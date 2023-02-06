Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ hitting Disney Plus is reigniting fury over the franchise’s greatest failure
After a record-breaking long gap between its theatrical release and its streaming premiere, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has now finally made its Disney Plus debut. While you’d think that would be nothing but a cause for celebration for Marvel fans everywhere, unfortunately the acclaimed awards magnet being easier to watch than ever before has only increased criticism of the film, from its frustratingly murky lightning to lingering resentment over one of the franchise’s biggest failures.
Gizmodo
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wes Ball’s new Planet of the Apes movie, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, has been filming and adding cast members for a few months—and now, we might finally know what all those people will be doing. The Hollywood Reporter just announced that Dichen Lachman, who plays...
wegotthiscovered.com
An Oscar-winning sci-fi classic that’s resisted dozens of remake attempts starts a streaming revolution
Very few movies are safe from the threat of ever being remade, but there are a select few that have simply resisted any and all attempts to make it happen, with 1976 sci-fi classic Logan’s Run one of the most notable. The adaptation of the 1967 novel of the...
Nicolas Cage Horror ‘Longlegs’ Casts ‘It Follows’ Star Maika Monroe, Black Bear International to Launch Sales at EFM (EXCLUSIVE)
“It Follows” star Maika Monroe has joined Nicolas Cage in the horror-thriller “Longlegs.” Directed and written by Osgood “Oz” Perkin (“I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives In The House”), the film is produced by Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan’s C2 Motion Picture Group (“Babylon”). Principal photography is now underway in Vancouver, Canada. In “Longlegs,” FBI Agent Lee Harker (Monroe) is a gifted new recruit assigned to the unsolved case of an elusive serial killer (Cage). As the case takes complex turns, unearthing evidence of the occult, Harker discovers a personal connection to the merciless killer and must race against time to...
Warner Bros Takes Stephen King Bestseller ‘Billy Summers’, Bad Robot & Appian Way To Produce
EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros. has acquired the Stephen King bestseller Billy Summers. While in development, the feature project will be produced by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way. If this comes out great, it could be a project for Abrams to direct with DiCaprio playing the title character. Ed Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz are writing the screenplay. This was originally packaged as a ten-episode limited series, shopped around to cable networks and streamers, as we first told you last February, but the decision was made that Billy Summers would work better as a feature. Billy Summers is a...
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Ken Curtis Told ‘Gunsmoke’ Producer to Never Call Him Again After 2 Massive ‘Return to Dodge’ Disagreements
Festus Haggen actor Ken Curtis almost returned for 'Gunsmoke: Return to Dodge,' but it never happened because of a serious argument with the producer.
thedigitalfix.com
New Planet of the Apes movie will continue Caesar’s legacy
Of the new movies coming up in the next few years, one of the most exciting is Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. A continuation of the rebooted action movies, this installment covers time after Caeser, the main character from the previous trilogy, however, some new details suggest he’s still around in spirit.
New "Exorcist" Movie In The Works
Heads will begin to roll - or at least, spin again - in a new version of the classic horror film, The Exorcist, which originally featured Linda Blair as a young woman violently possessed by evil spirits.
Collider
'A Discovery of Witches' Is an Underrated Vampire Romance Series
In the expansive world of the vampire romance, one series remains criminally underrated in the pop culture sphere: A Discovery of Witches. The appeal of a romantic entanglement with immortal bloodsuckers has existed for decades onscreen and on the page, whether it was the tangibly queer subtext-almost-text of Sheridan Le Fanu's Carmilla (re-envisioned in 2014 as a web-series with an openly lesbian love story), Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire novel in 1976 (re-envisioned in 2022 with a male/male couple), Frank Langella's explicitly romantic Dracula film (1979), or both of Buffy Summers' (Sarah Michelle Geller) nocturnal boyfriends. Supernatural romance fans are spoiled for choice, especially after the early-2000s popularity boom responsible for Twilight, True Blood, and The Vampire Diaries brought the sub-genre into mainstream awareness -- unabashedly so. Swooning over the vampire bad boy was no longer an indulgence kept within specific communities.
‘Polite Society’ Producers Launch BBC and BFI-Backed ‘Lollipop,’ New Sales Outfit Architect to Launch Sales at EFM (EXCLUSIVE)
The producers of Focus Features’ “Polite Society” have launched their next project with “Lollipop,” the fiction debut feature of Daisy-May Hudson, which stars Posy Sterling, TerriAnn Oudjar and newcomer Idil Ahmed. The film, which has wrapped after a five-week shoot in London, is the first major title for new sales agent and financier Architect, set up by former Embankment Films executives Calum Gray and Max Pirkis. The company will launch the title at this month’s European Film Market, which runs alongside the Berlin Film Festival. A BAFTA Breakthrough, Grierson and BIFA-nominated documentary director, Daisy-May Hudson’s previous film was the acclaimed documentary...
