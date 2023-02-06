ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FanSided

NBA fans are calling Anthony Davis out for unsupportive reaction to LeBron’s record-breaking points

Anthony Davis did not have the strongest reaction to LeBron James breaking the all-time NBA scoring record. On Tuesday night, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James broke one of the most important records in NBA history that has stood since 1984, over 30 years: Cumulative points scored. As of Wednesday morning, he has 38,390 points, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has 38,387. Karl Malone, behind that duo, does not crack 37,000.
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: This player has likely played his final game in Detroit

The Detroit Pistons started the trade season as one of the hottest names in the league, but trade rumors have since cooled around players like Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks. That doesn’t mean that some team won’t come out of nowhere with an offer big enough to entice the Detroit Pistons, but it will take a big return, as the Pistons hope to be “great next year” and will need some impact veterans to do it.
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
FanSided

Lakers rumors: 3 buyout players LeBron needs to convince to sign in L.A.

The Lakers made their big move, sending out Russell Westbrook at the trade deadline. But their roster still has holes LeBron can help them fill on the buyout market. After months of wrangling, the Lakers finally found a Russell Westbrook trade they could live with. On Tuesday night, they finalized a three-team deal sending Westbrook and a first-round pick to the Jazz, bringing in D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, with Mike Conley and a second-round pick going to the Timberwolves.
FanSided

How the Kevin Durant trade affects the Detroit Pistons

The NBA trade deadline is just hours away but we’ve already seen a trade that will affect the Detroit Pistons along with just about every team in the NBA. Kevin Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns in a move that will have some ripple effects at the trade deadline and beyond.
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Troy Weaver’s worst move in Detroit

Even though it hasn’t translated to wins, most would agree that Troy Weaver’s time as GM of the Detroit Pistons has been a success so far. He took over a team with little talent, no assets and a bloated payroll, and though they are still horrible, there are signs of relief on the horizon. He hopefully has his franchise player in Cade Cunningham, has exciting pieces in Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren and players like Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes, who should at least be rotation players in the NBA for a long time (though the book is still out on that one).
FanSided

NBA Trade Grades: Knicks land Josh Hart in Cam Reddish deal

The Knicks finally found a trade partner to deal Cam Reddish to, sending him to the Trail Blazers for Josh Hart. NBA trade grades for the deal. The writing has been on the wall for Cam Reddish with the New York Knicks for a long time. All that was remaining to be seen leading up to Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline was if the front office would be able to find a trade partner.
FanSided

Detroit Pistons 2023 trade deadline: Latest trade rumors, buzz

There was a flurry of moves in the late hours before the NBA trade deadline, but none of them involved the Detroit Pistons, at least not directly. The Lakers finally made a trade, acquiring three players in exchange for Russell Westbrook and one of their much-hyped first-round picks. This potentially removes one of the suitors for Bojan Bogdanovic, who the Lakers were reportedly asking about again last night before swinging their deal. They still have another first-round pick in 2029, so until the deadline passes, you can’t rule them out.
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Grizzlies Eye Nets' Bridges, Raptors' Anunoby After Durant Deal

Now that Kevin Durant is officially off the board as he moves to the Phoenix Suns, several teams are exploring deals ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Memphis Grizzlies were among the teams that called the Brooklyn Nets about the availability of Mikal Bridges after the Durant deal went down.
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Emoni Bates surging up draft boards after monster stretch

The Detroit Pistons will have two picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, one that they are hoping is the #1 overall and one that would currently be 32nd if the draft were held today. It wasn’t all that long ago when that 32nd pick would have gotten them nowhere near a very highly touted prospect coming out of high school. As a matter of fact, 247 Sports ranked him #5 in the 2021 draft class, where he trailed only Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, Shaedon Sharpe and Jaden Hardy.
