New York State

Page Six

Grammys 2023: Here’s what you didn’t see on TV

The 2023 Grammys live broadcast may have been filled with memorable moments – but what fans didn’t see on TV was just as entertaining. Inside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the nominees were spotted having the time of their lives as they watched the hours-long show in the VIP section near the stage. Lizzo was one of the first celebrities to make her way inside the venue and was hard to miss in her stunning bright orange gown by Dolce & Gabbana. The “Good as Hell” singer was seen snapping pics near her table before the crowd of A-listers assembled into...
New York Post

Jay-Z steals Grammys 2023 with 8-minute performance after boycott

Receiving five nominations this year may or may not have inspired Jay-Z’s return to the Grammys stage — but it’s clear that “God Did.” Bringing music lovers to church Sunday, the 53-year-old Brooklynite rocked the mic alongside hip-hop heavyweights Rick Ross, 47, Lil Wayne, 40, rap newcomer Fridayy and singer John Legend, 44, on their DJ Khaled-produced collaboration “God Did” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.  The smash hit earned three nods, including Song of the Year, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.  And the show-stopping showcase marked HOV’s long-awaited resurgence as a headliner at the awards gala, where he last performed...
People

Will Smith Was Going to Be a Surprise Grammys Performer — but Had to Drop Out for 'Bad Boys 4'

Questlove revealed Sunday that Will Smith was supposed to join the Grammys' 50th hip-hop anniversary tribute Will Smith was set to make his musical comeback at the Grammys Sunday night — but had to cancel the surprise.  The Fresh Prince was originally supposed to be part of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards' 50th anniversary of hip-hop tribute performance, Questlove — who produced the over 10-minute-long performance — told Variety. Host Trevor Noah previously insinuated there would be a few surprise performances, however, Smith, 54, had to drop out...
rolling out

Best and worst looks on the 2023 Grammys red carpet

The 2023 Grammy Awards may be considered one of the most diverse ever, featuring artists from all over the world representing multiple ethnic backgrounds, the LGBTQIA+ community, and people of different shapes and sizes. Some of the best moments of the Grammys were also the red carpet looks. In case...
ETOnline.com

Questlove Reveals Why Will Smith Couldn't Join GRAMMYs Hip Hop Tribute (Exclusive)

Questlove is ready for fans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hop hop at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards! ET spoke with the Academy Award-winning musician and filmmaker on the red carpet of Sunday night's annual awards show, where he shared his excitement for the upcoming showcase celebrating the genre's rich history and continued global influence.
TODAY.com

Beyoncé set to make history at 2023 Grammys

The 65th annual Grammy Awards are here and Beyoncé leads a star-studded collection of nominees and performers with nine nominations. NBC’s Dana Griffin reports for Sunday TODAY.Feb. 5, 2023.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here’s Every Best Rap Song Winner at the Grammy Awards Over the Years

XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this feature. Although the Grammy Awards came out in 1959, The Recording Academy didn’t debut the Best Rap Performance award until 1989, a year in which it was awarded to DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince for "Parents Just Don’t Understand." Next came the Best Rap Album category in 1996, which was awarded to Naughty By Nature’s Poverty’s Paradise, decades after the genre burst onto the scene. The Grammys finally unveiled the Best Rap Song category for the 46th Grammy Awards in 2004. The first honor went to Eminem for his diamond-selling track "Lose Yourself," marking his ninth Grammy win altogether at the time.
tvinsider.com

Grammys 2023: Why Will Smith Dropped Out of Hip-Hop Tribute

The 65th Grammy Awards celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with one epic performance featuring several famous faces, but one was missing from the ensemble for a specific reason. According to Questlove, who spoke to Variety, Will Smith was meant to participate in the tribute but had to back out due to scheduling conflicts. The event supposedly coincided with production for Bad Boys 4.
XXL Mag

Here’s Every Rapper Who Performed at the Grammys 50th Anniversary Hip-Hop Tribute

The highlight of the 2023 Grammy Awards was arguably the tribute set to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. On Sunday (Feb. 5), at the 65th annual Grammy Awards telecast, hip-hop luminaries from the genre's past and present rocked the mic for an amazing 14-minute performance. The Grammys has had a rocky relationship with hip-hop, but on music's biggest night, all that appears to be forgiven, at least for the moment.
MTV

The Grammys Fit In Almost Every Hip-Hop Song Ever In Explosive Tribute

August 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, which began humbly in The Bronx in 1973. It's never too early to get that particular party started, and boy, the Recording Academy wasted no time at all. On Sunday night (February 5) at the Grammys, with help from some of the genre's absolute heavyweights of the past half-century, the stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles was transformed into 1520 Sedgwick Avenue, the venue where hip-hop was born.
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Says Grammys 'Missed The Moment' By Snubbing '4:44' In 2018

JAY-Z has once again called out the Grammys, and this time it’s for snubbing 4:44 in 2018. During a rare interview with TIDAL, Hov criticized the Recording Academy for overlooking his 13th album in its respective categories that year. According to the Roc Nation boss, 4:44 was truly a moment for Hip Hop as it proved the culture isn’t just a young man’s game.