Collider
'Bad Boys 4': Cast, Filming, and Everything We Know So Far
When Is Bad Boys 4’s Release Date and Where Can You Watch It?. The time has come for the return of the Bad Boys movie series, and it is almost looking like a reunion of the original 1995 release of Bad Boys. Funnily enough, it will have one of the shorter breaks in between the films with eight years between the first and second movie, thirteen years between the second and the third, and now it is expected to have less than five on the outside for the fourth installment. Whatever the reason the next movie is flaming in with much of the fan's favorite cast and crew returning.
Wow, Disney Just Announced That Frozen 3, Toy Story 5 And More Are On The Way
Walt Disney Studios just shared plans to return to three of their animated worlds for upcoming movie sequels.
Collider
Ghostface Haunts the Streets of New York in 'Scream VI' Dolby Poster
Ghostface is ready to paint the Big Apple red in a newly released Dolby Cinema poster ahead of Scream VI’s arrival on March 10. While he may have his back turned, residents of the five boroughs better watch theirs as the crazed killer is on the loose, and in a city with over eight million people, it’s anyone’s guess as to who’s behind the mask this time. The background of the poster runs blood red with the outline of Ghostface grasping onto a well-sharpened knife with skyscrapers outlined in front of him. Below is the film’s logo as well as its release date, reminding fans that there are only a few weeks left until terror strikes again.
BBC
Disney says Toy Story and Frozen sequels on the way as streaming numbers fall
Disney chief executive Bob Iger has announced sequels for Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia as he detailed plans to turn around its streaming business. Mr Iger said that Disney's animation studio has sequels "in the works". Meanwhile, the firm revealed its first fall in subscriber numbers since its Disney+ streaming...
Luther: The Fallen Sun Trailer Released by Netflix
Idris Elba's journey as Detective Chief Inspector John Luther continues in the trailer for Luther: The Fallen Sun. The original film picks up on events from the BBC series, which concluded with Elba's Luther behind bars. However, when a new killer (Andy Serkis) is on the loose, it'll take Luther sticking to his copper beliefs ...
CNET
The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Movies on HBO Max
Forget the HBO Max headlines. The cancellations. The popularization of the term "un-renewal." As the home of HBO, Warner Bros. and DC Comics, HBO Max is chock full of movies. Sci-fi movies have a healthy presence under this streaming roof. Something has to. This is HBO Max's (best) sci-fi movie...
Inside the Magic
Following ‘Dominion’s Success, ‘Jurassic World’ Director Will Helm New “Lost World” Film
While Jurassic World Dominion (2022) was touted as the last film in the Jurassic Park franchise prior to its theatrical release last year, during which it grossed over $1 billion at the global box office, director Colin Trevorrow isn’t quite done with telling stories about “lost worlds” just yet.
Collider
'Fast X' Tickets on Sale Early Ahead of Trailer Debut
Tickets for Fast X, the tenth installment in The Fast and The Furious saga, are now available for purchase ahead of tomorrow's first trailer debut. Even though the film won't hit the big screen until May 19, fans can already acquire their preferred seats through their favorite online provider for every major format, including IMAX. Vin Diesel is back as Dominic Toretto, who must protect his family from Cipher (Charlize Theron) and her ruthless partner-in-crime, Dante (Jason Momoa). Momoa is making his debut in the franchise, alongside Brie Larson, who will play the role of Tess in the movie.
Collider
'River Monsters' Is the Best Fishing Show and It’s Not Even Close
Rare is it that a show centered entirely around the premise of fishing for rare fish and educating the audience in the process spills its appeal over into a sizable chunk of the mainstream television audience. Yet, back in 2009, the first ever episode of the near perfect catch 'em show released on Animal Planet, titled River Monsters. Hosted by biologist and extreme angler Jeremy Wade, the show probably never anticipated the widespread appeal it would have. Nor could it possibly predict that six years after it finished its final season, there would be a revival of interest due to a sub-genre of memes featuring Wade using some choice words to describe fish. The show ran for nine seasons and even re-released episodes with pop-up commentary from Wade on the stories behind the episodes deemed River Monsters: Unhooked. So why all the hype? What's so good about watching a guy fish, when the uninitiated viewer already imagines an inherent boredom present in the sport?
