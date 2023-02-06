Read full article on original website
Grammys 2023: Here’s what you didn’t see on TV
The 2023 Grammys live broadcast may have been filled with memorable moments – but what fans didn’t see on TV was just as entertaining. Inside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the nominees were spotted having the time of their lives as they watched the hours-long show in the VIP section near the stage. Lizzo was one of the first celebrities to make her way inside the venue and was hard to miss in her stunning bright orange gown by Dolce & Gabbana. The “Good as Hell” singer was seen snapping pics near her table before the crowd of A-listers assembled into...
Jay-Z steals Grammys 2023 with 8-minute performance after boycott
Receiving five nominations this year may or may not have inspired Jay-Z’s return to the Grammys stage — but it’s clear that “God Did.” Bringing music lovers to church Sunday, the 53-year-old Brooklynite rocked the mic alongside hip-hop heavyweights Rick Ross, 47, Lil Wayne, 40, rap newcomer Fridayy and singer John Legend, 44, on their DJ Khaled-produced collaboration “God Did” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The smash hit earned three nods, including Song of the Year, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. And the show-stopping showcase marked HOV’s long-awaited resurgence as a headliner at the awards gala, where he last performed...
Offset responds to criticism of Takeoff relationship after Grammys tribute: 'I don't know you'
Offset is defending himself against criticisms of his relationship with his Migos collaborator Takeoff following Quavo's Grammys tribute.
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
JAY-Z Says 'God Did' Grammys Performance Was 'For Hip Hop': 'We Owe It To The Culture'
JAY-Z has said that he performed his iconic “God Did” verse at the 2023 Grammys Awards out of respect for Hip Hop culture. In an interview with TIDAL, Hov admitted he was debating whether the Grammys audience could stomach all four minutes of his guest verse, but decided to go for it because of the song’s monumental impact on Hip Hop.
Will Smith Was Going to Be a Surprise Grammys Performer — but Had to Drop Out for 'Bad Boys 4'
Questlove revealed Sunday that Will Smith was supposed to join the Grammys' 50th hip-hop anniversary tribute Will Smith was set to make his musical comeback at the Grammys Sunday night — but had to cancel the surprise. The Fresh Prince was originally supposed to be part of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards' 50th anniversary of hip-hop tribute performance, Questlove — who produced the over 10-minute-long performance — told Variety. Host Trevor Noah previously insinuated there would be a few surprise performances, however, Smith, 54, had to drop out...
Best and worst looks on the 2023 Grammys red carpet
The 2023 Grammy Awards may be considered one of the most diverse ever, featuring artists from all over the world representing multiple ethnic backgrounds, the LGBTQIA+ community, and people of different shapes and sizes. Some of the best moments of the Grammys were also the red carpet looks. In case...
Questlove Reveals Why Will Smith Couldn't Join GRAMMYs Hip Hop Tribute (Exclusive)
Questlove is ready for fans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hop hop at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards! ET spoke with the Academy Award-winning musician and filmmaker on the red carpet of Sunday night's annual awards show, where he shared his excitement for the upcoming showcase celebrating the genre's rich history and continued global influence.
Beyoncé set to make history at 2023 Grammys
The 65th annual Grammy Awards are here and Beyoncé leads a star-studded collection of nominees and performers with nine nominations. NBC’s Dana Griffin reports for Sunday TODAY.Feb. 5, 2023.
2023 Grammys: Fans Outraged After Aaron Carter Left Out of In Memoriam
Aaron Carter fans are calling out the Recording Academy for not honoring the late singer at the 2023 Grammys. During the Feb. 5 broadcast of the awards show, viewers noticed that Aaron—who died on...
All of the Best Photos From the Star-Studded 2023 Grammys After-Party Extravaganza
After a series of memorable performances and historic wins at the 2023 Grammy Awards, celebrities weren’t ready to say goodbye to the night’s festivities just yet. In fact, many of the night’s big winners and presenters kept the party going as they attended Universal Music Group’s 2023 After-Party at Milk Studios in Los Angeles.
Here’s Every Best Rap Song Winner at the Grammy Awards Over the Years
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this feature. Although the Grammy Awards came out in 1959, The Recording Academy didn’t debut the Best Rap Performance award until 1989, a year in which it was awarded to DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince for "Parents Just Don’t Understand." Next came the Best Rap Album category in 1996, which was awarded to Naughty By Nature’s Poverty’s Paradise, decades after the genre burst onto the scene. The Grammys finally unveiled the Best Rap Song category for the 46th Grammy Awards in 2004. The first honor went to Eminem for his diamond-selling track "Lose Yourself," marking his ninth Grammy win altogether at the time.
Grammys 2023: Why Will Smith Dropped Out of Hip-Hop Tribute
The 65th Grammy Awards celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with one epic performance featuring several famous faces, but one was missing from the ensemble for a specific reason. According to Questlove, who spoke to Variety, Will Smith was meant to participate in the tribute but had to back out due to scheduling conflicts. The event supposedly coincided with production for Bad Boys 4.
Here’s Every Rapper Who Performed at the Grammys 50th Anniversary Hip-Hop Tribute
The highlight of the 2023 Grammy Awards was arguably the tribute set to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. On Sunday (Feb. 5), at the 65th annual Grammy Awards telecast, hip-hop luminaries from the genre's past and present rocked the mic for an amazing 14-minute performance. The Grammys has had a rocky relationship with hip-hop, but on music's biggest night, all that appears to be forgiven, at least for the moment.
Jay-Z to Perform at Grammys in Star-Studded Rendition of “God Did”
Jay-Z has been added to the previously announced list of performers slated for the 2023 Grammy Awards. At the ceremony Sunday night (Feb. 5), the rapper will join DJ Khaled on stage for a performance of “God Did.”. The track is up for three awards on the night, including...
The Grammys Fit In Almost Every Hip-Hop Song Ever In Explosive Tribute
August 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, which began humbly in The Bronx in 1973. It's never too early to get that particular party started, and boy, the Recording Academy wasted no time at all. On Sunday night (February 5) at the Grammys, with help from some of the genre's absolute heavyweights of the past half-century, the stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles was transformed into 1520 Sedgwick Avenue, the venue where hip-hop was born.
JAY-Z Says Grammys 'Missed The Moment' By Snubbing '4:44' In 2018
JAY-Z has once again called out the Grammys, and this time it’s for snubbing 4:44 in 2018. During a rare interview with TIDAL, Hov criticized the Recording Academy for overlooking his 13th album in its respective categories that year. According to the Roc Nation boss, 4:44 was truly a moment for Hip Hop as it proved the culture isn’t just a young man’s game.
