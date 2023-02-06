Read full article on original website
KGLO News
Mason City woman jailed on eluding, OWI charges from incident in January
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail after fleeing from authorities during a domestic incident earlier this year. A criminal complaint states that police were called to a domestic assault in the 700 block of 3rd Northwest on January 1st. On arrival, officers say 48-year-old Dawn Martin drove out of the driveway and left the scene after being given verbal commands to stop.
kchanews.com
Trial Delayed for Charles City Couple Charged with Child Endangerment
A trial delay has been granted for a Charles City man and woman charged with child endangerment. 20-year-old Madison Geerts and 23-year-old Ezekiel Larson were arrested last September by Charles City Police after investigators say their then-four-month-old infant was injured while in Larson’s care and neither Larson nor Geerts sought medical attention for the child until four days later. They are each charged with child endangerment causing serious injury, a Class C felony.
mystar106.com
Jail time for Charles City man who crashed car into neighbor’s house
CHARLES CITY — It’s jail time for a Charles City man accused of deliberately crashing a car into his neighbor’s house. 51-year-old James Foster Junior was accused of driving a vehicle into a residence in the 1700 block of March Avenue on July 12th. A criminal complaint says Foster then backed up from the residence and then intentionally drove the vehicle through an overhead door on an outbuilding on the property. The vehicle became lodged in the exterior sidewall.
KIMT
Man pleads not guilty to getting caught with four pounds of meth in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – An Arizona man accused of transporting methamphetamine through Floyd County is pleading not guilty. John T. Qualls, 42 of Tucson, AZ, was pulled over for speeding on Highway 18 near Rudd on December 31, 2022. Court documents state a search of Qualls’ vehicle found around four pounds of meth in two plastic bags.
KIMT
Mason City police asking residents to register their home surveillance cameras
MASON CITY, Iowa – Police are inviting Mason City residents to register their privately-owned surveillance cameras to help out with future criminal investigations. The Mason City Police Department (MCPD) says they hope the new Community Camera Program will help speed up the process of a neighborhood canvass. Officers will be able to use the program’s database to determine if there are registered cameras at homes in the immediate area where an incident occurred.
KIMT
Grand Meadow woman accused of throwing a knife and a chair at her boyfriend
AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County woman is facing felony charges for allegedly attacking her boyfriend with a knife and a chair. Nikki Rae Heitland, 35 of Grand Meadow, is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm. The Grand Meadow Police...
kwayradio.com
4 lbs of Meth Found in Car
KIMT
LD's Filing Station says it will reopen 'soon' in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa – A popular North Iowa restaurant closed by arson says it is reopening soon. LD’s Filing Station was shut down after a fire was set inside the restaurant by Lil’Robert Vincent Barns of Mason City. Law enforcement says Barnes stole a change machine from K&R Car Wash on March 13, 2022, set a fire at LD’s Filling Station on March 17, 2022, and set a fire at the Coin Laundry on 12th Street NE on March 20, 2022.
KGLO News
Cerro Gordo County jury to hear Fort Dodge murder trial starting today
MASON CITY — The first-degree murder trial of a Fort Dodge man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend’s mother is underway with a Cerro Gordo County jury hearing the trial. 31-year-old Mark Russell was arrested in January 2020 after being accused of murdering 45-year-old Angela McLeod. A criminal complaint states that officers found McLeod face down on a bedroom floor with blood on the carpet near a golf club missing its head. She was later pronounced dead.
Woman Charged in Sister’s OD Death in Chatfield Pleads Not Guilty
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Albert Lea woman today entered not guilty pleas to third-degree murder and other charges stemming from a fatal drug overdose in the Chatfield area two years ago. 50-year-old Jeanne Penhollow was charged a year ago with supplying a lethal dose of narcotics to her...
KIMT
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Three people were injured early Tuesday following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate-90. The Minnesota State Patrol said a 2016 Acura driven by Devon Lee, 20, of Albert Lea, crashed near milemarker 179 at 12:02 a.m. Lee, Gavin Lawson, 19, of Albert Lea, and a 17-year-old all...
KAAL-TV
(ABC 6 News) – A single-vehicle crash on I-90 in Mower County injured three people early Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said the crash happened just after midnight in Austin near the 11th Dr. NE exit. A 2016 Acura RDX was traveling eastbound on I-90 when it lost control and crashed into the median.
iheart.com
(Sumner, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says an Altoona man is dead after a crash in Bremer County. The ISP says just after 3pm Sunday, 22 year-old Carter Harris of Florida failed to stop at a stop sign near Sumner, Iowa and crashed into a vehicle driven by 22 year-old Derrius Taylor-Ly. The Iowa State Patrol says Harries was taken to an area hospital in non life-threatening condition, while Taylor-Ly eventually died of his injuries.
One dead, two injured in Grundy County UTV crash
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — One person passed away and two others were injured in a UTV accident just a couple miles northeast of Reinbeck Saturday night. At around 8:40 p.m. deputies with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a UTV accident with injuries. When emergency crews arrived they discovered three people […]
myaustinminnesota.com
Three people were injured in a one-vehicle accident involving alcohol on eastbound Interstate 90 in Mower County early Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2016 Acura RDX being driven by 20-year old Devon McCormick Lee of Albert Lea was eastbound on Interstate 90 at approximately 12:02 a.m. Tuesday morning when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the median at milepost 179.
KIMT
KAAL-TV
Zumbrota man appears in court with highest criminal score in judge’s experience
(ABC 6 News) – A Zumbrota man appeared in Dodge County Court Thursday, Feb. 2, and was found to have the highest accumulated criminal score in Judge Jodi Williams’ history with the county. Ramon Jimenez Ruiz, 43, was arrested in early January on a charge of felony check...
KCRG.com
SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash involving two vehicles on Sunday afternoon resulted in the death of one of the drivers, according to law enforcement officials. At around 3:08 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash near the intersection of County Road V56 and County Road C33, near Sumner. Troopers believe that a 2007 Lexus ES350 was traveling eastbound on County Road C33, while a 2023 Hyundai Elantra was northbound on County Road V56. Officials said that the Lexus failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection between the roads, striking the driver’s side of the Hyundai. Both vehicles ended up in a ditch on the northeast side of the intersection.
kiow.com
Forest City Council Addresses Municipal Violation Fines
The Forest City Council addressed in its most recent meeting the current fines attached to municipal violations. Presently, Animals at Large, Improper disposal of solid waste, open burning, prohibited materials disposal, debris on the street, dumping snow on the streets, storing junk and junked vehicles, and prohibited nuisances are subject to $25 fines.
KCRG.com
The death toll has quickly risen through the night following a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake. Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department looking to fill summer openings. Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department is already looking to fill up their openings for summer jobs. Univ. of Iowa Dance Marathon raises $1.1...
