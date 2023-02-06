ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elwood, NJ

SoJO 104.9

Man Shot During Attempted Gas Station Robbery in Lindenwold, NJ

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a shooting during an attempted gas station robbery in Lindenwold Monday night. The incident happened around 10:00 at the Gastrol station at 500 East Gibbsboro Road. At the scene, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says Lindenwold Police located a 50-year-old Marlton...
LINDENWOLD, NJ
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Car Break-Ins In South Jersey

A 25-year-old man from Camden has been arrested in connection with car break-ins in Burlington County, authorities said. In December, Evesham patrol officers responded to multiple residences on Raymond Avenue and Raymond Court to investigate overnight vehicle burglaries and thefts, police said. Evidence collected at the scene, by the Patrol...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Jury finds South Jersey armed bank robber with dirty socks on hands guilty after leaving beer bottle at scene

BROWNS MILLS, NJ – A Browns Mills man who robbed a bank in Pemberton at gunpoint has been found guilty by a jury of his peers. Cortney Bell, 38, was convicted and will be sentenced on April 21st for robbing a bank in Pemberton in 2019. On July 23, 2019, officers from the Pemberton Borough Police Department and troopers from the New Jersey State Police were called to the TD Bank on Elizabeth Street for a report of a robbery. “Upon arrival, employees and customers indicated a man came into the bank wearing a hooded sweatshirt, bandana, sunglasses, and dirty The post Jury finds South Jersey armed bank robber with dirty socks on hands guilty after leaving beer bottle at scene appeared first on Shore News Network.
PEMBERTON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Burlington Twp., NJ, Man Found Guilty For Fatal Shooting at Medical Office

A Burlington Township man has been found guilty of fatally shooting an employee and wounding a patient at a Mount Laurel medical office in 2020. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says that after deliberating for three days, a jury returned a guilty verdict against 54-year-old Bruce Gomola, Jr., on charges of first-degree aggravated manslaughter and second-degree aggravated assault.
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Two Males Wanted By Philly Police For Olney Shooting

Cameras are everywhere. Two males that police said committed a shooting in front of 5821 N. Lawrence Street. This happened in broad daylight, at 12:31 PM. They were caught on camera, police said. Two males got into an argument with a 17 year old male and 18 year old female....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Gloucester City Police Attempt to Identify Alleged Package Thief

The Gloucester Cith Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying an individual who is wanted for questioning regarding a recent, alleged package theft. On February 3, 2023, the female in the picture is alleged to have stolen a package from a residence on Joy Street. If you...
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Newark Man Charged In Tuesday’s Broad Daylight Shooting

Wilmington Police have arrested a Newark man in connection with a shooting incident that took place yesterday. On February 7 at approximately 1:25 p.m., police were dispatched to the 800 block of West 10th Street in reference to a shooting incident that had taken place. Police located a 27-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
NEWARK, DE
NJ.com

2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week

Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
MILFORD, NJ
Daily Voice

Gas Station Shooting Victim Critical After South Jersey Robbery: Prosecutor

A 50-year-old shooting victim was listed in critical condition following an armed robbery at a gas station in South Jersey, authorities said. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Lindenwold Police Department are investigating the shooting Monday evening, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael McCarthy, Jr.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
NJ.com

Man shot during robbery at N.J. gas station, cops say

A 50-year-old man was critically injured during an attempted robbery at a gas station in Lindenwold on Monday night, authorities said. The shooting took place at about 10 p.m. at the Gastrol station on East Gibbsboro Road, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. The victim, a Marlton resident,...
LINDENWOLD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Why the Mail a Doylestown Man Found on the Road Was Probably Part of a Check-Stealing Scheme

DOYLESTOWN, PA—A local man believes he discovered first-hand evidence that mail thieves are targeting Doylestown and the surrounding communities. Doylestown resident Chip Krauss was taking his daily walk in early February when he came across a trail of opened mail by the roadside. Krauss makes a habit of picking up trash while he’s walking to keep the community clean and the roadsides clear of garbage. While Krauss was walking down on an on-ramp to Route 611/Easton Road, he noticed a couple of envelopes that looked like they were from greeting cards. A few steps later, he found a birthday card and a...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Shore News Network

Woodbury police searching for 13-year-old, possible runaway

WOODBURY, NJ – Police in Woodbury are concerned about the welfare of a 13-year-old girl who has gone missing and is feared to be a runaway. She has not been seen by her family since Monday evening at around 5:45 pm. Now, the Woodbury City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Aminah Amin, who was last seen leaving her residence on S Evergreen Avenue on Monday. Aminah is described as a light skin black female with a thin build, approximately 4’10 and 120lbs. She was last see wearing a light blue sweatshirt, black pants with The post Woodbury police searching for 13-year-old, possible runaway appeared first on Shore News Network.
WOODBURY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

