned by Senator Bob Casey caught fire Sunday afternoon. State Police says the fire started near an electrical breaker panel and spread throughout the home, the fire was discovered by a PPL subcontractor who was in the area for power-related issues.
Wyoming Valley levee system recommended for federal insurance program
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some welcome news for thousands of people who live near a portion of the levee system in the Wyoming Valley. They may not see their flood insurance rates increase as they feared might happen. The levee system is one step closer to receiving federal accreditation. The levee in Wilkes-Barre and Hanover […]
Car drives up a median in Scranton crash
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A car reportedly drove up a median while making a turn onto a Scranton expressway. At the intersection of Jefferson and Biden Street at about 6:30 p.m., the Scranton City Police Department and the Scranton City Fire Department responded to an incident involving a single vehicle driving up a median […]
Missing endangered woman out of Luzerne County
FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — White Haven Police are looking for a missing woman they believe is endangered. Police say they are looking for 77-year-old, Delores Morin who was last seen on Wednesday, February 8, at 11:00 a.m., in the area of Hess Lane, in Foster Township, Luzerne County. Accoridng to law enforcement Morin […]
Husband and wife bring taste of New England to NEPA
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — If you like seafood, a Luzerne County husband and wife are bringing a taste of New England to northeastern PA. JP and Michelle Moshley, lifelong residents of Dallas, announced they will be revealing their newest food truck, Wicked Pissah Lobster Company, at the grand opening of Tractor Supply on Route 309 […]
Lansing Daily
Idaho Murder Weapon Will Be Found in One of Two Ways: Ex-FBI Agent
There are two likely scenarios that will lead to the discovery of the murder weapon used in the University of Idaho murders case, according to former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer. Last month, 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger was arrested at his parents’ house in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary in the stabbings of … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
tourcounsel.com
Cressona Mall | Shopping mall in Pottsville, Pennsylvania
Cressona Mall is a shopping mall in Pottsville, Pennsylvania off Route 61 and Route 183. Cressona Mall opened on October 2, 1973, with Hills as its anchor. Laneco had plans to open a store at the mall in early 1982, using the former Grant's space. Due to the store being sold, Acme was rebranded Insalacos in January 1995.
Crews battle house fire in Duryea
DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A State Police Fire Marshal has determined the cause of a late afternoon fire in Duryea. Three people were inside the home on Marcy Street but got out safely. According to the fire chief, the fire started in the basement and quickly spread to the first and second floors. No […]
Explaining the UGI Weather Normalization Adjustment
SCRANTON, Pa. — Those of you who pay UGI for natural gas to heat your homes may have noticed a new line item on your most recent bills. It has nothing to do with how much natural gas you're using; it has to do with the weather outside your home.
Parents speak up on possible Berwick area school closure
SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The fate of a Luzerne County elementary school remains uncertain. On Monday, dozens spoke out for the last time before a final decision is made by the school board. The possible closure of Nescopeck Elementary School has been discussed for a while now, but parents are still rallying together […]
Comments / 0