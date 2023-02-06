Applications for Pre-K were at an all-time high in Oxford School District’s history as the enrollment window for 4-year-olds came to a close last week. District officials believe the growth is a direct reflection of the success of quality teachers and administration leading the program. In June 2022, the district’s PreK program reported the largest gains in kindergarten readiness among all sites in the LOU Early Learning Collaborative. The Oxford School District has hopes of adding a program for 3-year-olds and younger in the coming years.

2 DAYS AGO