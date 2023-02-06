BROWNS MILLS, NJ – A Browns Mills man who robbed a bank in Pemberton at gunpoint has been found guilty by a jury of his peers. Cortney Bell, 38, was convicted and will be sentenced on April 21st for robbing a bank in Pemberton in 2019. On July 23, 2019, officers from the Pemberton Borough Police Department and troopers from the New Jersey State Police were called to the TD Bank on Elizabeth Street for a report of a robbery. “Upon arrival, employees and customers indicated a man came into the bank wearing a hooded sweatshirt, bandana, sunglasses, and dirty The post Jury finds South Jersey armed bank robber with dirty socks on hands guilty after leaving beer bottle at scene appeared first on Shore News Network.

