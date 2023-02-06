ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Andalusia Star News

Turner signs with University of South Alabama football

Straughn High School senior Micah Turner will take his football skills to the next level after he signed a walk-on offer to play with the University of South Alabama on Wednesday, Feb. 1. USA is an NCAA Division I school in the Sun Belt Conference that plays its home games...
MOBILE, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama offers 6-foot-4 in-state freshman LB Anthony Jones

Anthony Jones reported an offer from Alabama Wednesday via Twitter. Jones attends St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. He is currently a freshman and a member of the 2026 recruiting class. The Mobile product now holds 13 offers, including offers from Auburn, Colorado and Georgia. Alabama is one...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Oxford Eagle

Ole Miss Baseball announces 2023 national television schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference released the 2023 SEC Baseball Television Schedule Tuesday, and the 2022 National Champions are featured nine times throughout the season. Ole Miss will appear on SEC Network six times, ESPNU twice, and ESPN2 once during their 2023 campaign. Their national television debut will...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford hoops teams fall in first round of region tournament

Oxford basketball suffered a pair of defeats in the opening round of the Region 1-6A tournament on Monday as the boys fell to Tupelo before the girls lost a close game to Starkville. The Lady Chargers used a dominant third quarter to erase an eight-point halftime deficit, but were outscored...
OXFORD, MS
WKRG News 5

Lucedale bringing back state inmates to fill worker shortage

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The City of Lucedale is turning to state inmates cleared for work release to fill gaps created by vacant positions. Mayor Doug Lee first approached the George County Board of Supervisors in September to ask about receiving inmates. Supervisors offered the city a block of 24 beds in the regional jail […]
LUCEDALE, MS
Oxford Eagle

A man and his crosses

Retired telephone employee Charles (Charlie) Slaughter spends his time crafting wooden crosses for his loved ones and has no hopes and dreams of selling them. His love for woodwork spans back to ten years ago, when he first realized that making wooden crosses was something he wanted everyone he loved to appreciate with him.
OXFORD, MS
OnlyInYourState

For More Than Half A Century, Dining At The Hollywood Cafe In Mississippi Is Always A Timeless Experience

These days, for a restaurant to make it past a year or two, is special in its own right, but when a restaurant can claim a few decades, that pretty much guarantees you’re in for a special treat. This historic restaurant in Mississippi has been a timeless treasure for more than half a century, and you’re in for a memorable meal when you stop by.
ROBINSONVILLE, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Amtrak to conduct test runs for Gulf Coast rail service

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Amtrak continues taking steps to bring passenger rail service back to the Gulf Coast. Four passenger platforms for the Mississippi stops are now completed. And this week Amtrak will begin making test runs from New Orleans to Mobile. During the trips, the Amtrak crews will be...
MOBILE, AL
South Reporter

City to launch Operation Clean Sweep

Holly Springs Mayor Sharon Gipson held a mid-afternoon press conference Friday to announce a campaign to make the city safe again. In the following two weeks, there have been three drive-by shootings on South Chesterman Street, with the third drive-by sending one of the shooters to the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tenn., and another under arrest in the incident.
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
Oxford Eagle

OSD PreK enrollment highest in district history

Applications for Pre-K were at an all-time high in Oxford School District’s history as the enrollment window for 4-year-olds came to a close last week. District officials believe the growth is a direct reflection of the success of quality teachers and administration leading the program. In June 2022, the district’s PreK program reported the largest gains in kindergarten readiness among all sites in the LOU Early Learning Collaborative. The Oxford School District has hopes of adding a program for 3-year-olds and younger in the coming years.
Oxford Eagle

Different art sales are examples of service avenues

The past weekend’s three arts sales approached how the arts impact the community. The Powerhouse hosted a portion of an estate sale. Colby Kullman had been an active participant and supporter in the LOU community. During his lifetime he invested his talent, time and support into launching programs that...
OXFORD, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD looking for suspect who robbed Longhorn Steakhouse

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are looking a suspect involved in a robbery at Longhorn Steakhouse Saturday night. Police said they responded to Longhorn Steakhouse at 6201 Airport Boulevard in reference to a robbery at approximately 10:49 p.m. on Saturday night. Authorities said they discovered a male subject...
MOBILE, AL
tourcounsel.com

Edgewater Mall | Shopping mall in Biloxi, Mississippi

Edgewater Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in Biloxi, Mississippi, United States. Opened in 1963, its anchor stores are Belk, Dillard's, JCPenney, and Premiere Cinemas. The mall was built in 1963 as Edgewater Plaza. Among its first tenants were Godchaux's, Gayfers, and J. J. Newberry. In the early 1970s,...
BILOXI, MS
WPMI

Four people shot, two killed in violent 24 hours for Mobile County

Wednesday, Mobile's attention was once again turned towards to the violence in our community. Two arrests have been made for Tuesday night's deadly shooting in Prichard. Both suspects have been charged with murder. Within 24 hours of that shooting, there were three other shootings in Mobile County. All this violence has people one edge. Our police officers are asking everyone to please put the guns down.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

