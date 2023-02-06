Read full article on original website
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit communityJulian Stainback IIIDetroit, MI
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Pelicans guard CJ McCollum hilariously blames Ja Morant for Kevin Durant trade, deadline madness
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum jokes that Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is the one to blame for the Kevin Durant trade and the deadline madness happening in the NBA right now. And to be fair, he makes a rather amusing point. Remember when Morant declared that he believes...
NBA fans are calling Anthony Davis out for unsupportive reaction to LeBron’s record-breaking points
Anthony Davis did not have the strongest reaction to LeBron James breaking the all-time NBA scoring record. On Tuesday night, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James broke one of the most important records in NBA history that has stood since 1984, over 30 years: Cumulative points scored. As of Wednesday morning, he has 38,390 points, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has 38,387. Karl Malone, behind that duo, does not crack 37,000.
Detroit Pistons, Denver Nuggets in trade rumors with New York Knicks
The Detroit Pistons have been inactive at the trade deadline so far, but that could all change soon, as they’ve been mentioned in trade rumors involving the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks. Reportedly, both the Pistons and the Nuggets have been in talks with the Knicks centered around...
Detroit Pistons: This player has likely played his final game in Detroit
The Detroit Pistons started the trade season as one of the hottest names in the league, but trade rumors have since cooled around players like Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks. That doesn’t mean that some team won’t come out of nowhere with an offer big enough to entice the Detroit Pistons, but it will take a big return, as the Pistons hope to be “great next year” and will need some impact veterans to do it.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Lakers rumors: 3 buyout players LeBron needs to convince to sign in L.A.
The Lakers made their big move, sending out Russell Westbrook at the trade deadline. But their roster still has holes LeBron can help them fill on the buyout market. After months of wrangling, the Lakers finally found a Russell Westbrook trade they could live with. On Tuesday night, they finalized a three-team deal sending Westbrook and a first-round pick to the Jazz, bringing in D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, with Mike Conley and a second-round pick going to the Timberwolves.
How the Kevin Durant trade affects the Detroit Pistons
The NBA trade deadline is just hours away but we’ve already seen a trade that will affect the Detroit Pistons along with just about every team in the NBA. Kevin Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns in a move that will have some ripple effects at the trade deadline and beyond.
Lakers fans should thank DeAndre Jordan for overpriced Thomas Bryant trade
The Los Angeles Lakers made a massive trade for D’Angelo Russell on Wednesday and only had to trade one protected first-round pick to get Russell Westbrook out of town. All in all, it was a great trade for Los Angeles. Fans knew that Rob Pelinka was not done reaching...
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Former Michigan Basketball Star
A former Michigan college basketball player has passed away. Demetrius Calip, who was a key cog in Michigan winning the national title in 1989, has died. He was 53 years old. "He was the perfect example of a great Dad and I can only be grateful and happy,” Calip II (Calip's son) shared on ...
Detroit Pistons: Troy Weaver’s worst move in Detroit
Even though it hasn’t translated to wins, most would agree that Troy Weaver’s time as GM of the Detroit Pistons has been a success so far. He took over a team with little talent, no assets and a bloated payroll, and though they are still horrible, there are signs of relief on the horizon. He hopefully has his franchise player in Cade Cunningham, has exciting pieces in Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren and players like Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes, who should at least be rotation players in the NBA for a long time (though the book is still out on that one).
NBA Trade Grades: Knicks land Josh Hart in Cam Reddish deal
The Knicks finally found a trade partner to deal Cam Reddish to, sending him to the Trail Blazers for Josh Hart. NBA trade grades for the deal. The writing has been on the wall for Cam Reddish with the New York Knicks for a long time. All that was remaining to be seen leading up to Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline was if the front office would be able to find a trade partner.
Blackhawks News: Now both Toews and Kane know who wants them
Over the last few days, we learned that the Chicago Blackhawks approached Patrick Kane about the teams that have expressed interest in him. We also know that he won’t have a decision until closer to the trade deadline. Kane is one of the best players in the history of...
NBA trade rumors: Lakers have no-brainer Celtics trade after new report
The Los Angeles Lakers should be busy this week as the NBA trade deadline is on Thursday and the team needs to improve. Los Angeles already tried trading for Kyrie Irving (and failed for ridiculous reasons) so there is at least some activity by the front office. Ownership and the...
Bears News: Adam Schefter makes a wild claim about first overall pick
The Chicago Bears are going to make the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They were gifted the selection when the Houston Texans won their final game of the season on a miracle play. Now, it seems like they are going to cash in. NFL insider Adam Schefter...
Detroit Pistons 2023 trade deadline: Latest trade rumors, buzz
There was a flurry of moves in the late hours before the NBA trade deadline, but none of them involved the Detroit Pistons, at least not directly. The Lakers finally made a trade, acquiring three players in exchange for Russell Westbrook and one of their much-hyped first-round picks. This potentially removes one of the suitors for Bojan Bogdanovic, who the Lakers were reportedly asking about again last night before swinging their deal. They still have another first-round pick in 2029, so until the deadline passes, you can’t rule them out.
NBA Trade Rumors: Grizzlies Eye Nets' Bridges, Raptors' Anunoby After Durant Deal
Now that Kevin Durant is officially off the board as he moves to the Phoenix Suns, several teams are exploring deals ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Memphis Grizzlies were among the teams that called the Brooklyn Nets about the availability of Mikal Bridges after the Durant deal went down.
Detroit Pistons: Emoni Bates surging up draft boards after monster stretch
The Detroit Pistons will have two picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, one that they are hoping is the #1 overall and one that would currently be 32nd if the draft were held today. It wasn’t all that long ago when that 32nd pick would have gotten them nowhere near a very highly touted prospect coming out of high school. As a matter of fact, 247 Sports ranked him #5 in the 2021 draft class, where he trailed only Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, Shaedon Sharpe and Jaden Hardy.
