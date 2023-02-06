Read full article on original website
Oxford Eagle
Waddell, Frierson combine for 35 of Oxford’s 44 points in season-ending loss to Grenada
Oxford did all they could. The Lady Chargers (13-17, 1-5 Region 1-6A) fought and clawed their way through three quarters of action, but were unable to withstand a late surge from Grenada as they fell 51-44 in the Region 1-6A consolation game. They struggled to find a consistent offensive rhythm...
Andalusia Star News
Turner signs with University of South Alabama football
Straughn High School senior Micah Turner will take his football skills to the next level after he signed a walk-on offer to play with the University of South Alabama on Wednesday, Feb. 1. USA is an NCAA Division I school in the Sun Belt Conference that plays its home games...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama offers 6-foot-4 in-state freshman LB Anthony Jones
Anthony Jones reported an offer from Alabama Wednesday via Twitter. Jones attends St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. He is currently a freshman and a member of the 2026 recruiting class. The Mobile product now holds 13 offers, including offers from Auburn, Colorado and Georgia. Alabama is one...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss Baseball announces 2023 national television schedule
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference released the 2023 SEC Baseball Television Schedule Tuesday, and the 2022 National Champions are featured nine times throughout the season. Ole Miss will appear on SEC Network six times, ESPNU twice, and ESPN2 once during their 2023 campaign. Their national television debut will...
Oxford Eagle
Brakefield, Burns lead men’s basketball to 78-74 victory at Georgia
ATHENS, Ga. — With 15 lead changes and 13 ties, another close game for the Rebels came up as a win as the Ole Miss men’s basketball team defeated Georgia 78-74 on Tuesday night at Stegeman Coliseum. “We talked about winning February, and this is maybe the seventh...
Mississippi's 'Crown Prince' is Returning: College Baseball Season is on the Horizon
What is it that makes baseball such an attraction in the state of Mississippi, and what do we expect from this season in the Magnolia State?
Oxford Eagle
Oxford hoops teams fall in first round of region tournament
Oxford basketball suffered a pair of defeats in the opening round of the Region 1-6A tournament on Monday as the boys fell to Tupelo before the girls lost a close game to Starkville. The Lady Chargers used a dominant third quarter to erase an eight-point halftime deficit, but were outscored...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Mississippi
If you live in Mississippi and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are well-known for their delicious burgers.
Lucedale bringing back state inmates to fill worker shortage
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The City of Lucedale is turning to state inmates cleared for work release to fill gaps created by vacant positions. Mayor Doug Lee first approached the George County Board of Supervisors in September to ask about receiving inmates. Supervisors offered the city a block of 24 beds in the regional jail […]
Oxford Eagle
A man and his crosses
Retired telephone employee Charles (Charlie) Slaughter spends his time crafting wooden crosses for his loved ones and has no hopes and dreams of selling them. His love for woodwork spans back to ten years ago, when he first realized that making wooden crosses was something he wanted everyone he loved to appreciate with him.
OnlyInYourState
For More Than Half A Century, Dining At The Hollywood Cafe In Mississippi Is Always A Timeless Experience
These days, for a restaurant to make it past a year or two, is special in its own right, but when a restaurant can claim a few decades, that pretty much guarantees you’re in for a special treat. This historic restaurant in Mississippi has been a timeless treasure for more than half a century, and you’re in for a memorable meal when you stop by.
WALA-TV FOX10
Amtrak to conduct test runs for Gulf Coast rail service
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Amtrak continues taking steps to bring passenger rail service back to the Gulf Coast. Four passenger platforms for the Mississippi stops are now completed. And this week Amtrak will begin making test runs from New Orleans to Mobile. During the trips, the Amtrak crews will be...
South Reporter
City to launch Operation Clean Sweep
Holly Springs Mayor Sharon Gipson held a mid-afternoon press conference Friday to announce a campaign to make the city safe again. In the following two weeks, there have been three drive-by shootings on South Chesterman Street, with the third drive-by sending one of the shooters to the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tenn., and another under arrest in the incident.
Oxford Eagle
OSD PreK enrollment highest in district history
Applications for Pre-K were at an all-time high in Oxford School District’s history as the enrollment window for 4-year-olds came to a close last week. District officials believe the growth is a direct reflection of the success of quality teachers and administration leading the program. In June 2022, the district’s PreK program reported the largest gains in kindergarten readiness among all sites in the LOU Early Learning Collaborative. The Oxford School District has hopes of adding a program for 3-year-olds and younger in the coming years.
Oxford Eagle
Different art sales are examples of service avenues
The past weekend’s three arts sales approached how the arts impact the community. The Powerhouse hosted a portion of an estate sale. Colby Kullman had been an active participant and supporter in the LOU community. During his lifetime he invested his talent, time and support into launching programs that...
WLOX
Keesler Federal Credit Union packs duffle bags with supplies for foster kids
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Keesler Federal Credit Union in Gulfport is going the extra mile for local foster children. The Biloxi-based business is donating rolling duffle bags packed with supplies. “Sometimes when they move, they don’t have a bag. They have to put their items in a trash bag,” Community...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD looking for suspect who robbed Longhorn Steakhouse
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are looking a suspect involved in a robbery at Longhorn Steakhouse Saturday night. Police said they responded to Longhorn Steakhouse at 6201 Airport Boulevard in reference to a robbery at approximately 10:49 p.m. on Saturday night. Authorities said they discovered a male subject...
tourcounsel.com
Edgewater Mall | Shopping mall in Biloxi, Mississippi
Edgewater Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in Biloxi, Mississippi, United States. Opened in 1963, its anchor stores are Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, and Premiere Cinemas. The mall was built in 1963 as Edgewater Plaza. Among its first tenants were Godchaux's, Gayfers, and J. J. Newberry. In the early 1970s,...
WPMI
Four people shot, two killed in violent 24 hours for Mobile County
Wednesday, Mobile's attention was once again turned towards to the violence in our community. Two arrests have been made for Tuesday night's deadly shooting in Prichard. Both suspects have been charged with murder. Within 24 hours of that shooting, there were three other shootings in Mobile County. All this violence has people one edge. Our police officers are asking everyone to please put the guns down.
WLOX
Man shot in leg, foot after altercation at Moss Point gas station, police say
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man was shot in the leg and foot following a physical altercation at a Moss Point gas station Monday morning, Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley says. Chief Ashley says the shooting happened around 9 a.m. Monday at Moss Point Express on the corner...
