Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Caught Partying In Arizona For Super Bowl Weekend During Pop Star's Alleged Meltdown

Kevin Federline doesn't seem to be concerned about his ex-wife Britney Spears after her inner circle had allegedly planned an intervention, calling the singer's "erratic" behavior a "ticking time bomb."K-Fed jetted off to Arizona to party ahead of Super Bowl LVII weekend. In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, the former professional dancer-turned-Mr. Spears looked unbothered by his ex's antics while attending Pepsi Zero's Sugar party at the W Scottsdale on Thursday night with a slew of Hollywood's biggest stars.K-Fed — who has custody of Britney's estranged sons: Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16 — appeared calm and relaxed while rubbing shoulders with...
OK! Magazine

Eric Johnson 'Knew' About Jessica Simpson's Secret Romp With 'Massive Movie Star,' Spills Source

There are no more skeletons in Jessica Simpson's closet for her husband to find. The musician's bombshell revelation about her scandalous romp with a famous movie star was a shock to everyone except Eric Johnson, who knows all about his wife's past romances. "Jessica has been opening up about really everything. ​She still had some secrets and she wanted to get them off her chest," a source recently spilled to a news outlet, pointing out that Simpson's hubby "knew previously" about her dating history.Earlier this month, the 42-year-old spilled that she had a romance with an unnamed "massive movie star,"...
RadarOnline

John Stamos 'Devastated' His 'Full House' Family Is Unraveling Due To Scandal & Tragedy

Notorious nice guy John Stamos is heartbroken his Full House TV family has been destroyed by scandal and tragedy, RadarOnline.com has learned. "John is a get-along kind of guy," confided a pal, who said the 59-year-old screen stud — known for playing the "have mercy" heartthrob Uncle Jesse — "really believed" in the sweet values of the schmaltzy sitcom and its sequel, Fuller House.He adored how the actors projected a "loving atmosphere," the friend explained.But in 2020, that all changed when Stamos' co-star Lori Loughlin, 58, who played his loving wife Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis, was thrown in prison for two...

